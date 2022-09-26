Mid-Penn Golf: A team-by-team breakdown of the 2022 local championship field

The 2022 Mid-Penn Golf Championships tee off Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start from Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. A long list of Sentinel-area golfers aims to advance to the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8.

Twenty-six spots in the boys Class 3A contingent and three in the Class 2A field are on the line.

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of the golfers hitting the links Tuesday, including hole assignments and the outlook of each program.

Big Spring

Boys golfers competing: Josh Motter (Hole 6).

The scorecard: The 2022 championships mark Motter’s third straight entry into the tournament. The Bulldog senior finished with an 83.2 average across seven regular-season matches. Last year, Motter fell in a four-way playoff for the final seat at the District 3 tournament.

Boiling Springs

Boys golfers competing: Nathaniel Harbst (Hole 18B), Austin Fulton (Hole 7B), Colby Bubb (Hole 18A), Garrett Wickard (Hole 1B), Sam Harbst (Hole 9B).

Girls golfers competing: Brooke Graham (Hole 17), Macy Trostle (Hole 14B).

The scorecard: The Bubbler boys secured their fourth consecutive Capital Division title last week, qualifying them for the Mid-Penn 3A boys team competition. Nathaniel Harbst leads the Boiling Springs outfit, having earned Capital low-medalist honors with a 79.1 season average. Fulton (82 average) will be the other Bubbler competing in the individual tournament.

On the girls side, Graham and Trostle have already booked a trip to the District 3 2A girls team tournament but will look to qualify for the individual tournament Tuesday. Graham paced the Mid-Penn girls field this fall, reigning in a 76.1 average and capturing or tying for low-medalist honors in each of the seven matches she competed in.

Camp Hill

Boys golfers competing: Jonah Spotts (Hole 1A), Bobby Latham (Hole 2).

Girls golfers competing: Willow Dixon (Hole 17).

The scorecard: Spotts and Latham are two of six 2A golfers battling it out for the three District 3 championship entries. Spotts and Latham went shot-for-shot on the links this fall, both averaging 89 strokes per round. Tuesday’s tournament begins Dixon’s charge back to the PIAA championships after she fired the third-best average (82.1) among girls golfers in the conference this season.

Cumberland Valley

Boys golfers competing: Anthony DePietress (Hole 10A), Ben Trautlein (Hole 10B), Trent Samelko (Hole 9A), Rylan Brow (Hole 6), Carson French (Hole 18A).

Girls golfers competing: Megan Fenton (Hole 17), Cambria Crossley (Hole 16A), Ella Will (Hole 16B), Callie Will (Hole 15), Lily Davis (Hole 14A), Madison Engle (Hole 14B).

The scorecard: The Eagles are the most well-represented team in the Sentinel area with 11 golfers teeing off Tuesday morning. DePietress comes in the Mid-Penn low medalist after signing off on a 68 and four rounds in the 70s (73 average) in five matches this fall. Trautlein, Samelko and Brow will also compete in the 3A individual tournament while French looks to aid CV’s cause in the team competition.

Fenton will tee off alongside Graham and Dixon after a regular season that included an 84 average, the fourth best in the conference. Crossley, the Will sisters, Davis and Engle also have the opportunity to advance to districts individually and as a team.

Mechanicsburg

Boys golfers competing: Zach Rengen (Hole 9A), Cody Fey (Hole 9B), Owen McDonnell (Hole 8), Dillon Yinger (Hole 1B), Lukas Paull (Hole 18B).

Girls golfers competing: Bailey Toporcer (Hole 16A), Anna Magnelli (Hole 16B), Autumn Peters (Hole 15), Lily Anderson (Hole 13).

The scorecard: The Wildcat boys clinched their second straight Keystone team title this fall following a 16-year drought prior to the 2021 season. Rengen (78.9), Fey (79.1) and McDonnell (79.3) all eclipsed the 70s barrier in terms of average this season while Yinger cemented himself as a reliable fourth counting score with an 86.7.

Toporcer heads a promising Mechanicsburg girls squad that will vie for a spot in the District 3 3A girls team tournament. Toporcer finished with an 89.4 average during the regular season while Magnelli and Peters carded 96.3 and 97.8 averages, respectively.

Northern

Boys golfers competing: Garrett White (Hole 8), Logan White (Hole 4B).

Girls golfers competing: Jailynn Parrish (Hole 15).

The scorecard: Despite only playing in four matches this fall, due to balancing soccer and golf, Garrett White punched his ticket to Mid-Penns with a 79.8 average. Younger brother Logan shot an 81 in Thursday’s Mid-Penn qualifier to advance to the championships. Parrish was the Colonial’s girls low medalist with a 95.6 average.

Red Land

Boys golfers competing: Jesse Strine (Hole 10A), Anderson French (Hole 4A).

The scorecard: Strine was the Keystone’s low medalist after collecting a 76.3 average across seven matches. Strine missed last year’s district cut line by a few strokes but earned a trip in 2020. French eyes to extend his postseason stay after shooting a 79 in Thursday’s qualifier, tabbing him the low medalist.

Shippensburg

Boys golfers competing: Mason Fogelsonger (Hole 5).

Girls golfers competing: Ava Frontino (Hole 14A).

The scorecard: Fogelsonger shaved nearly 10 strokes off his rounds from last year, ending on an 83.5 average. Frontino also made strides from her freshman season, firing a 100.2 average.

Trinity

Boys golfers competing: Ivan LaForme (Hole 2), Jacob Varner (Hole 2), Dylan Renne (Hole 1A), Ben Penwell (Hole 1A).

The scorecard: The Shamrocks account for over half of the boys 2A field. LaForme forged the best average out of the bunch during the regular season, an 88. Varner finished with a 90 while Renne and Penwell had 91.1 averages.