PIAA Golf: A look into the Sentinel-area field at Monday and Tuesday's state championships

The 2021 Pennsylvania high school golf season is ending just about as quickly as it arrived.

PIAA Championships scheduled for Monday (Class 2A) and Tuesday (Class 3A) at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York serve as the conclusion to the season's individual competitiion. The team championships, scheduled for Oct. 25 at Heritage Hills, ultimately cap the 2021 campaign.

Before the book closes on another season, a number of Sentinel-area golfers are hoping to take a respective charge at state hardware. For some, Monday and Tuesday will be the last tournament in their schools' colors.

Here’s a look into the Sentinel-area field that’s teeing off Monday and Tuesday morning.

Class 2A

Location: Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mt Rose Ave., York, PA

Time: Tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.

BOILING SPRINGS

Golfers: Josh Hiles, sr.; Brooke Graham, jr.; Nathaniel Harbst, jr.

Tee times: Hiles (9:20, Hole 1); Graham (10:20, Hole 1); Harbst (8:45, Hole 10).

The scorecard: The Bubblers have been rolling. Coming off a Mid-Penn Capital Division crown and a District 3 Class 2A team title, Boiling Springs aims to ride the current of momentum into the state championships.

Hiles and Graham, who each garnered second-place honors at districts individually with two-day totals of 157 and 161, have been the one-two punch for the Bubblers all season, if not for a bulk of their prep golf careers.

In what will be Hiles’ final individual tournament in Boiling Springs purple, the senior co-captain embarks on his first PIAA individual appearance. During the regular season, Hiles boasted a 76 average across seven rounds. He placed second overall in the 2A field at the Mid-Penn Championships with a 79.

Graham, who is head coach Jim Lithgow’s other co-captain, enters her third-career state individual tournament Monday. In eight regular-season matches, the Bubbler junior carded a 79.25 average. Graham also boasts experience at the Heritage Hills track, earning 15th and 16th-place finishes in her freshman and sophomore years.

Harbst, like Hiles, tees off at the state championships for his first time this fall. In a stacked Boiling Springs starting five this year, Harbst remained a consistent club across his seven matches, totaling an 83.3 average. Harbst posted a pair of 85s at districts.

The Bubblers will also compete in the state team championships Oct. 25.

CAMP HILL

Golfers: Paige Richter, sr.; Willow Dixon, jr.

Tee times: Richter (10:40, Hole 1); Dixon (10:35, Hole 10).

The scorecard: The question is, what hasn’t Richter accomplished in her hallowed high school career? The only thing missing from her trophy case is a state championship. And with gold-medal rounds at both Mid-Penns (71) and districts (69 and 73), she finds herself in the driver’s seat to coast to her third consecutive top finish this postseason.

A state title would serve as the cherry on top, for a career that includes three Mid-Penn titles and two district crowns in her four seasons on the links.

Junior Willow Dixon also represents the Lions Monday after sneaking her way into the top five at districts with rounds of 94 and 82. Dixon fired an 80.7 average in three matches during the regular season.

TRINITY

Golfers: James Ulsh, sr.

Tee times: Ulsh (9:15, Hole 10).

The scorecard: Another Mid-Penn staple in his four years on the links, Ulsh enters the final tournament of his trumpeted prep career Monday. Ulsh carded 82 and 87 at districts to punch his ticket to his third straight states trip. Last year, he tied for third.

The Shamrocks senior rolled in rounds of 68, 76 and 86 in Trinity’s regular-season tilt. He topped the Class 2A pack at Mid-Penns with a 78.

Class 3A

Location: Heritage Hills Golf Resort

Time: Tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Golfers: Brady Davidson, sr.; Emily McAninch, sr.

Tee times: Davidson (9:50, Hole 1); McAninch (10:25, Hole 10).

The scorecard: Similar to Hiles, Richter and Ulsh, Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson and Emily McAninch take their final waltzes around the course Tuesday in individual competition. Both, like their fellow local competitors, have had heralded prep careers set to conclude once the final putt drops Tuesday.

Davidson, a cornerstone to the Eagles’ success since his sophomore season, makes his third straight states appearance Tuesday, after finishing 27th and tied for eighth in previous seasons. The CV senior was also the top golfer on the Mid-Penn circuit this fall, scoring a 70.25 average in four matches. He draped a gold medal around his neck at districts thanks to an even par two-day total.

McAninch, who’s coming off third- and sixth-place laurels at Mid-Penns and districts, also enters her third consecutive state tournament. She took home 18th and 22nd-place honors in her sophomore and junior seasons. The recent Oglethorpe University commit netted an 85 average across four regular-season matches this fall.

