Mid-Penn Golf: A team-by-team breakdown of the 2022 local championship field

The 2022 Mid-Penn Golf Championships tee off Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start from Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. A long list of Sentinel-area golfers aims to advance to the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8.
Twenty-six spots in the boys Class 3A contingent and three in the Class 2A field are on the line.
Below is a team-by-team breakdown of the golfers hitting the links Tuesday, including hole assignments and the outlook of each program.
Big Spring
Boys golfers competing: Josh Motter (Hole 6).
The scorecard: The 2022 championships mark Motter’s third straight entry into the tournament. The Bulldog senior finished with an 83.2 average across seven regular-season matches. Last year, Motter fell in a four-way playoff for the final seat at the District 3 tournament.
Boiling Springs
Boys golfers competing: Nathaniel Harbst (Hole 18B), Austin Fulton (Hole 7B), Colby Bubb (Hole 18A), Garrett Wickard (Hole 1B), Sam Harbst (Hole 9B).
Girls golfers competing: Brooke Graham (Hole 17), Macy Trostle (Hole 14B).
The scorecard: The Bubbler boys secured their fourth consecutive Capital Division title last week, qualifying them for the Mid-Penn 3A boys team competition. Nathaniel Harbst leads the Boiling Springs outfit, having earned Capital low-medalist honors with a 79.1 season average. Fulton (82 average) will be the other Bubbler competing in the individual tournament.
On the girls side, Graham and Trostle have already booked a trip to the District 3 2A girls team tournament but will look to qualify for the individual tournament Tuesday. Graham paced the Mid-Penn girls field this fall, reigning in a 76.1 average and capturing or tying for low-medalist honors in each of the seven matches she competed in.
Camp Hill
Boys golfers competing: Jonah Spotts (Hole 1A), Bobby Latham (Hole 2).
Girls golfers competing: Willow Dixon (Hole 17).
The scorecard: Spotts and Latham are two of six 2A golfers battling it out for the three District 3 championship entries. Spotts and Latham went shot-for-shot on the links this fall, both averaging 89 strokes per round. Tuesday’s tournament begins Dixon’s charge back to the PIAA championships after she fired the third-best average (82.1) among girls golfers in the conference this season.
Cumberland Valley
Boys golfers competing: Anthony DePietress (Hole 10A), Ben Trautlein (Hole 10B), Trent Samelko (Hole 9A), Rylan Brow (Hole 6), Carson French (Hole 18A).
Girls golfers competing: Megan Fenton (Hole 17), Cambria Crossley (Hole 16A), Ella Will (Hole 16B), Callie Will (Hole 15), Lily Davis (Hole 14A), Madison Engle (Hole 14B).
The scorecard: The Eagles are the most well-represented team in the Sentinel area with 11 golfers teeing off Tuesday morning. DePietress comes in the Mid-Penn low medalist after signing off on a 68 and four rounds in the 70s (73 average) in five matches this fall. Trautlein, Samelko and Brow will also compete in the 3A individual tournament while French looks to aid CV’s cause in the team competition.
Fenton will tee off alongside Graham and Dixon after a regular season that included an 84 average, the fourth best in the conference. Crossley, the Will sisters, Davis and Engle also have the opportunity to advance to districts individually and as a team.
Mechanicsburg
Boys golfers competing: Zach Rengen (Hole 9A), Cody Fey (Hole 9B), Owen McDonnell (Hole 8), Dillon Yinger (Hole 1B), Lukas Paull (Hole 18B).
Girls golfers competing: Bailey Toporcer (Hole 16A), Anna Magnelli (Hole 16B), Autumn Peters (Hole 15), Lily Anderson (Hole 13).
The scorecard: The Wildcat boys clinched their second straight Keystone team title this fall following a 16-year drought prior to the 2021 season. Rengen (78.9), Fey (79.1) and McDonnell (79.3) all eclipsed the 70s barrier in terms of average this season while Yinger cemented himself as a reliable fourth counting score with an 86.7.
Toporcer heads a promising Mechanicsburg girls squad that will vie for a spot in the District 3 3A girls team tournament. Toporcer finished with an 89.4 average during the regular season while Magnelli and Peters carded 96.3 and 97.8 averages, respectively.
Northern
Boys golfers competing: Garrett White (Hole 8), Logan White (Hole 4B).
Girls golfers competing: Jailynn Parrish (Hole 15).
The scorecard: Despite only playing in four matches this fall, due to balancing soccer and golf, Garrett White punched his ticket to Mid-Penns with a 79.8 average. Younger brother Logan shot an 81 in Thursday’s Mid-Penn qualifier to advance to the championships. Parrish was the Colonial’s girls low medalist with a 95.6 average.
Red Land
Boys golfers competing: Jesse Strine (Hole 10A), Anderson French (Hole 4A).
The scorecard: Strine was the Keystone’s low medalist after collecting a 76.3 average across seven matches. Strine missed last year’s district cut line by a few strokes but earned a trip in 2020. French eyes to extend his postseason stay after shooting a 79 in Thursday’s qualifier, tabbing him the low medalist.
Shippensburg
Boys golfers competing: Mason Fogelsonger (Hole 5).
Girls golfers competing: Ava Frontino (Hole 14A).
The scorecard: Fogelsonger shaved nearly 10 strokes off his rounds from last year, ending on an 83.5 average. Frontino also made strides from her freshman season, firing a 100.2 average.
Trinity
Boys golfers competing: Ivan LaForme (Hole 2), Jacob Varner (Hole 2), Dylan Renne (Hole 1A), Ben Penwell (Hole 1A).
The scorecard: The Shamrocks account for over half of the boys 2A field. LaForme forged the best average out of the bunch during the regular season, an 88. Varner finished with a 90 while Renne and Penwell had 91.1 averages.
HS Golf: 10 golfers to watch during the 2022 season
Josh Motter, sr., Big Spring
Motter has been knocking on the door of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A Championships the last two years and this season could be the time he gets over the hump. Now the Bulldogs’ senior leader, Motter fell in a four-way playoff last year at the Mid-Penn Championships. Still, he fared well on the links last fall, including a 16-over par 88 round at Mid-Penns, and was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Nathaniel Harbst, sr., Boiling Springs
By the looks of his scorecards, one wouldn’t think last fall was Harbst’s first go-round on the competitive circuit. Boiling Springs’ then budding junior helped launch the Bubblers back to District 3 2A team gold and their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown. Individually, Harbst advanced to the PIAA championships after rounds of 85 at districts and completed his debut season with an 83.3 average.
Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle
Carlisle’s lone postseason representative last fall, Kline advanced to the district tournament in a breakout sophomore campaign. He booked his debut trip to districts by defeating Motter in the four-way playoff at Mid-Penns, also shooting a 16-over par 88, and signed off on several mid-80s rounds throughout the regular season. Like last year, Kline is poised to be the Herd’s No. 1 golfer this fall.
Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley
Despite dropping a seven-way playoff at districts to reach the PIAA tournament, DePietress’ 2021 campaign came with its fair share of accolades. CV’s sure-to-be No. 1 fired a two-day 154 (74 and 80) at districts last fall and helped the Eagles author a Mid-Penn 3A team title with a 79 at Royal Manchester in Mount Wolf. DePietress has also kept busy this summer, having recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course where he carded a combined a 16-over par.
Zach Rengen, so., Mechanicsburg
Rengen played with the top dogs of the Keystone a season ago and is considered to be one heading into year two. The Wildcat phenom helped Mechanicsburg roar to its first division title in 16 seasons last fall and was another local golfer on the cusp of qualifying for the district tournament. Throughout his freshman campaign, Rengen posted consistent low to mid-80s scores and cracked the 70s barrier on occasion.
Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs
Graham’s name was plastered on local leaderboards last fall thanks to a spectacular junior campaign. The cornerstone to the Bubblers’ return to District 3 2A royalty, Graham hauled in a collection of individual accolades last year, including District 3 2A runner-up honors — she shot a two-day 17-over par — and tied for sixth at the state championships with a 6-over par 80, the best PIAA placing of her career. Graham will head Boiling Springs’ first girls team in program history this season.
Willow Dixon, sr., Camp Hill
Dixon made major strides in her game last fall, a junior season that included a PIAA championships appearance and a fourth-place finish at the District 3 2A tournament where she rolled in a two-day 176. Alongside state champion Paige Richter and senior Lily Kaplainak, Dixon also helped usher the Lions to a Mid-Penn 2A team title. With the departure of Richter and Kaplaniak due to graduation, Dixon is in position to serve as the Lions’ top golfer.
Megan Fenton, so., Cumberland Valley
Fenton was one of four Eagles that played a part in CV’s sixth-place tally at the girls state team tournament last fall. Still in the infancy on her prep career, Fenton fired a collection of rounds in the low 100s last season. She’s already displayed improvement this summer, having competed in the PA Girls Junior Amateur at Lebanon Country Club in late June.
Bailey Toporcer, jr., Mechanicsburg
Taken under the wing by then senior Addison Shover last fall, the 2022 season provides Toporcer the opportunity to break out in the local girls contingent. The Wildcat junior showcased flashes of promise on various tracks last year, including a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns — behind a round of 95 — and a District 3 3A championships appearance.
Ava Frontino, so., Shippensburg
Another local golfer in the sprouting stages of her golf career, Frontino could take on a larger role for the Greyhounds this season with the exit of several starters due to graduation. In her freshman campaign, Frontino qualified for the Mid-Penn championships but came a few strokes shy of making the district cut line.