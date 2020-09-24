 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 24
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 24

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;20-7;20-7 0.74

Cumberland Valley;17-7;17-7 0.71

State College;13-7;13-7 0.65

Central Dauphin;16-11;16-11

Chambersburg;10-17;10-17

Hershey;0-27;0-27

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;36-0;36-0

Mechanicsburg;23-13;23-13

Red Land;24-12;24-12

Bishop McDevitt;20-16;20-16

Palmyra;12-24;12-24

Mifflin County;11-25;11-25

Cedar Cliff;0-36;0-36

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;36-0;36-0

Trinity;29-7;29-7

Middletown;20-16;20-16

Camp Hill;19-17;19-17

East Pennsboro;12-24;12-24

CD East;9-27;9-27

Susquehanna Twp.;0-36;0-36

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;30-0;30-0

Big Spring;22-8;22-8

Greencastle-Antrim;16-14;16-14

Northern;12-18;12-18

Shippensburg;10-20;10-20

James Buchanan;0-30;0-30

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3

Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5

State College;5-4;5-4

Chambersburg;8-10;8-10

Red Land;1-4;1-4

Hershey;0-18;0-18

Thursday, Sept. 24

Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club

1. Lower Dauphin, 315; 2. Central Dauphin, 317; 3. Cumberland Valley, 321; 4. Chambersburg, 334; 5. State College, 359; 6. Hershey; 381.

End of regular season

End of regular season

Commonwealth Division

Team Scores

1. Lower Dauphin, 315; 2. Central Dauphin, 317; 3. Cumberland Valley, 321; 4. Chambersburg, 334; 5. State College, 359; 6. Hershey; 381.

Individual Results (Top 10)

1. Derek McGlaughlin (Lower Dauphin), 71; 2. Jake Shmonov (Central Dauphin), 72; 3. Luke Wren (LD), 74; 4. Grey Conta (Hershey), 75; t-5. Grant Kuffa (Cumberland Valley), 76; t-5. Jacob Carlin (Chambersburg), 76; 7. Brady Davidson (CV), 78; t-8. Josh Love (CD), 80; t-8. Anthony Benkovic (CD), 80; t-8. Owen Reichelderfer (Ch), 80.

