Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 16

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;5-0;5-0
Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2
Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4
Chambersburg;3-9;3-9
Hershey;0-12;0-12
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;18-0;18-0
Mechanicsburg;13-5;13-5
Red Land;13-5;13-5
Bishop McDevitt;10-8;10-8
Palmyra;6-12;6-12
Mifflin County;3-15;3-15
Cedar Cliff;0-18;0-18
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;12-0;12-0
Trinity;10-2;10-2
Camp Hill;8-4;8-4
Middletown;6-6;6-6
East Pennsboro;4-8;4-8
CD East;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5
Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;10-0;10-0
Big Spring;7-3;7-3
Greencastle-Antrim;5-5;5-5
Shippensburg;5-5;5-5
Northern;3-7;3-7
James Buchanan;0-10;0-10
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;4-0;4-0
Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1
Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3
State College;2-2;2-2
Chambersburg;3-7;3-7
Hershey;0-10;0-10
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course
1. State College, 311; 2. Cumberland Valley, 316; 3. Lower Dauphin, 317; 4. Central Dauphin, 318; 5. Chambersburg, 341; 6. Hershey, 361.
Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course
1. Central Dauphin, 271; 2. Cumberland Valley, 277; 3. State College, 289; 4. Chambersburg, 304; 5. Hershey, 355.
Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Thursday, Sept. 17
Capital Division at Armitage Golf Club, 2
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Commonwealth Division
Team Scores
1. State College, 311; 2. Cumberland Valley, 316; 3. Lower Dauphin, 317; 4. Central Dauphin, 318; 5. Chambersburg, 341; 6. Hershey, 361.
Individual Results
t-1. Luke Wren (Lower Dauphin), 74; t-1. Derek McGlaughlin (LD), 74; t-1. Brady Davidson (Cumberland Valley), 74; t-4. Max Wager (State College), 76; t-4. Anthony DePietress (CV), 76; 6. John Olsen (SC), 77; 7. Grant Novinger (Central Dauphin), 78; t-8. Jake Shmonov (CD), 79; t-8. Jack McCaughey (SC), 79; t-8. Luke Janac (SC), 79.
Girls Division
Team Scores
1. Central Dauphin, 271; 2. Cumberland Valley, 277; 3. State College, 289; 4. Chambersburg, 304; 5. Hershey, 355.
Individual Results
1. Lena Recce (Central Dauphin), 81; 2. Lindsay Seeley (Cumberland Valley), 85; 3. Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey), 89; t-4. Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg), 91; t-4. Kaylie Newcomb (CD), 91; 6. Riley Kracaw (State College), 92; 7. Aubrey Martin (CV), 94; t-8. Lily Kaplaniak (Camp Hill), 97; t-8. Megan Brandt (Ch), 97; t-10. Kalei Howard (CV), 98; t-10. Amber Kissinger (SC), 98.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!