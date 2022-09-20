 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Golf

Mid-Penn Golf: Sentinel-area golfers teeing off in qualifier

Mid-Penn Golf Championships 17

Carlisle's Richard Kline watches his putt on #18  during the 2021 Mid-Penn Championships at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mount Wolf.

 Sentinel File

The high school postseason is here.

The Mid-Penn golf qualifier kicks off the 2022 playoff slate Wednesday morning at Sportsman’s Golf Course in Harrisburg with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Fifty-four golfers will compete in the field, vying to punch their ticket to the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. The top ten golfers will advance to the championships.

Here’s a team-by-team look into the Sentinel-area golfers hitting the links Wednesday.

Big Spring

Noah Williams, jr., Hole 14B

Boiling Springs

Colby Bubb, sr., Hole 16B

James Sias, fr., Hole 13A

Garrett Wickard, jr., Hole 18

Carlisle

Matt Serafin, sr., Hole 12

Bryson Gordon, sr., Hole 14A

Carson Swartz, jr., Hole 15

Richard Kline, jr., Hole 17

Cedar Cliff

Zach Cutshall, sr., Hole 11B

Cumberland Valley

Carson French, sr., Hole 1B

Brady Hawkins, sr., Hole 12

Jay Richardson, sr., Hole 15

East Pennsboro

Christian Roach, sr., Hole 13A

Brody Rafferty, so., Hole 13B

Isaac Gilbert, jr., 14B

Mechanicsburg

Dillon Yinger, jr., Hole 16A

Northern

Logan White, so., Hole 1A

Red Land

Anderson French, jr., Hole 1A

Shippensburg

Ben Horgos, fr., Hole 11A

