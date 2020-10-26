PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs places fifth in first appearance as a team at PIAA Class 2A Boys Golf Championships

Cumberland Valley was at Heritage Hills for the 3A girls state championships on Monday. Eagles coach Doug Blacksmith was glad to see the work come to fruition.

“It's been a goal of ours to have a girls team, and we've worked really hard to get girls that are athletic to come out to try golf,” the coach said. “I feel like they've made great strides in their games and have competed. They like to compete and come up to this stage, and I feel like they have performed really well.”

On Monday, Cumberland Valley finished in fourth place in 3A at a combined +45.

Emily McAninch, who made it to states individually, led the way with a 7-over 79. Seniors Lindsay Seeley (+12) and Kalei Howard (+26) rounded out the Eagles that scored.

“I'm very proud of them for getting here and then just enjoying this experience,” Blacksmith said. “For most of them it's their last round of golf in high school so we said there's a lot of girls that would love to be playing today and there's only a few teams playing today. We're really happy to be among them.”

Seeley felt the sting of completing her high school career, but held her emotions in check, saying that it was great to be playing.