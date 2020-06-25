HS Sports: Tennis and golf teams have less risk during the pandemic compared to contact sports, but coaches still have concerns to address

"We won’t use carts this season and we typically always walk,” Blacksmith said. “We will talk to the athletes about the importance that this summer has on how things could potentially go in the fall. This will include hanging out at the clubhouse before and after practice, and maintaining that social distance that will help to reduce our risk. If we do a good job of minimizing our risk and avoiding any spread of COVID-19, we could potentially have a fall season."

Blacksmith said adjustments have to be made now so they can give themselves the best chance of having a fall season.

"During this season we just have to be very vigilant about remaining socially distant and not sharing any clubs, equipment or water bottles," Blacksmith said. "We will have tee times for small groups and try to keep those small groups together, and not do a lot of things in large groups with the team.”

According to the PIAA’s website, all fall sports are set to have first official practices Aug. 17. Golf will have its first competition of the season a few days later on the 20th, and tennis is slated to begin on the 24th.