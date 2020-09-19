Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 19

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;5-0;5-0
Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2
Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Chambersburg;3-9;3-9
Hershey;0-12;0-12
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;24-0;24-0
Mechanicsburg;18-6;18-6
Red Land;14-10;14-10
Bishop McDevitt;12-12;12-12
Palmyra;9-15;9-15
Mifflin County;7-17;7-17
Cedar Cliff;0-24;0-24
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;18-0;18-0
Trinity;14-4;14-4
Camp Hill;11-7;11-7
Middletown;11-7;11-7
East Pennsboro;5-13;5-13
CD East;3-15;3-15
Susquehanna Twp.;0-18;0-18
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;15-0;15-0
Big Spring;11-4;11-4
Greencastle-Antrim;8-7;8-7
Shippensburg;7-8;7-8
Northern;4-11;4-11
James Buchanan;0-15;0-15
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;4-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1
Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3
State College;2-2;2-2
Chambersburg;3-7;3-7
Hershey;0-10;0-10
Saturday, Sept. 19
No events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 21
Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Capital Division at West Shore Country Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
