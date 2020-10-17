HS Golf: 'We thought there was a slight chance': With program's first district golds in hand, Brook Graham, Boiling Springs eye bigger prizes at states

Sometime midway through his round at Briarwood Golf Club last weekend, Boiling Springs senior Drew VonStein looked at one of his teammates.

The two golfers had been struggling during the District 3 Class 2A Boys Golf Team Championships. So, they figured their team was out of the running for the team title.

Later, after VonStein carded his 85 for the day — a round that started rough with a quintuple bogey on No. 3 but ended with birdies on three of the last six holes — and his teammates also wrapped up, he looked at the live scoring.

Josh Hiles finished with an 87 and Aiden Johnson-Walsh had just posted a 78.

To VonStein’s surprise, the Bubblers were not only within striking distance of the program’s first district championship, they were ahead by quite a bit with one of their best golfers still on the course.

“We were winning by 10. We almost kind of looked at each other like, ‘Wow,’” he said during a Zoom interview this week. “[And] Brooke was still playing.”

That would be Brooke Graham, the sophomore standout who in just two years has become one of District 3’s top golfers.