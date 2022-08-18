HERSHEY — For Cumberland Valley junior Ben Trautlein, rounds like Thursday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth golf match at Hershey Country Club are “oh, so sweet.”

Not just because Trautlein and the Eagles took the links in Chocolatetown, U.S.A., but CV’s third-year player fired the first low-medalist round of his prep career. With three birdies and three bogeys on the scorecard, Trautlein topped the field with an even par 71.

Trautlein’s 71 was paired with a 3-over par 74 from senior Anthony DePietress and an 81 and an 83 from Trent Samelko and Rylan Brow, as the Eagles tied with State College in the team standings at 309 strokes. The Little Lions garnered the advantage in the tiebreaker to secure their second straight first-place finish.

CV placed second for the second consecutive match.

“It just keeps your confidence up,” Trautlein said of his round Thursday. “It gets bad shots out of your head. It gets good shots in your head and you just keep rolling, keep putting up good scores.”

The Eagles’ early-season surge is a welcomed sight in a taxing Commonwealth, which includes the reigning PIAA Class 3A champion Little Lions and last year’s division winner Central Dauphin. Keeping pace is a must.

“I think as our No. 1 and No. 2,” DePietress said, referencing himself and Trautlein, “it's good going into these next four matches and hopefully we play the same going into the postseason. But we just need to pick up on our three and four out there. But it's very critical. It's helpful. I think right now, we're better than we were last year.”

The scorecards back up DePietress to this point in the campaign with CV’s one-two punch carding sub-80s rounds in both regular-season matches. While DePietress didn’t play his best 18 holes Thursday — the senior struggled with his wedges 50 yards and in — he strung together his 74 with a multitude of up-and-down saves for par and some to manage bogey. He also sprinkled in a birdie on the par-5 first hole, sinking a downhill 5-foot putt.

For Trautlein, his three birdies came within a four-hole stretch on the back nine. He rolled in birdies on the par-4 11th and 12th holes before getting up-and-down on the par-5 14th after flying his approach shot 30 yards past the green.

Both DePietress and Trautlein cited their success on putts 8 feet or less Thursday.

“I've just been reading my lines well, hitting my lines … and I just pressed the hands a little bit more and kept the face square,” DePietress said of his putting. “But everything's been rolling from the Happy Valley (Invite), to Chambersburg at Penn National, to here. The putter’s just been rolling.”

CV is applying the pressure in the beginning stages of the season, and the Eagles feel they are only a few adjustments away from grabbing their first top finish. The applied tension coupled with the mindset of improvement from a season ago, is the catalyst in their quest for the division crown.

“It just keeps the competitive spirit up early,” Trautlein said, “gets you ready for the playoffs and keeps that competitive spirit up in the playoffs. Then the job gets done.”

Girls at Valley Green

For the second straight Mid-Penn girls match, Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham hauled in low-medalist honors with a 3-over par 74 at Valley Green Golf Course Thursday. Graham led the pack by seven strokes and punched 15 pars and three bogeys on the scorecard.

Cumberland Valley’s Cambria Crossley and Megan Fenton also fired respectable rounds, finishing third and fourth with an 87 and an 89. Teammate Callie Will tied for sixth with Mechanicsburg’s Bailey Toporcer with a 96.

Mechanicsburg’s Anna Magnelli and Autumn Peters and Red Land’s Karsyn Peifer also cracked the Top 10. Magnelli and Peters placed eighth and 10th with rounds of 97 and 108. Peifer signed off on a 106.