PIAA Golf: Camp Hill's Paige Richter secures state championship

YORK — The game of golf has produced some of the most iconic celebrations in sports history.

There was Tiger Woods’ cliff-hanging chip shot on Hole No. 16 at the 2005 Masters as his ball tussled with gravity for a few seconds before cascading into the hole. In 2004, on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club, Phil Mickelson went airborne, swinging his club above his head as his birdie putt caught the left edge of the cup and dropped to clinch his first Masters green jacket. And few could forget Payne Stewart’s emotional 1999 U.S. Open-clinching 20-foot bender for par as he tracked his ball the last few feet to the hole.

When Camp Hill’s Paige Richter tapped in for par on the 18th hole at Heritage Hills Golf Resort to card a 1-over par 73 and capture the 2021 PIAA Class 2A Girls Golf Championship, there was no Woods-esque fist pump, no Mickelson-type vertical leap or even a Stewart-like celebration.

In fact, in that moment, she wasn’t even aware of the feat she had accomplished, a feat she’s been chasing since she was a freshman, a feat that she earned after overcoming adversity the previous fall.

The flood of emotions didn’t set in until she hugged her parents, Chip and Leslie Richter, after she walked off the 18th green.

That’s when the smile came across her face.

“It meant a lot to me,” Richter said. “They've just been the biggest supporters throughout my golf career, so it means a lot that they continue to support me, and I definitely would not be here without them.”

Along with Richter, who topped North East’s Lydia Swan and Greenburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno by two strokes, Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham tied for sixth with an 80 and Richter’s teammate, Willow Dixon, carded a 95.

In the boys 2A field, topped by Union City’s Josh James at 1-over par 72, Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles and Trinity’s James Ulsh attacked the course with rounds of 80 and 81, placing them tied for 20th and 27th, respectively.

Battling 20 mph wind gusts from her first swing off the first tee box, the Lions senior jetted to a quick four pars. She dropped back two on the fifth and seventh holes but finished her front nine strong with a 10-foot birdie on the ninth thanks to a drive that landed roughly 30 yards short of the green.

“I'm really glad that I practice some weather shots,” Richter said, “so, I kind of knew how to handle it, but I was getting worried there for a little bit when I saw the storm clouds rolling in. But I'm glad it kind of cleared away."

Richter kept the pars dropping to start her back nine, rolling in four straight. A chip-in for birdie on the 14th hole revved some fire in her game. It also tied her for the lead at even par with Swan.

While Richter didn’t know it, she had slowly been mounting a comeback on the 2019 state champion all day. Swan was 2-under par through her first nine.

“It gave me a lot of momentum," Richter said of her chip-in, "and then I had to go and sit on the 15th tee for a while, which wasn't the best. But, yeah, it helped.”

Following the one-bounce, pin-seeking chip on Hole 14, Richter fell one back on the 16th after her drive on the narrowed, drop-off par-4 hooked left and dug its way into the brush out of bounds. Dropping her ball at the nearest point of entry, Richter planted her approach shot 20 feet from the cup and promptly two-putted, escaping with a bogey.

Holding the one-stroke edge after Swan bogeyed her final hole, Richter didn’t press. Back-to-back tap-in pars on 17 and 18 secured her first state championship.

She became the first Camp Hill female golfer to win the state crown and just the second Lions golfer overall since Jack Weaver won in 1945. Richter added to her storied prep career, which included three Mid-Penn Conference titles and a pair of district crowns. She missed last year's district tournament, and missed a chance to qualify for states, due to COVID issues in the Camp Hill school district.

“It really means a lot,” Richter said, “especially coming off of last year where I didn't get the opportunity to play. I had my eye on a state title for a while now, so I'm really happy to say I finally got it done.”

Bubblers make some noise

After Boiling Springs extended its regular-season undefeated record to 72-0, snagged a third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital Division team title and took home a second straight district trophy, Hiles, Graham and Nathaniel Harbst competed individually Monday.

Hiles, who was making his individual states debut, fired a 9-over par 80, with front and back nines of 41 and 39. He said that minus two double bogeys, he was pleased with the outcome.

“A couple of bad double bogeys, but other than that, solid round,” Hiles said, “missing birdie putts just by over the edge but, in all, decent round and left a couple shots out there, but you do that every time.”

On the flip side, Monday’s PIAA bout wasn’t Graham’s first around the Heritage Hills track. The senior improved on her two previous finishes, tying for sixth and draping a medal around her neck behind a duet of birdies and an overall 8-over par 80. She carded nine-hole showings of 42 and 38.

She said knowing what to expect eased the pressure in certain aspects Monday.

“I felt prepared,” Graham said. “I didn't feel like I wanted to put too much pressure on myself because I've learned in past years that it doesn't work out. I learned from the past that I just need to do one shot at a time, one hole at a time, and it will work out.”

Harbst didn’t play to his regular-season average (83.3), shooting 105, but still took away the satisfaction of qualifying for the state championships in his first season of competitive golf.

Boiling Springs will compete in the state's 2A team championships scheduled for Oct. 25 at Heritage Hills.

Ulsh finishes strong

Since he stepped foot on tee boxes and greens around the Mid-Penn his freshman year, Ulsh has climbed his way atop various leaderboards. In Monday’s blustery state championships, the Shamrock senior fired a 10-over par 81, which included a strand of 10 pars and one birdie.

For Ulsh, it was all about having fun and soaking in the final round of his high school career, one that included a 2018 district title and a bronze medal at last year’s state championships.

When the final putt dropped, it was an emotional feeling.

“This was my fourth year here,” Ulsh said, “you know, I made it as a freshman, and then the other three years, after every time I tapped in [on the final hole], if I was smiling, or if I was kind of angry on how I finished, I always knew I had that one more year, or multiple years to come back and try to get it done.

“You know, I was just kind of down enjoying it, but yeah, it was kind of sad to tap in there, now that I'm done here in my high school career.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

