HS Sports: Tennis and golf teams have less risk during the pandemic compared to contact sports, but coaches still have concerns to address

If any high school sports are best equipped to get their seasons in this fall, it might be tennis and golf.
It makes sense. Both sports don't require any contact between players or opponents, and most times they tend to be several feet apart, if not more.
But that doesn't mean those teams in both sports don't have to use caution and added safety and sanitization measures in order to give themselves the best shot at having a fall season. As schools begin allowing voluntary offseason workouts on their campuses — many golf courses have been open for weeks — local teams are working to follow new state and school district guidelines.
“The question of safety for our athletes is always a top concern,” Carlisle girls tennis head coach Seng Pham said through email. “Although we are in the 'green' and the Carlisle School District has come up with a plan to keep the athletes safe, as a head coach I have to ensure the plans are followed and reevaluate daily to ensure everything that we do at practice keeps our athletes safe.”
"There are several regulations in place to make sure that golfers social distance and minimize risk of spreading [coronavirus]," Cumberland Valley head golf coach Doug Blacksmith said through email. "There are obvious items like walking and not riding, no handshakes or high-fives, keeping the flags in and not exchanging scorecards. I am pretty confident that we could compete with schools and remain fairly safe."
Four public health experts were polled by MLive.com, asked to rank 36 different activities on a scale of 1-10 regarding how much risk they pose for coronavirus. Tennis was labeled 1/10, while golf was ranked 3/10.
According to the article, “spacing is part of the game [tennis], it’s typically outdoors and there’s only two to four people on a court.” Golf's ranking came from concerns about social distancing: “it starts to become an issue when people start mingling, sharing golf carts and getting within [six] feet of each other.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations released guidelines in May. Those guidelines ranked sports as lower risk, moderate risk and higher risk. Golf is considered lower risk, wile tennis is moderate, although that can be altered "with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants."
Although it shouldn’t be too difficult to keep athletes in both sports socially distant, it will be up to the coaches to enforce their guidelines and keep a keen eye out on them as well. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that most won’t see during competition.
“Although tennis is a sport that practices some social distancing already during competition, I have to ensure the athletes keep their distance during drills, rest time, not share drinks/equipment and clean the areas daily to keep the facility clean,” Pham said. “In addition, all athletes need to advocate for themselves and team by not coming to practice if they are ill.”
"We won’t use carts this season and we typically always walk,” Blacksmith said. “We will talk to the athletes about the importance that this summer has on how things could potentially go in the fall. This will include hanging out at the clubhouse before and after practice, and maintaining that social distance that will help to reduce our risk. If we do a good job of minimizing our risk and avoiding any spread of COVID-19, we could potentially have a fall season."
Blacksmith said adjustments have to be made now so they can give themselves the best chance of having a fall season.
"During this season we just have to be very vigilant about remaining socially distant and not sharing any clubs, equipment or water bottles," Blacksmith said. "We will have tee times for small groups and try to keep those small groups together, and not do a lot of things in large groups with the team.”
According to the PIAA’s website, all fall sports are set to have first official practices Aug. 17. Golf will have its first competition of the season a few days later on the 20th, and tennis is slated to begin on the 24th.
Several athletic departments in Cumberland County got their return-to-play plans approved by their school boards in recent days. More will follow. It is a required step from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and PIAA for teams that want to start voluntary offseason workouts.
