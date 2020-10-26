PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs places fifth in first appearance as a team at PIAA Class 2A Boys Golf Championships

YORK — Boiling Springs’ Drew VonStein was happy to get one final high school round of golf when the Bubblers competed in Monday’s PIAA 2A boys championships.
Of course, amid his happiness, the senior capped his career by shooting a 6-over 77 with four birdies in the cool, damp conditions at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
“I'm happy. It was a good round for me, one of my best of the year and I played pretty well,” he said. “I was just thinking one hole at a time and it just happened.”
While Boiling Springs finished in fifth place with a team score of +52, the fact that they made it as District 3 champions was all that mattered.
“The school had never been to states so it was cool to be the first team, and we had fun,” VonStein said. “It’s unbelievable, and I am doing it with all of my best friends. It was sweet.”
Boiling Springs coach Jim Lithgow was thrilled to have his team represented at the PIAA championships for the first time.
“We are blessed to first get the season in. Number two, to play as well as we did, and I'm really happy for the seniors,” he said. “The three seniors put a lot of work in, everybody put a lot of work in, and it's been a fun ride. I am really sad that it's ending, but so proud. Whatever they did today was all bonus.”
Another Bubblers player to make the most of his final high school competition was senior Tanner Nickel, who finished with a 16-over 87, highlighted by an eagle on the 285-yard Par-4 16th, his seventh hole after teeing off on the back nine.
“It’s a drivable hole, although I didn’t know I hit the green until I heard it from one of the markers,” Nickel said. “It was probably about 12 feet and I kind of lagged it because I wanted to make sure I got the birdie. I wasn’t scoring well and it really kind of sparked me.”
Sophomore Brooke Graham, who won the District 3 2A girls title individually, carded an 84 after planning for wet conditions one week after a perfect day for golf at the PIAA individual tournament.
“I had so much stuff packed and with the rain I had to play my game a little different,” she said. “I kept on hitting the greens today, which is good, but I just couldn't make putts.
Graham said that playing with boys had no adverse effect on her game. Like her teammates and coach, she was happy to be there to cap a challenging fall.
“I was just so glad that our school didn't close so we were able to play today,” she said. “Even though I knew our team wasn't going to have a great shot, just to get another experience to play this course was going to be great.”
Cumberland Valley was at Heritage Hills for the 3A girls state championships on Monday. Eagles coach Doug Blacksmith was glad to see the work come to fruition.
“It's been a goal of ours to have a girls team, and we've worked really hard to get girls that are athletic to come out to try golf,” the coach said. “I feel like they've made great strides in their games and have competed. They like to compete and come up to this stage, and I feel like they have performed really well.”
On Monday, Cumberland Valley finished in fourth place in 3A at a combined +45.
Emily McAninch, who made it to states individually, led the way with a 7-over 79. Seniors Lindsay Seeley (+12) and Kalei Howard (+26) rounded out the Eagles that scored.
“I'm very proud of them for getting here and then just enjoying this experience,” Blacksmith said. “For most of them it's their last round of golf in high school so we said there's a lot of girls that would love to be playing today and there's only a few teams playing today. We're really happy to be among them.”
Seeley felt the sting of completing her high school career, but held her emotions in check, saying that it was great to be playing.
“On the last hole I was kind of sad, but I don’t cry,” she said. “It’s been really good to finally have a team because my freshman and sophomore years I was all alone.
“It was really nice to get my friends out. Even though they just started to play they caught up, they caught up really quick. They did really well. I'm proud of us for making it here because we didn't make it here last year.”
McAninch birdie the long par-4 No. 7, helping her fire a front nine of 38. Seeley was consistent all round, with a 43-41.
Like most of the players on the course, Seeley was glad to be playing golf this season.
“With COVID and everything, all the girls still came out,” she said. “We still had practices and coaches were still perfectly fine with us playing. It was just really nice to be able to play and I'm grateful for my senior year.”
