PIAA Golf

PIAA Golf: Cumberland Valley girls place 6th at 3A team championships

  • Updated
PIAA Golf 17.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Megan Fenton tees off on #7 in the 2022 PIAA Girls 3A Golf Championships Monday at Penn State's Blue and White Course in State College.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Cumberland Valley girls golf team qualified for the PIAA Class 3A Championships for a third straight year and secured a sixth-place finish at the 2022 tournament Wednesday at Penn State’s White Course in State College.

The Eagles recorded a team score of 289 strokes. Sophomore Megan Fenton, who competed in Monday and Tuesday’s individual tournament, led CV with an 88. Ella Will and Cambria Crossley fired the other pair of counting scores, a 97 and a 104. Lily Davis and Callie Will also competed for the Eagles.

Phoenixville won the Class 3A girls title at 240, and Hickory captured the 2A title with a team score of 236. In the boys field, Central Catholic shot a 299 for gold in the 3A tournament while Lake Lehman signed off on a 296 for top honors in the 2A competition.  

