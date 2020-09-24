Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 24

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;20-7;20-7 0.74
Cumberland Valley;17-7;17-7 0.71
State College;13-7;13-7 0.65
Central Dauphin;16-11;16-11
Chambersburg;10-17;10-17
Hershey;0-27;0-27
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;36-0;36-0
Mechanicsburg;23-13;23-13
Red Land;24-12;24-12
Bishop McDevitt;20-16;20-16
Palmyra;12-24;12-24
Mifflin County;11-25;11-25
Cedar Cliff;0-36;0-36
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;36-0;36-0
Trinity;29-7;29-7
Middletown;20-16;20-16
Camp Hill;19-17;19-17
East Pennsboro;12-24;12-24
CD East;9-27;9-27
Susquehanna Twp.;0-36;0-36
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;30-0;30-0
Big Spring;22-8;22-8
Greencastle-Antrim;16-14;16-14
Northern;12-18;12-18
Shippensburg;10-20;10-20
James Buchanan;0-30;0-30
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;4-0;4-0
Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3
Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5
State College;5-4;5-4
Chambersburg;8-10;8-10
Red Land;1-4;1-4
Hershey;0-18;0-18
Thursday, Sept. 24
Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club
1. Lower Dauphin, 315; 2. Central Dauphin, 317; 3. Cumberland Valley, 321; 4. Chambersburg, 334; 5. State College, 359; 6. Hershey; 381.
End of regular season
Team Scores
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Derek McGlaughlin (Lower Dauphin), 71; 2. Jake Shmonov (Central Dauphin), 72; 3. Luke Wren (LD), 74; 4. Grey Conta (Hershey), 75; t-5. Grant Kuffa (Cumberland Valley), 76; t-5. Jacob Carlin (Chambersburg), 76; 7. Brady Davidson (CV), 78; t-8. Josh Love (CD), 80; t-8. Anthony Benkovic (CD), 80; t-8. Owen Reichelderfer (Ch), 80.
