PIAA Golf: Cumberland Valley girls place 6th at 3A team championships

Sentinel Staff
The Cumberland Valley girls golf team qualified for the PIAA Class 3A Championships for a third straight year and secured a sixth-place finish at the 2022 tournament Wednesday at Penn State’s White Course in State College.
The Eagles recorded a team score of 289 strokes. Sophomore Megan Fenton, who competed in Monday and Tuesday’s individual tournament, led CV with an 88. Ella Will and Cambria Crossley fired the other pair of counting scores, a 97 and a 104. Lily Davis and Callie Will also competed for the Eagles.
Phoenixville won the Class 3A girls title at 240, and Hickory captured the 2A title with a team score of 236. In the boys field, Central Catholic shot a 299 for gold in the 3A tournament while Lake Lehman signed off on a 296 for top honors in the 2A competition.
Photos: 2022 PIAA Golf Championships in State College
PIAA Golf 1.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress warms up before teeing off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 2.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress tees off on hole #10 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 3.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress walks to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 4.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Anthony Depietress prepares to chip up to the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 5.JPG
Anthony Depietress putts on the #10 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 6.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 7.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham prepares to tee off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 8.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 9.JPG
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham lines up her putt on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 10.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon tees off on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 11.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon hits a fairway shot on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 12.JPG
Camp Hill's Willow Dixon putts on #1 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 13.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein walks to the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 14.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein putts on the #8 green in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 15.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Ben Trautlein tees off on #9 in the 2022 PIAA Boys 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 16.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton walks to the #6 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 17.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton tees off on #7 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
PIAA Golf 18.JPG
Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton chips up to the #7 green in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!