Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;5-0;5-0
Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2
Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Chambersburg;3-9;3-9
Hershey;0-12;0-12
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;24-0;24-0
Mechanicsburg;18-6;18-6
Red Land;14-10;14-10
Bishop McDevitt;12-12;12-12
Palmyra;9-15;9-15
Mifflin County;7-17;7-17
Cedar Cliff;0-24;0-24
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;18-0;18-0
Trinity;14-4;14-4
Camp Hill;11-7;11-7
Middletown;11-7;11-7
East Pennsboro;5-13;5-13
CD East;3-15;3-15
Susquehanna Twp.;0-18;0-18
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;15-0;15-0
Big Spring;11-4;11-4
Greencastle-Antrim;8-7;8-7
Shippensburg;7-8;7-8
Northern;4-11;4-11
James Buchanan;0-15;0-15
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;4-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1
Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3
State College;2-2;2-2
Chambersburg;3-7;3-7
Hershey;0-10;0-10
Monday, Sept. 21
Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links, noon
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens, noon
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Commonwealth Division at Penn National Iron Forge, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
