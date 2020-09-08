Mid-Penn Golf schedule and division alignments before season openers

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-0;0-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-0;0-0
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Commonwealth Division at Hershey Country Club, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Capital Division at Harrisburg Country Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Thursday, Sept. 10
Girls Division at Penn National Iron Forge, noon
Central Dauphin, State College
Keystone Division at Army War College Golf Course, 1
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Colonial Division at Eagle Crossing Golf Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Friday, Sept. 11
Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Monday, Sept. 14
Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course, 1:30
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Thursday, Sept. 17
Capital Division at Armitage Golf Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Friday, Sept. 18
Keystone Division at Range End Golf Course, noon
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Monday, Sept. 21
Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links, noon
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens, noon
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Commonwealth Division at Penn National Iron Forge, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course, 1
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Girls Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club, 2
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Thursday, Sept. 24
Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Monday, Sept. 28
Mid-Penn Boys Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Mid-Penn Girls Championship at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
District 3 at Briarwood Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
PIAA East Regionals at Golden Oaks Golf Club, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 26
PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
