Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 14

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;3-0;3-0
Central Dauphin;2-1;2-1
Chambersburg;1-2;1-2
Hershey;0-3;0-3
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;12-0;12-0
Mechanicsburg;10-2;10-2
Red Land;8-4;8-4
Bishop McDevitt;6-6;6-6
Palmyra;4-8;4-8
Mifflin County;2-10;2-10
Cedar Cliff;0-12;0-12
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0
Trinity;5-1;5-1
Camp Hill;4-2;4-2
Middletown;3-3;3-3
East Pennsboro;2-4;2-4
CD East;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5
Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Chambersburg;1-1;1-1
Hershey;0-2;0-2
Monday, Sept. 14
Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course, 1:30
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Girls Division at Hershey Golf Club East, 1:30
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Colonial Division at Chambersburg Country Club, 2
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!