PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs boys place third, Cumberland Valley girls take sixth at state team championships

The Boiling Springs boys and Cumberland Valley girls golf teams wrapped up their 2021 season Monday at the PIAA Class 2 and 3A State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The Bubblers, competing in the boys 2A field, finished third with a team score of 331 in a six-school contingent that was topped by Devon Prep at 304. Brooke Graham paved the way for Boiling Springs, firing a 6-over par 77. Josh Hiles shot an impressive 79 and Nathaniel Harbst carded a respectable 85.

Owen Metz rounded out the quartet with a 90.

Emily McAninch rolled in an 85 for the sixth-place (297 strokes) Eagles in the 3A girls competition. Megan Fenton and Cambria Crossley recorded the other counting scores, a 104 and 108. Downingtown East garnered first-place honors with a team score of 236.

Hickory won the girls 2A tournament (225) and State College (292) defeated Fox Chapel in a playoff for the 3A boys crown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0