Red Land’s Anderson French and Northern’s Logan White are off to the Mid-Penn Golf Championships.

In Wednesday morning’s Mid-Penn qualifier at Sportsman’s Golf Course in Harrisburg, French led a 54-player field by shooting an 8-over par 79 while White signed off on a 10-over par 81, finishing tied for fourth. French and White were two of 10 golfers to punch their ticket to the championship tournament scheduled for Tuesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. The conference’s top 40 golfers, plus Wednesday’s ten qualifiers, will vie to advance to the District 3 Championships.

In the girls contingent, Cumberland Valley’s Madison Engle fired a 100 to place second among eight golfers.

French didn’t card a birdie Wednesday morning but remained consistent across his round. The Patriot junior didn’t record anything above a double bogey on the scorecard and managed to escape with six bogeys. The remainder of his round consisted of 10 pars, including runs of three straight from holes 10-12 and holes 14-16.

Meanwhile, White posted one birdie, rolling in a 1-under on the par-3 second hole. He also registered a string of four pars between holes 13-16.

Several other Sentinel-area golfers fired respectable rounds but missed the cut. Cedar Cliff’s Zach Cutshall and Carlisle’s Richard Kline were four shots off the cutline pace, both shooting 86. Kline’s teammates Matt Serafin and Bryson Gordon carded 92s while two-sport athlete Carson Swartz finished with a 95.

The East Pennsboro trio of Isaac Gilbert, Brody Rafferty and Christian Roach rolled in a pair of 92s and a 93. Cumberland Valley’s Carson French, Brady Hawkins and Jay Richardson all posted 93s. Noah Williams, Big Spring’s lone representative, recorded a 93.

Boiling Springs, off its fourth consecutive Capital Division title Tuesday, had three golfers in the field. Colby Bubb paced the Bubblers with a 95 while James Sias and Garrett Wickard followed behind with 96s. Shippensburg freshman Ben Horgos also shot 95.

Automatic boys qualifiers for the Mid-Penn Championships

Class 3A

Josh Motter, Big Spring, (83.2)

Nathaniel Harbst, Boiling Springs, (79.1)

Austin Fulton, Boiling Springs (82)

Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley (73)

Ben Trautlein, Cumberland Valley, (75)

Trent Samelko, Cumberland Valley, (79)

Rylan Brow, Cumberland Valley, (83)

Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg, (78.9)

Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg, (79.1)

Owen McDonnell, Mechanicsburg, (79.3)

Garret White, Northern, (79.8)

Jesse Strine, Red Land, (76.3)

Mason Fogelsonger, Shippensburg, (83.5)

Class 2A

Bobby Latham, Camp Hill, (89.3)

Jonah Spotts, Camp Hill, (89.8)

Ivan LaForme, Trinity, (88)

Jacob Varner, Trinity, (90)

Dylan Renne, Trinity, (91.1)

Ben Penwell, Trinity, (91.1)

Automatic girls qualifiers for the Mid-Penn Championships

Class 3A

Megan Fenton, Cumberland Valley, (84)

Cambria Crossley, Cumberland Valley, (91.5)

Ella Will, Cumberland Valley, (91.8)

Callie Will, Cumberland Valley, (96.3)

Lily Davis, Cumberland Valley, (101.2)

Emma Leo, Cumberland Valley, (102.5)

Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg, (89.4)

Anna Magnelli, Mechanicsburg (96.3)

Autumn Peters, Mechanicsburg, (97.8)

Jailynn Parrish, Northern, (96.5)

Ava Frontino, Shippensburg, (100.2)

Class 2A

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, (76.1)

Macy Trostle, Boiling Springs, (97)

Willow Dixon, Camp Hill, (82.1)