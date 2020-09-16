 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 16
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;5-0;5-0

Cumberland Valley;7-2;7-2

Central Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Lower Dauphin;8-4;8-4

Chambersburg;3-9;3-9

Hershey;0-12;0-12

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;18-0;18-0

Mechanicsburg;13-5;13-5

Red Land;13-5;13-5

Bishop McDevitt;10-8;10-8

Palmyra;6-12;6-12

Mifflin County;3-15;3-15

Cedar Cliff;0-18;0-18

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;12-0;12-0

Trinity;10-2;10-2

Camp Hill;8-4;8-4

Middletown;6-6;6-6

East Pennsboro;4-8;4-8

CD East;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5

Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;10-0;10-0

Big Spring;7-3;7-3

Greencastle-Antrim;5-5;5-5

Shippensburg;5-5;5-5

Northern;3-7;3-7

James Buchanan;0-10;0-10

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;4-0;4-0

Central Dauphin;9-1;9-1

Cumberland Valley;5-3;5-3

State College;2-2;2-2

Chambersburg;3-7;3-7

Hershey;0-10;0-10

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course

1. State College, 311; 2. Cumberland Valley, 316; 3. Lower Dauphin, 317; 4. Central Dauphin, 318; 5. Chambersburg, 341; 6. Hershey, 361.

Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course

1. Central Dauphin, 271; 2. Cumberland Valley, 277; 3. State College, 289; 4. Chambersburg, 304; 5. Hershey, 355.

Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Thursday, Sept. 17

Capital Division at Armitage Golf Club, 2

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Commonwealth Division

Individual Results

t-1. Luke Wren (Lower Dauphin), 74; t-1. Derek McGlaughlin (LD), 74; t-1. Brady Davidson (Cumberland Valley), 74; t-4. Max Wager (State College), 76; t-4. Anthony DePietress (CV), 76; 6. John Olsen (SC), 77; 7. Grant Novinger (Central Dauphin), 78; t-8. Jake Shmonov (CD), 79; t-8. Jack McCaughey (SC), 79; t-8. Luke Janac (SC), 79.

Girls Division

Individual Results

1. Lena Recce (Central Dauphin), 81; 2. Lindsay Seeley (Cumberland Valley), 85; 3. Sofia Stalebrink (Hershey), 89; t-4. Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg), 91; t-4. Kaylie Newcomb (CD), 91; 6. Riley Kracaw (State College), 92; 7. Aubrey Martin (CV), 94; t-8. Lily Kaplaniak (Camp Hill), 97; t-8. Megan Brandt (Ch), 97; t-10. Kalei Howard (CV), 98; t-10. Amber Kissinger (SC), 98.

