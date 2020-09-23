 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 23
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 23

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;12-3;12-3

Cumberland Valley;14-5;14-5

Lower Dauphin;15-7;15-7

Central Dauphin;12-10;12-10

Chambersburg;8-14;8-14

Hershey;0-22;0-22

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;30-0;30-0

Mechanicsburg;20-10;20-10

Red Land;19-11;19-11

Bishop McDevitt;16-14;16-14

Palmyra;10-20;10-20

Mifflin County;10-20;10-20

Cedar Cliff;0-60;0-60

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;30-0;30-0

Trinity;24-6;24-6

Middletown;18-12;18-12

Camp Hill;16-14;16-14

CD East;8-22;8-22

East Pennsboro;8-22;8-22

Susquehanna Twp.;0-30;0-30

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;25-0;25-0

Big Spring;19-6;19-6

Greencastle-Antrim;12-13;12-13

Northern;10-15;10-15

Shippensburg;9-16;9-16

James Buchanan;0-25;0-25

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3

Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5

State College;5-4;5-4

Chambersburg;8-10;8-10

Red Land;1-4;1-4

Hershey;0-18;0-18

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course, 1

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Girls Division at Armitage Golf Club

1. Cumberland Valley, 267; 2. Chambersburg, 279; 3. State College, 287; 4. Central Dauphin, 288; 5. Red Land, 292; 6. Hershey, 330.

Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club, 2

Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Thursday, Sept. 24

Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division

Team Scores

Individual Results (Top 10)

1. Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg), 82; 2. Riley Kracaw (State College), 86; 3. Edie Myrhe (Red Land), 87; t-4. Lindsay Seeley (Cumberland Valley), 88; t-4. Kalei Howard (CV), 88; t-4. Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey), 88; 7. Kaylie Newcomb (Central Dauphin), 90; t-8. Lena Recce (CD), 91; t-8. Julie Leo (CV), 91; 10. Aubrey Martin (CV), 92.

