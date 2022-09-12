Mechanicsburg golf closes in on Keystone title behind Zach Rengen's 72 at Carlisle Barracks

Every Mechanicsburg golfer specializes in a specific facet of the game.

For sophomore Zach Rengen, his irons set him up for attainable birdie putts. For senior Cody Fey, his soft touch around the green and with the putter helps him shave a couple strokes off the scorecard. And it’s senior Owen McDonnell’s driver that allows him to attack the pin on his approach shots.

In Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone Division match at Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, it was a culmination of Rengen, Fey and McDonnell’s strengths that rocketed the Wildcats to their fifth consecutive match victory. Rengen was the low medalist with an even par 72, Fey and McDonnell carded 79s and Dillon Yinger fired an 85, leading Mechanicsburg to a team score of 315 and topping second-place Mifflin County by 18 strokes.

The impressive showing advanced Mechanicsburg’s undefeated regular season to 30-0.

“I think we all get along super well and kind of talking about last year how we won, we know what it feels like to win,” McDonnell said of the defending Keystone champion ‘Cats. “So, I feel like this year we kind of want to get back to that and even go further at Mid-Penns and districts because I think that's where we fell short last year.”

Mechanicsburg wasted little time in taking that next step Monday, blitzing to a convincing lead in the team standings within the first few holes. And as the match pressed on, the Wildcats widened their advantage.

Rengen was the driving force to the hot start, birdying two of his first four holes — holes 11 and 13 — and stringing together five straight pars and another birdie on the par-5 first. Fey and McDonnell weren’t far off Rengen’s pace, either. Fey rattled off six consecutive pars from holes 11 through 16 while McDonnell parred four of his first six and rolled in a birdie on the par-4 10th.

“When practicing,” Fey said, “we really click. We always do two-on-two scrambles and really have that chemistry together.”

Rengen wrapped up his front and back nines with a 1-over par 37 and a 1-under par 35. Playing with upperclassmen the pedigree of Mifflin County’s Blake Stringfellow and Red Land’s Jesse Strine, Rengen focused on his own play rather than others who were chasing him on the leaderboard.

Rengen has adopted a leadership role for the ‘Cats.

“I don't have much pressure,” he said, “because I just don't really think much. I just grind it out when I need it.”

Stringfellow and Strine, along with Bishop McDevitt’s Tyler Blask, also signed off on notable rounds. Blask placed second with a 2-over par 74 while Strine and Stringfellow finished third and fifth with a 75 and a 78. Palmyra’s Sean Kelly sandwiched a 4-over par 76 for fourth.

Host Carlisle, which placed fifth in the match, posted four counting scores in the 80s. Carson Swartz paced the Herd with an 85 followed by Matt Serafin’s 86 and a pair of 87s from Bryson Gordon and Richard Kline. Anderson French contributed an 85 to Red Land’s sixth-place tally.

Two more matches remain on the Keystone slate — Wednesday’s match at Valley Green Golf Course and the regular-season finale Sep. 20 at Range End Golf Club. With Monday’s triumph, Mechanicsburg is an arm’s reach from back-to-back crowns.

“I think we all just come out here ready to compete,” McDonnell said, “and we grind out every round. So, I think we just come out and we get the win and it's that easy.”