Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 19
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 19

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;5-0;5-0

Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2

Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Chambersburg;3-9;3-9

Hershey;0-12;0-12

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;24-0;24-0

Mechanicsburg;18-6;18-6

Red Land;14-10;14-10

Bishop McDevitt;12-12;12-12

Palmyra;9-15;9-15

Mifflin County;7-17;7-17

Cedar Cliff;0-24;0-24

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;18-0;18-0

Trinity;14-4;14-4

Camp Hill;11-7;11-7

Middletown;11-7;11-7

East Pennsboro;5-13;5-13

CD East;3-15;3-15

Susquehanna Twp.;0-18;0-18

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;15-0;15-0

Big Spring;11-4;11-4

Greencastle-Antrim;8-7;8-7

Shippensburg;7-8;7-8

Northern;4-11;4-11

James Buchanan;0-15;0-15

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1

Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3

State College;2-2;2-2

Chambersburg;3-7;3-7

Hershey;0-10;0-10

Saturday, Sept. 19

No events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 21

Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Breaking News