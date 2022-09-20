Mid-Penn Golf: Sentinel-area golfers teeing off in qualifier

The high school postseason is here.
The Mid-Penn golf qualifier kicks off the 2022 playoff slate Wednesday morning at Sportsman’s Golf Course in Harrisburg with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Fifty-four golfers will compete in the field, vying to punch their ticket to the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. The top ten golfers will advance to the championships.
Here’s a team-by-team look into the Sentinel-area golfers hitting the links Wednesday.
Big Spring
Noah Williams, jr., Hole 14B
Boiling Springs
Colby Bubb, sr., Hole 16B
James Sias, fr., Hole 13A
Garrett Wickard, jr., Hole 18
Carlisle
Matt Serafin, sr., Hole 12
Bryson Gordon, sr., Hole 14A
Carson Swartz, jr., Hole 15
Richard Kline, jr., Hole 17
Cedar Cliff
Zach Cutshall, sr., Hole 11B
Cumberland Valley
Carson French, sr., Hole 1B
Brady Hawkins, sr., Hole 12
Jay Richardson, sr., Hole 15
East Pennsboro
Christian Roach, sr., Hole 13A
Brody Rafferty, so., Hole 13B
Isaac Gilbert, jr., 14B
Mechanicsburg
Dillon Yinger, jr., Hole 16A
Northern
Logan White, so., Hole 1A
Red Land
Anderson French, jr., Hole 1A
Shippensburg
Ben Horgos, fr., Hole 11A