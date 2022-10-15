PIAA Golf: 5 local golfers ready to make final case at 2022 Championships in State College

Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham, Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon and Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein, Anthony DePietress and Megan Fenton aim to cap the 2022 high school golf season on the highest of notes.

The five Sentinel-area golfers will tee off Monday morning from Penn State’s Blue and White courses in State College as part of the 2022 PIAA Golf Championships. Graham and Dixon will compete in the Class 2A field on the White Course while the Cumberland Valley trio is part of the 3A contingent on the Blue Course.

This year’s individual championships return to a 36-hole format after two years of one 18-hole tournament. Monday tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. on both courses — with golfers starting on holes 1 and 10 — and follows the same schedule for Tuesday’s second round. The team championships, which include the Cumberland Valley girls, will take place Wednesday.

Before Graham, Dixon, Trautlein, DePietress and Fenton take their final swings of the season, here’s a look into each golfer and how they earned a trip to states.

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs

The scorecard: The Bubbler senior, Graham eyes her best finish yet at the state tournament to cap an illustrious prep career. The recent Kutztown University commit will have momentum in her favor after clinching her second District 3 2A title Oct. 8 at Honey Run Golf Club in York and claiming her first Mid-Penn crown Sept. 27 at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. She shot a two-day 16-over par 160 at districts and an 81 at Mid-Penns.

Last fall, Graham tied for sixth at states with an 80 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. She’s qualified for the PIAA tournament all four years of her prep career.

Willow Dixon, Camp Hill

The scorecard: Dixon returns to the PIAA tournament for the second straight year. The Camp Hill senior had quite the campaign across various tracks this fall, including a pair of silver-medal finishes at districts and Mid-Penns. Dixon carded back-to-back 83s at districts for a two-day total 166 and forced Graham into a playoff hole at Mid-Penns after shooting an 81.

In 2021, her PIAA tournament debut, Dixon signed off on a 95 and tied for 26th. After an 82.1 season average, she’s likely to improve her placement from a year ago.

Ben Trautlein, Cumberland Valley

Trautlein has only been playing golf for two years but is swinging like a seasoned pro. The Cumberland Valley junior punched his ticket to Happy Valley via a second-place finish in the District 3 3A tournament at Briarwood East Golf Club. After trailing the leader by seven strokes through the first round, Trautlein fired a resounding and Day 2 best 2-under par 70 to finish 3-over par (147) for the championships.

In addition to his first trip to states, Trautlein was the Mid-Penn’s fourth-best golfer during the regular season with a 76 average. He also tied for sixth at the conference championships with a 77.

Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley

Consider it redemption. In the 2021 District 3 Championships, DePietress found himself on the back end of a seven-way playoff for the final five entries to the PIAA tournament. The CV senior left the previous year’s seven-way bind in the rearview this go-round, tying for 10th with a two-day 7-over 151 and booked his trip to State College.

Like Trautlein, the 2022 PIAA championships are DePietress’ first. He earned conference and Commonwealth Division low-medalist honors during the regular season with a 73 average. DePietress rolled in a 6-over par 78 at Mid-Penns and placed ninth.

Megan Fenton, Cumberland Valley

Fenton quickly climbed the ladder of top golfers in the conference this fall. After placing third at Mid-Penns — and first among 3A contenders — the Eagle sophomore worked a seventh-place tally at districts with a 168 that included rounds of 85 and an 83. She shot an 87 at Mid-Penns.

Fenton joins Trautlein and DePietress in state debuts. She will also spearhead CV’s effort in the team tournament Wednesday.