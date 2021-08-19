 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Golf results and schedule for Sept. 19
0 Comments
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

Mid-Penn Golf results and schedule for Sept. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

Thursday, Aug. 19

Happy Valley Invitational

At Penn State University

BOYS

Individual Leaderboard

1. Eli Pabst, North Pocono;69

2. Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley;72

3. Tim Peters, St, Joe's Academy;72

4. Anthony Benkovic, Central Dauphin;72

5. Grant Novinger, Central Dauphin;73

6. Jesse Strine, Red Land;73

7. Joey Sembrot, Central Dauphin;75

8. Alex Wilson, North Pocono;75

9. Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley;75

10. Jake Shmonov, Central Dauphin;76

11. Luke Janac, State College;76

12. John Olsen, State College;76

13. Keith Hamilton, Bellefonte;76

14. Isaak Bloom, Bellefonte;76

15. Joey Sabol, State College;77

Other Local Finishers

 

30. Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley;82

32. Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg;82

34. Brady Olzacki, Cumberland Valley;83

37. Trent Semelko, Cumberland Valley;83

42. Ben Trautlein, Cumberland Valley;85

51. Carson French, Cumberland Valley;88

54. Owen McDonell, Mechanicsburg;89

55. Mikey Shenk, Red Land;89

58. Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg;91

64. Joel Wickert, Red Land;95

68. Rylan Brow, Cumberland Valley;96

71. Lukas Paull, Mechanicsburg;99

Team Standings

CLASS 3A — 1. Central Dauphin, 220; 2. North Pocono, 226; t3. Cumberland Valley, 229; t3. State College, 229; 5. Bellefonte, 235; 6. Altoona, 241; 7. State College(b), 247; 8. Valley View, 248; 9. State College(c), 250; 10. North Pocono(b), 253; 11. Cumberland Valley(b), 25412. Red Land, 257; 13. Holidaysburg, 260; 14. Central Dauphin(b), 261; 15. Mechanicsburg, 262; 16. Valley View(b), 298.

 

CLASS 2A — 1. Tyrone, 240; 2. St. Joe's Academy, 250; 3. Penn Cambria, 272; 4. Philipsburg-Osceola, 293; 5. Chestnut Ridge, 296.

GIRLS

Individual Leaderboard

1. Zoey McClain, McDowell;72

2. Nicole Yun, Spring-Ford;74

3. Carolina Gola, Mt. St. Joseph;78

4. Cierra Griffith, Spring-Ford;78

5. Alie Adams, Spring-Ford;81

6. Morgan Kunze, Spring-Ford;84

7. Nora Blatney, Mt. St. Joseph;84

8. Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg;85

9. Alexis Marsh, McDowell;87

10. Eva Moawad, Central Dauphin;88

11. Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone;88

12. Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley;88

13. Gabi Courtney, Mt. St. Joseph;89

14. Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg;89

15. Analise Wolfe, McDowell;90

16. Keerthana Rajamohan, Spring-Ford;90

Other Local Finishers

17. Cambria Crossley, Cumberland Valley;91

28. Olivia Brawner, Red Land;103

30. Ella Will, Cumberland Valley;104

33. Autumn Peters, Mechanicsburg;110

36. Marina Cassatt, Red Land;113

37. Anna Magnelli, Mechanicsburg;116

43. Elizabeth Grimwood, Cumberland Valley;120

44. Emma Leo, Cumberland Valley;121

45. Katelyn Mumma, Red Land;121

47. Callie Will, Cumberland Valley;122

48. Madison Engle, Cumberland Valley;123

Team Standings

CLASS 3A — 1. Spring-Ford, 233; 2. McDowell, 249; 3. Mt. St. Joseph, 251; 4. Cumberland Valley, 2835. Mechanicsburg, 284; 6. Spring-Ford(b), 291; 7. State College, 305; 8. Holidaysburg, 336; 9. Red Land, 337; 10. McDowell(b), 344; 11. Bellefonte, 345; 12. Cumberland Valley(b), 363; 13. North Pocono, 422.

CLASS 2A — 1. Penn Cambria, 303; 2. Philipsburg-Osceola, 375.

Colonial Division

At Waynesboro Country Club

1. Waynesboro, 310; 2. Greencastle-Antrim, 352; 3. Shippensburg, 370; 4. Northern, 412; 5. James Buchanan, 415; 6. Big Spring, 424.

Shippensburg (370) — Vance Kunkle 89, Jeremy Thomas 90, Jonathan Breaux 94, Mason Fogelsonger 97.

Northern (412) — Garret White 88, Jailyn Parrish 98, Harrison Graverick 106, Josh Danz 120.

Big Spring (424) — Josh Motter 89, Trevor Richwine 103, Noah Williams 109, Parker Drawbaugh 123.

Monday, Aug, 23

Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1 p.m.

Colonial Division at Greencastle Golf Course, noon

Thursday, Aug. 26

Commonwealth Division at Hershey Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News