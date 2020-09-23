Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 23

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;12-3;12-3
Cumberland Valley;14-5;14-5
Lower Dauphin;15-7;15-7
Central Dauphin;12-10;12-10
Chambersburg;8-14;8-14
Hershey;0-22;0-22
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;30-0;30-0
Mechanicsburg;20-10;20-10
Red Land;19-11;19-11
Bishop McDevitt;16-14;16-14
Palmyra;10-20;10-20
Mifflin County;10-20;10-20
Cedar Cliff;0-60;0-60
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;30-0;30-0
Trinity;24-6;24-6
Middletown;18-12;18-12
Camp Hill;16-14;16-14
CD East;8-22;8-22
East Pennsboro;8-22;8-22
Susquehanna Twp.;0-30;0-30
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;25-0;25-0
Big Spring;19-6;19-6
Greencastle-Antrim;12-13;12-13
Northern;10-15;10-15
Shippensburg;9-16;9-16
James Buchanan;0-25;0-25
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;4-0;4-0
Cumberland Valley;13-3;13-3
Central Dauphin;13-5;13-5
State College;5-4;5-4
Chambersburg;8-10;8-10
Red Land;1-4;1-4
Hershey;0-18;0-18
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course, 1
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Girls Division at Armitage Golf Club
1. Cumberland Valley, 267; 2. Chambersburg, 279; 3. State College, 287; 4. Central Dauphin, 288; 5. Red Land, 292; 6. Hershey, 330.
Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club, 2
Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Thursday, Sept. 24
Commonwealth Division at Armitage Golf Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division
Team Scores
Individual Results (Top 10)
1. Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg), 82; 2. Riley Kracaw (State College), 86; 3. Edie Myrhe (Red Land), 87; t-4. Lindsay Seeley (Cumberland Valley), 88; t-4. Kalei Howard (CV), 88; t-4. Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey), 88; 7. Kaylie Newcomb (Central Dauphin), 90; t-8. Lena Recce (CD), 91; t-8. Julie Leo (CV), 91; 10. Aubrey Martin (CV), 92.
