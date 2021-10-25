PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs boys place third, Cumberland Valley girls take sixth at state team championships

Sentinel Staff
Richter shot 73 at Heritage Hills to capture the state title.
Christian Eby
The Boiling Springs boys and Cumberland Valley girls golf teams wrapped up their 2021 season Monday at the PIAA Class 2 and 3A State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
The Bubblers, competing in the boys 2A field, finished third with a team score of 331 in a six-school contingent that was topped by Devon Prep at 304. Brooke Graham paved the way for Boiling Springs, firing a 6-over par 77. Josh Hiles shot an impressive 79 and Nathaniel Harbst carded a respectable 85.
Owen Metz rounded out the quartet with a 90.
Emily McAninch rolled in an 85 for the sixth-place (297 strokes) Eagles in the 3A girls competition. Megan Fenton and Cambria Crossley recorded the other counting scores, a 104 and 108. Downingtown East garnered first-place honors with a team score of 236.
Hickory won the girls 2A tournament (225) and State College (292) defeated Fox Chapel in a playoff for the 3A boys crown.
Photos: PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday
3A Golf Championships 6
Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch walks to her ball on the #13 green in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 1
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson looks for the flag placement on the #2 green in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 2
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson hits a fairway shot on #2 in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 3
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson tees off on #2 in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 4
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson chips up to the #2 green in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 5
Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson putts on the #2 green in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 7
Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch putts on the #13 green in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 8
Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch hits a fairway shot on #14 in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 9
Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch pulls her ball from the cup after sinking a putt on #14 in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
3A Golf Championships 10
Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch tees off on #14 in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Championships Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Class 2A Golf Championships
Boiling Springs' Nathaniel Harbst watches his tee shot on #10 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Nathaniel Harbst sinks a putt on #1o in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Trinity's James Ulsh chips up to the green on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Trinity's James Ulsh lines up his putt on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Trinity's James Ulsh keeps an eye on his tee shot on #2 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Josh Hiles hits a tee shot on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Josh Hiles hits a fairway shot on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham hits a fairway shot on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham putts on #1 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Paige Richter watches her shot off the #2 tee in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Paige Richter hits a fairway shot on #2 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Paige Richter watches her putt on the #2 green in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmon / The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Nathaniel Harbst hits a shot out of the sand bunker on #10 in the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
