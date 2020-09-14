 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;3-0;3-0

Central Dauphin;2-1;2-1

Chambersburg;1-2;1-2

Hershey;0-3;0-3

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;12-0;12-0

Mechanicsburg;10-2;10-2

Red Land;8-4;8-4

Bishop McDevitt;6-6;6-6

Palmyra;4-8;4-8

Mifflin County;2-10;2-10

Cedar Cliff;0-12;0-12

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0

Trinity;5-1;5-1

Camp Hill;4-2;4-2

Middletown;3-3;3-3

East Pennsboro;2-4;2-4

CD East;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5

Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

Girls Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Chambersburg;1-1;1-1

Hershey;0-2;0-2

2020 HS Golf Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Monday, Sept. 14

Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course, 1:30

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News