Mid-Penn Golf: Boiling Springs' Harbst, Cumberland Valley's Trautlein, DePietress nab top 10 finishes at championships

HARRISBURG — It came down to restoring self-confidence for Boiling Springs’ Nathaniel Harbst and Cumberland Valley’s Ben Trautlein and Anthony DePietress.

In one way or another, the three Cumberland County golfers hit lulls during Tuesday's Mid-Penn Golf Championships at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course. But rather than throwing in the towel, the trio returned to the basics and fundamentals of what helped them reach the postseason.

Harbst and Trautlein headlined the local pack Tuesday, firing rounds of 5-over par 77 and tying for sixth in the Class 3A boys contingent. DePietress followed with a 6-over par 78 and a ninth-place finish.

Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith topped the field with a 1-over par 73, edging Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney in a two-hole playoff. Trinity’s Ben Penwell won the Class 2A individual tournament with an 88, and Central Dauphin finished with 322 strokes to clinch the Class 3A boys team title. Mechanicsburg’s Cody Fey finished in 10th place, shooting a 7-over par 79.

“It was definitely a shaky start, probably one of my worst of the season, if not the worst," Harbst said of Tuesday’s round. "But I kind of just told myself, ‘Stay calm, I've got the game to compete out here,’ and kind of took that into the next few holes, got a couple of pars to work with and kind of settled in.”

Harbst’s shaky start consisted of a double bogey and a bogey on his first two holes (18 and 1). He softened the nerves by stringing together six straight pars and closed out the front nine with a 3-over par 39. With confidence high, Harbst kept the momentum flowing with six more pars and a birdie on the par 16th.

“I definitely relaxed a little bit. I was nervous at the start,” Harbst said. “The confidence built up quickly once I got the string of pars going, and after that, it was just kind of cruising, just playing.”

Trautlein and DePietress, teeing off Hole 1, raced out to 38 and 37 front nines. Trautlein recorded a birdie on the par 5 fifth and surrounded the one-under with six pars. DePietress’ 37 was accented by a birdie on the par 4 third and another on the par 3 eighth after sticking his shot 3-4 feet from the pin.

The CV duo began to slip on the back nine, resulting in a 39 and a 41. Trautlein posted three bogeys in the back-nine stretch while DePietress carded three bogeys and a triple. Rising winds gave the pair some trouble and forced the golfers to adjust.

“It was pretty grinding up and down, and it was tough on the greens,” Trautlein said. “I had a lot of chances but couldn't get anything to drop that wasn't a tap in. And on the back nine, I started missing greens a little bit and then from there was it just trying to get everything up-and-down.”

“I definitely know I could have played better,” DePietress said. “I left a lot of shots out there and there were a lot of putts that I missed, but I know I can't complain today.”

The top 10 finishes provide some energy for Harbst, Trautlein and DePietress heading into the District 3 tournament scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8.

But they’re hungry for more.

“I definitely know I have what it takes to get through and make it to states,” Trautlein said. “It’s just a matter of putting the pieces together when the time comes.”

Other local notes

Several other Sentinel-area golfers will join Harbst, Trautlein, DePietress and Fey at the District 3 3A championships. Red Land’s Jesse Strine tied for 11th with an 82 while Harbst’s teammate Austin Fulton earned himself a districts spot with an 83. Northern’s Garrett White fired an 83 as well and CV’s Trent Samelko signed off an 84.

In a nine-way playoff for the final six district qualifying entries, Red Land’s Anderson French and Shippensburg’s Mason Fogelsonger prevailed in one playoff hole after shooting 84s. Mechanicsburg’s Zach Rengen nabbed the sixth and final spot in a second playoff hole with Palmyra’s Mason North, Greencastle’s Jackson Eby and Hershey’s Kyle Kloss.

Trinity’s Ivan LaForme and Jacob Varner advanced in the 2A field with a 97 and a 103.