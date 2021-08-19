Mid-Penn Golf results and schedule for Sept. 19

Thursday, Aug. 19
Happy Valley Invitational
At Penn State University
BOYS
Individual Leaderboard
1. Eli Pabst, North Pocono;69
2. Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley;72
3. Tim Peters, St, Joe's Academy;72
4. Anthony Benkovic, Central Dauphin;72
5. Grant Novinger, Central Dauphin;73
6. Jesse Strine, Red Land;73
7. Joey Sembrot, Central Dauphin;75
8. Alex Wilson, North Pocono;75
9. Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley;75
10. Jake Shmonov, Central Dauphin;76
11. Luke Janac, State College;76
12. John Olsen, State College;76
13. Keith Hamilton, Bellefonte;76
14. Isaak Bloom, Bellefonte;76
15. Joey Sabol, State College;77
Other Local Finishers
30. Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley;82
32. Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg;82
34. Brady Olzacki, Cumberland Valley;83
37. Trent Semelko, Cumberland Valley;83
42. Ben Trautlein, Cumberland Valley;85
51. Carson French, Cumberland Valley;88
54. Owen McDonell, Mechanicsburg;89
55. Mikey Shenk, Red Land;89
58. Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg;91
64. Joel Wickert, Red Land;95
68. Rylan Brow, Cumberland Valley;96
71. Lukas Paull, Mechanicsburg;99
Team Standings
CLASS 3A — 1. Central Dauphin, 220; 2. North Pocono, 226; t3. Cumberland Valley, 229; t3. State College, 229; 5. Bellefonte, 235; 6. Altoona, 241; 7. State College(b), 247; 8. Valley View, 248; 9. State College(c), 250; 10. North Pocono(b), 253; 11. Cumberland Valley(b), 254; 12. Red Land, 257; 13. Holidaysburg, 260; 14. Central Dauphin(b), 261; 15. Mechanicsburg, 262; 16. Valley View(b), 298.
CLASS 2A — 1. Tyrone, 240; 2. St. Joe's Academy, 250; 3. Penn Cambria, 272; 4. Philipsburg-Osceola, 293; 5. Chestnut Ridge, 296.
GIRLS
Individual Leaderboard
1. Zoey McClain, McDowell;72
2. Nicole Yun, Spring-Ford;74
3. Carolina Gola, Mt. St. Joseph;78
4. Cierra Griffith, Spring-Ford;78
5. Alie Adams, Spring-Ford;81
6. Morgan Kunze, Spring-Ford;84
7. Nora Blatney, Mt. St. Joseph;84
8. Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg;85
9. Alexis Marsh, McDowell;87
10. Eva Moawad, Central Dauphin;88
11. Cassidy Miksich, Tyrone;88
12. Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley;88
13. Gabi Courtney, Mt. St. Joseph;89
14. Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg;89
15. Analise Wolfe, McDowell;90
16. Keerthana Rajamohan, Spring-Ford;90
Other Local Finishers
17. Cambria Crossley, Cumberland Valley;91
28. Olivia Brawner, Red Land;103
30. Ella Will, Cumberland Valley;104
33. Autumn Peters, Mechanicsburg;110
36. Marina Cassatt, Red Land;113
37. Anna Magnelli, Mechanicsburg;116
43. Elizabeth Grimwood, Cumberland Valley;120
44. Emma Leo, Cumberland Valley;121
45. Katelyn Mumma, Red Land;121
47. Callie Will, Cumberland Valley;122
48. Madison Engle, Cumberland Valley;123
Team Standings
CLASS 3A — 1. Spring-Ford, 233; 2. McDowell, 249; 3. Mt. St. Joseph, 251; 4. Cumberland Valley, 283; 5. Mechanicsburg, 284; 6. Spring-Ford(b), 291; 7. State College, 305; 8. Holidaysburg, 336; 9. Red Land, 337; 10. McDowell(b), 344; 11. Bellefonte, 345; 12. Cumberland Valley(b), 363; 13. North Pocono, 422.
CLASS 2A — 1. Penn Cambria, 303; 2. Philipsburg-Osceola, 375.
Colonial Division
At Waynesboro Country Club
1. Waynesboro, 310; 2. Greencastle-Antrim, 352; 3. Shippensburg, 370; 4. Northern, 412; 5. James Buchanan, 415; 6. Big Spring, 424.
Shippensburg (370) — Vance Kunkle 89, Jeremy Thomas 90, Jonathan Breaux 94, Mason Fogelsonger 97.
Northern (412) — Garret White 88, Jailyn Parrish 98, Harrison Graverick 106, Josh Danz 120.
Big Spring (424) — Josh Motter 89, Trevor Richwine 103, Noah Williams 109, Parker Drawbaugh 123.
Monday, Aug, 23
Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club, 1 p.m.
Colonial Division at Greencastle Golf Course, noon
Thursday, Aug. 26
Commonwealth Division at Hershey Country Club, 1:30 p.m.
HS Golf: 10 Midstate players to watch as the 2021 season opens
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley
Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley
Kuffa is primed for a noteworthy senior season with the Eagles. While he didn’t crack the cut line at the two-day district championships, shooting an 86, Kuffa helped propel the CV boys to a Mid-Penn Championship and a third-place finish at districts. At the Mid-Penns, he tied for fourth, carding a 73. Kuffa and Davidson will undoubtedly be the Eagles’ one-two punch.
Josh Motter, Big Spring
If family ties have their say, Motter should follow in the footsteps of older brother Caleb and make a major leap for the Bulldogs and head coach Andrew Koman this year — not that he hasn’t already. As a sophomore, Motter missed the district-qualifying cut line at Mid-Penns by one stroke. He helped fuel Big Spring to a 22-8 record during the regular season.
Jesse Strine, Red Land
Strine has already displayed flashes of dominance on the links in his two years with Jevon Ford’s Patriots. Strine didn’t clear the cut line at districts last fall but carded a respectable 11-over par 83 which followed an 80 at the Mid-Penns. With teammates Edie Myhre and Brooke Laughman graduated, Strine should slide into a leadership role in his junior campaign.
James Ulsh, Trinity
Ulsh has taken the Midstate by storm in his three-year tenure at Trinity. After a shaky round at states his sophomore year, the rising senior flipped the script last fall, carding a 74, tying him for third at the PIAA Class 2A championships. Prior to states, the Shamrock standout took home a silver medal at districts and tied for sixth at Mid-Penns. Ulsh is arguably a favorite to capture the District Three title — possibly even the state crown — this season.
Hannah Barrett, Carlisle
With two more falls ahead of her, Barrett has laid the groundwork for a historic prep career. In her second season on the links, the Thundering Herd phenom drove her way to a silver medal (149) at the District Three Class 3A championships, a third-place finish (78) at the Mid-Penn’s and logged an 80 at states to tie for 14th place. Barrett will easily contend for a possible triple crown this season.
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs
With two more seasons on the links awaiting, Graham has already etched herself in Bubbler history. As the cornerstone to Boiling Springs first-ever 2A district team title, Graham medaled individually, draping gold around her neck thanks to a 161 two-day total. She also impressed at the states stage, tying for 13th, shooting an 87.
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley
McAninch served as a key piece to the Eagles’ first-place finish as a team at the district championships last fall but the rising junior flourished individually as well. McAninch’s second-year resume consisted of a fifth-place two-day total (168) at districts, 21st at states (88) and an 85 at Mid-Penn’s which tied her for fourth. With Lindsay Seely graduating, McAninch will likely slide into a leadership role as an upperclassman.
Paige Richter, Camp Hill
The only thing standing in the way of Richter defending her District Three title last season: a COVID-19 shutdown. However, before having her season come to a screeching halt, the rising senior steamrolled through competition, claiming gold at the Mid-Penn’s, shooting a 76. There’s no questioning the Lions’ star will be back this season hungrier than ever before.
Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg
Just two strokes prevented Shover from punching her ticket to the second day of districts last fall as she shot a 98. Shover was the only Wildcat representative at the district level but she helped usher Mechanicsburg to a solid 24-12 record and eighth-place team finish at the Mid-Penns.