PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham battles tough conditions, shoots Day 1 77 at 2A Championships

STATE COLLEGE — There was a common feeling between Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham and Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress following Monday’s first round of the 2022 PIAA Golf Championships.

“There is nothing compared to this,” Graham said of the weather conditions that encompassed the Penn State Blue and White Courses in State College Monday. “This is crazy.”

From swirling winds, to bone-chilling temperatures and occasional ominous cloud cover, Graham, DePietress and the remainder of the state championship field battled the harsh conditions. Despite the challenges, the pair of local seniors weathered the storm. Graham shot a 5-over par 77 on the Blue Course in the Class 2A championships, good enough to enter Tuesday's final round tied for fifth. DePietress fired a 7-over par 79 on the White Course in the Class 3A tournament to lead the local boys contingent.

Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb signed off on a 2-under 70 to pace the 2A girls, and Cedar Crest’s Dylan Ramsey fired a 5-under par 67 to take a three-stroke lead in the 3A boys. Among 2A boys, Union City’s Josh James leads at 3-under par and 3A girls is headed by Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts at 1-under par.

“Just the toughest conditions we've seen,” DePietress said, “even harder than going back to Dauphin (Highlands) at Mid-Penns, and that was a tough day. But the wind chills today, it just being cold, 30 mile-an-hour wind gusts, fast greens that aren't gonna hold, so when you're not putting the ball in play, you're not gonna be looking at many birdies.”

While Graham and DePietress agreed on the subpar conditions, their rounds took different shapes. Graham played one of her most complete rounds this fall with three birdies onto the scorecard while recording nothing higher than a double bogey.

Graham’s first birdie came on the par-3 fourth and rolled in another from 5 feet on the par-3 eighth. The two birdies balanced out a double on the par-5 fifth and a pair of bogeys on holes 7 and 9. The Bubbler senior kept the club steady on the back, sinking a downhill 20-footer for birdie on Hole 12, and scattered four pars.

“With the wind being so strong, it took me a while to get the distance control down,” Graham said. “Sometimes it was better than others, but it was still hard to hit greens in regulation like I wanted to. But I just had to get up and down and try to save for par.”

Similar to battling the weather conditions, DePietress battled back from a fluctuating front nine. The CV senior teed off Hole 10 and carded two pars before falling back two on the par-3 12th. A string of bogeys from holes 14 to 16 added to a 5-over 41 back nine.

His front nine started off on the same foot — 3-over through three — but birdies on holes 3 and 6 restored some confidence. He put together three straight pars to close out his front with a 2-over 38.

CV teammate Ben Trautlein’s day rounded into similar form with a 7-over showing on the front followed by a 2-over on the back for an 18-hole 9-over par 81. Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon and CV’s Megan Fenton both shot 90 to round out the Sentinel-area contingent.

“I kind of just relaxed a little bit,” DePietress said of his front nine.

Golfers won’t catch a break Tuesday with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s. Due to a frost advisory, the first tee times from both courses have been moved back an hour to 9:30 a.m.

“I'm excited, but I'm also nervous about the cold (Tuesday),” Graham said. “I’m feeling pretty good.”