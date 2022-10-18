PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham saves the best for last, places career-best 5th at 2A Championships

STATE COLLEGE — Brooke Graham would place her mark down on the green, read the line on her putt, line up her ball, attach her mark to the bill of her cap and take one or two practice strokes.

The Boiling Springs senior’s putting routine was consistent Tuesday in the second round of the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships at Penn State’s Blue and White Courses in State College. She was also lights out when her putter landed flush with the ball, as Graham rolled in three birdies for a second straight day.

With her consistency and soft touch on and around the greens, Graham carded a second-round 2-over par 74 to complete an overall 7-over par (151 strokes) for the tournament. The two-day 7-over lifted Graham to a fifth-place finish, the top placing of her four years competing at the state tournament.

Winning the girls 2A tournament was Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb who fired a combined even par 144. The 2A boys were led by Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca at 6-under par, the 3A boys tournament was won by Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey at 4-under par and Lower Merion’s Sydney Yermish grabbed the girls 3A title at 5-under par.

“I definitely worked on my putting nonstop up until now,” Graham said. “Because at Mid-Penns, my putting was not good. I had more three putts, and districts was even worse. I kept on lipping out on putts. And I was like, ‘I just want to be confident,’ because whenever you're confident on the green, they usually go in.”

Graham’s confidence skyrocketed early Tuesday as two birdies found the scorecard on holes 1 and 2. Her first was from roughly 7-8 feet and the second dropped from about 12 feet out. Graham three-putted on Hole 3 — her only three-putt of the round — but bounced back with five straight pars from holes 4 through 8.

Graham saved bogey on the par-5 ninth from 10 feet out. Her par save on the par-5 fifth dropped from a similar distance.

“I just wanted to keep steady throughout the whole round,” Graham said, “not get my hopes up anywhere, just continue to play and be confident.”

Graham posted her third birdie on the par-4 11th, which was sandwiched between three bogeys. After the third bogey, Graham kicked back into gear and rattled off five pars to put the finishing touches on her 74. She shot a 36 on the front Tuesday, with her 2-over 38 coming on the back nine.

The Bubbler senior’s 74 was the lowest round of her postseason this fall. Graham previously captured the Mid-Penn and District 3 2A title with an 81 and a two-day 160 (79 and 81). Her best round of the postseason came in her final high school tournament, nonetheless, and improved upon her sixth-place tie at last year’s state competition.

“I was pretty confident that I could continue to stay where I was at,” Graham said of her 5-over par 77 in Monday’s first round. “I wanted to move up in the leaderboard, but I still played well, so I'm happy where it turned out.”

Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon also capped her prep career in style, firing a second-round 87 Tuesday to pair with a 90 from Monday’s first round for a two-day 33-over par (177). Dixon’s 177 secured her a 2A 19th-place tally, an improvement from her states debut in 2021. Cumberland Valley’s Megan Fenton exceeded her first-round 90 in the 3A field and shot an 86 Tuesday to place 30th.

Fenton and the CV girls will compete in the team championships Wednesday at the Penn State Courses, starting at 9:30 a.m.

“I'm very happy that I could improve all four years at states by even just one (placing),” Graham said. “Just to play better, it was enough for me.”

CV boys reset

Following his first round Monday, Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress said to expect a show in Tuesday’s second round.

The CV senior kept his word and fired a second-day 3-over par 75 to finish 10-over par (154) overall in the 3A tournament. Teammate Ben Trautlein pieced together a stronger second day as well, signing off on a 6-over par 78 after a 9-over par 81 first round. DePietress and Trautlein placed t-32 and t-52, respectively.

“I definitely put on a show today for my last round,” DePietress said. “I had to.”

DePietress’ showcase consisted of four birdies, two each on the front and back nine. Teeing off Hole 10, he coaxed in his first on the straightaway par 5 and rebounded with another on the par-4 15th after two bogeys. Transitioning to the front nine, DePietress struck for a one-under on the par-4 second and tapped in his final birdie of the afternoon on the par-5 sixth after leaving his eagle attempt just short of the cup.

Trautlein also authored four birdies — an improvement of three from Monday. The Eagle junior began his round on Hole 10 and recorded birdies on the par-5 13th and par-4 17th. Another birdie jumped onto the scorecard on the par-4 third and the final occurred on the sixth. DePietress constructed 39 and 36 front and backs while Trautlein went 40 and 38.

“Iron play was definitely everything today,” DePietress said, crediting his birdies. “I was little bit more at ease today during my round, which helped, but iron play was everything, I was off the tee well, just striking ball end over end and rolling it end over end.”

And like Graham, DePietress competed in his final prep tournament and went out on a high note.

“It’s emotional. It's sad,” DePietress said. “But it's good because I knew it was coming to an end at some point.”