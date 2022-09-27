Mid-Penn Golf: Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham claims 1st conference title in two-way playoff

HARRISBURG — “Every stroke counts.”

That was the message Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham repeated to herself as she hit the final stretch of holes at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course Tuesday in the Mid-Penn Golf Championships.

Graham didn’t know the scores of her fellow competitors, but she could feel her multistroke lead dwindle as bogeys found their way onto the scorecard. Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon charged back from five strokes down and tied Graham through 18 holes at 9-over par, forcing a playoff.

Teeing off on the par 4 10th hole for the playoff, Graham reminded herself, “Every stoke counts.” Graham signed off on a two-putt bogey, edging Dixon five strokes to six to claim the outright and Class 2A Mid-Penn girls title, the first of her prep career.

Cumberland Valley’s Megan Fenton outlasted Central Dauphin’s Eva Moawad in a two-hole playoff to capture the girls Class 3A crown at 15-over par. The Eagles also won the 3A girls team tournament at 292 strokes, topping Mechanicsburg by four shots.

“I know it was close, but I wouldn't check (the scores),” Graham said of the final few holes. “I told myself I'm not gonna look, I don't want to put any stress in my hands or anything. And then once we came off and I knew we were tied, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I don't know what I'm gonna do.’”

But Graham executed on the playoff hole.

Her tee shot on the straightaway par 4 found the right sand trap, but a clean approach shot landed her 20 yards short of the green, setting up a promising chip. Graham’s chip slid 7-8 feet past the hole, leaving a tricky save for par. Graham’s putt grazed the left edge of the cup and left her with a manageable 2 or 3-footer for bogey.

Graham had converted on a similar par putt on the par 5 sixth. It was the putt that arguably saved her round.

“I was just trying to get it close,” she said of the par save on Hole 6. “I knew that I didn't want to push it too far by, so I just wanted to make sure that I could get it close and at least have a two-putt. But if it goes in, that was a bonus.”

Meanwhile Dixon, after placing her tee shot down the right side of the fairway on the playoff hole, stuck her approach about 20 yards short of the green. Her chip shot made its way 10 feet above the hole, prompting a downhill attempt for par. Dixon’s par putt skid past the hole to about 5 feet before her putt for bogey back up the hill rattled the edge of the cup and spun out.

Playing in tightly contested matches is nothing new for Graham and Dixon. They competed side-by-side in several Capital Division matches through the years and formed a great friendship.

“We’re really close friends,” Dixon said. “So, we just try to focus on ourselves, and then whatever ends up happening at the end of the day, it is what it is. So, I'm happy for her.”

Graham and Dixon forged different paths Tuesday, with Graham hitting her stride early and Dixon picking up the momentum in the latter half. Graham rolled in a 5-foot birdie on the 10th — her fourth hole of the day — to punctuate a 3-over par 39 on the back nine. Dixon chipped in for birdie on the par 3 17th and rattled off six pars across her next seven holes.

Graham hit a rough patch on holes 17, 18 and 1, shooting a combined 4-over par. She regained her composure with pars on holes 2 and 3 and went 2-over across her last three.

She didn’t catch her breath until the playoff hole bogey dropped in.

“It feels amazing,” Graham said of winning the title. “I've worked really hard to get to this point, and it was a great competition. So, I’m with the way that I finished.”

Other local notables

Along with claiming the 3A girls title, Fenton placed third overall in the girls field. She carded 43 and 44 front and back nines to finish with an 87. Her round included par streaks of three and four.

The Eagles’ team title was also aided by a 100 from Cambria Crossley and a 105 from Ella Will.

"I started off kind of rough, but I really improved as the round went on," Fenton said.

Other Sentinel-area golfers to punch their ticket to the District 3 Championships included Mechanicsburg’s Bailey Toporcer (89, fifth place), Northern’s Jailynn Parrish (93, eighth place), Boiling Springs’ Macy Trostle (95, 10th place) and Crossley. Toporcer’s teammate Anna Magnelli and Shippensburg’s Ava Frontino also advanced with a 101 and a 103.