 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Golf schedule and division alignments before season openers
agate alert
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf schedule and division alignments before season openers

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-0;0-0

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Commonwealth Division at Hershey Country Club, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Capital Division at Harrisburg Country Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Thursday, Sept. 10

Girls Division at Penn National Iron Forge, noon

Central Dauphin, State College

Keystone Division at Army War College Golf Course, 1

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Colonial Division at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Friday, Sept. 11

Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Monday, Sept. 14

Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course, 1:30

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Thursday, Sept. 17

Capital Division at Armitage Golf Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Friday, Sept. 18

Keystone Division at Range End Golf Course, noon

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Monday, Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links, noon

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens, noon

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Commonwealth Division at Penn National Iron Forge, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course, 1

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Girls Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club, 2

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Thursday, Sept. 24

Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Monday, Sept. 28

Mid-Penn Boys Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Mid-Penn Girls Championship at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

PIAA East Regionals at Golden Oaks Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 26

PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News