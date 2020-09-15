 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;6-1;6-1

Lower Dauphin;5-2;5-2

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Chambersburg;2-5;2-5

Hershey;0-7;0-7

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;18-0;18-0

Mechanicsburg;13-5;13-5

Red Land;13-5;13-5

Bishop McDevitt;10-8;10-8

Palmyra;6-12;6-12

Mifflin County;3-15;3-15

Cedar Cliff;0-18;0-18

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;12-0;12-0

Trinity;10-2;10-2

Camp Hill;8-4;8-4

Middletown;6-6;6-6

East Pennsboro;4-8;4-8

CD East;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5

Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Chambersburg;1-1;1-1

Hershey;0-2;0-2

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course, 1

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

