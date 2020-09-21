 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;5-0;5-0

Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2

Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Chambersburg;3-9;3-9

Hershey;0-12;0-12

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;24-0;24-0

Mechanicsburg;18-6;18-6

Red Land;14-10;14-10

Bishop McDevitt;12-12;12-12

Palmyra;9-15;9-15

Mifflin County;7-17;7-17

Cedar Cliff;0-24;0-24

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;18-0;18-0

Trinity;14-4;14-4

Camp Hill;11-7;11-7

Middletown;11-7;11-7

East Pennsboro;5-13;5-13

CD East;3-15;3-15

Susquehanna Twp.;0-18;0-18

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;15-0;15-0

Big Spring;11-4;11-4

Greencastle-Antrim;8-7;8-7

Shippensburg;7-8;7-8

Northern;4-11;4-11

James Buchanan;0-15;0-15

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1

Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3

State College;2-2;2-2

Chambersburg;3-7;3-7

Hershey;0-10;0-10

Monday, Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links, noon

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens, noon

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Commonwealth Division at Penn National Iron Forge, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News