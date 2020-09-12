Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 12

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;3-0;3-0
Central Dauphin;2-1;2-1
Chambersburg;1-2;1-2
Hershey;0-3;0-3
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;12-0;12-0
Mechanicsburg;10-2;10-2
Red Land;8-4;8-4
Bishop McDevitt;6-6;6-6
Palmyra;4-8;4-8
Mifflin County;2-10;2-10
Cedar Cliff;0-12;0-12
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0
Trinity;5-1;5-1
Camp Hill;4-2;4-2
Middletown;3-3;3-3
East Pennsboro;2-4;2-4
CD East;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5
Susquehanna Twp.;0.5-5.5;0.5-5.5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Girls Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Chambersburg;1-1;1-1
Hershey;0-2;0-2
Saturday, Sept. 12
No events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 14
Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course, noon
Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club, 1
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course, 1:30
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
