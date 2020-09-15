Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 15

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;6-1;6-1
Lower Dauphin;5-2;5-2
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Chambersburg;2-5;2-5
Hershey;0-7;0-7
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;18-0;18-0
Mechanicsburg;13-5;13-5
Red Land;13-5;13-5
Bishop McDevitt;10-8;10-8
Palmyra;6-12;6-12
Mifflin County;3-15;3-15
Cedar Cliff;0-18;0-18
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;12-0;12-0
Trinity;10-2;10-2
Camp Hill;8-4;8-4
Middletown;6-6;6-6
East Pennsboro;4-8;4-8
CD East;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5
Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-11.5;0.5-11.5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Chambersburg;1-1;1-1
Hershey;0-2;0-2
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Girls Division at Sportsman's Golf Course, 1
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
