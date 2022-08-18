HERSHEY — For Cumberland Valley junior Ben Trautlein, rounds like Thursday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth golf match at Hershey Country Club are “oh, so sweet.”
Not just because Trautlein and the Eagles took the links in Chocolatetown, U.S.A., but CV’s third-year player fired the first low-medalist round of his prep career. With three birdies and three bogeys on the scorecard, Trautlein topped the field with an even par 71.
Trautlein’s 71 was paired with a 3-over par 74 from senior Anthony DePietress and an 81 and an 83 from Trent Samelko and Rylan Brow, as the Eagles tied with State College in the team standings at 309 strokes. The Little Lions garnered the advantage in the tiebreaker to secure their second straight first-place finish.
CV placed second for the second consecutive match.
“It just keeps your confidence up,” Trautlein said of his round Thursday. “It gets bad shots out of your head. It gets good shots in your head and you just keep rolling, keep putting up good scores.”
The Eagles’ early-season surge is a welcomed sight in a taxing Commonwealth, which includes the reigning PIAA Class 3A champion Little Lions and last year’s division winner Central Dauphin. Keeping pace is a must.
“I think as our No. 1 and No. 2,” DePietress said, referencing himself and Trautlein, “it's good going into these next four matches and hopefully we play the same going into the postseason. But we just need to pick up on our three and four out there. But it's very critical. It's helpful. I think right now, we're better than we were last year.”
The scorecards back up DePietress to this point in the campaign with CV’s one-two punch carding sub-80s rounds in both regular-season matches. While DePietress didn’t play his best 18 holes Thursday — the senior struggled with his wedges 50 yards and in — he strung together his 74 with a multitude of up-and-down saves for par and some to manage bogey. He also sprinkled in a birdie on the par-5 first hole, sinking a downhill 5-foot putt.
For Trautlein, his three birdies came within a four-hole stretch on the back nine. He rolled in birdies on the par-4 11th and 12th holes before getting up-and-down on the par-5 14th after flying his approach shot 30 yards past the green.
Both DePietress and Trautlein cited their success on putts 8 feet or less Thursday.
“I've just been reading my lines well, hitting my lines … and I just pressed the hands a little bit more and kept the face square,” DePietress said of his putting. “But everything's been rolling from the Happy Valley (Invite), to Chambersburg at Penn National, to here. The putter’s just been rolling.”
CV is applying the pressure in the beginning stages of the season, and the Eagles feel they are only a few adjustments away from grabbing their first top finish. The applied tension coupled with the mindset of improvement from a season ago, is the catalyst in their quest for the division crown.
“It just keeps the competitive spirit up early,” Trautlein said, “gets you ready for the playoffs and keeps that competitive spirit up in the playoffs. Then the job gets done.”
Girls at Valley Green
For the second straight Mid-Penn girls match, Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham hauled in low-medalist honors with a 3-over par 74 at Valley Green Golf Course Thursday. Graham led the pack by seven strokes and punched 15 pars and three bogeys on the scorecard.
Cumberland Valley’s Cambria Crossley and Megan Fenton also fired respectable rounds, finishing third and fourth with an 87 and an 89. Teammate Callie Will tied for sixth with Mechanicsburg’s Bailey Toporcer with a 96.
Mechanicsburg’s Anna Magnelli and Autumn Peters and Red Land’s Karsyn Peifer also cracked the Top 10. Magnelli and Peters placed eighth and 10th with rounds of 97 and 108. Peifer signed off on a 106.
HS Golf: 10 golfers to watch during the 2022 season
Josh Motter, sr., Big Spring
Motter has been knocking on the door of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A Championships the last two years and this season could be the time he gets over the hump. Now the Bulldogs’ senior leader, Motter fell in a four-way playoff last year at the Mid-Penn Championships. Still, he fared well on the links last fall, including a 16-over par 88 round at Mid-Penns, and was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Nathaniel Harbst, sr., Boiling Springs
By the looks of his scorecards, one wouldn’t think last fall was Harbst’s first go-round on the competitive circuit. Boiling Springs’ then budding junior helped launch the Bubblers back to District 3 2A team gold and their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown. Individually, Harbst advanced to the PIAA championships after rounds of 85 at districts and completed his debut season with an 83.3 average.
Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle
Carlisle’s lone postseason representative last fall, Kline advanced to the district tournament in a breakout sophomore campaign. He booked his debut trip to districts by defeating Motter in the four-way playoff at Mid-Penns, also shooting a 16-over par 88, and signed off on several mid-80s rounds throughout the regular season. Like last year, Kline is poised to be the Herd’s No. 1 golfer this fall.
Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley
Despite dropping a seven-way playoff at districts to reach the PIAA tournament, DePietress’ 2021 campaign came with its fair share of accolades. CV’s sure-to-be No. 1 fired a two-day 154 (74 and 80) at districts last fall and helped the Eagles author a Mid-Penn 3A team title with a 79 at Royal Manchester in Mount Wolf. DePietress has also kept busy this summer, having recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course where he carded a combined a 16-over par.
Zach Rengen, so., Mechanicsburg
Rengen played with the top dogs of the Keystone a season ago and is considered to be one heading into year two. The Wildcat phenom helped Mechanicsburg roar to its first division title in 16 seasons last fall and was another local golfer on the cusp of qualifying for the district tournament. Throughout his freshman campaign, Rengen posted consistent low to mid-80s scores and cracked the 70s barrier on occasion.
Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs
Graham’s name was plastered on local leaderboards last fall thanks to a spectacular junior campaign. The cornerstone to the Bubblers’ return to District 3 2A royalty, Graham hauled in a collection of individual accolades last year, including District 3 2A runner-up honors — she shot a two-day 17-over par — and tied for sixth at the state championships with a 6-over par 80, the best PIAA placing of her career. Graham will head Boiling Springs’ first girls team in program history this season.
Willow Dixon, sr., Camp Hill
Dixon made major strides in her game last fall, a junior season that included a PIAA championships appearance and a fourth-place finish at the District 3 2A tournament where she rolled in a two-day 176. Alongside state champion Paige Richter and senior Lily Kaplainak, Dixon also helped usher the Lions to a Mid-Penn 2A team title. With the departure of Richter and Kaplaniak due to graduation, Dixon is in position to serve as the Lions’ top golfer.
Megan Fenton, so., Cumberland Valley
Fenton was one of four Eagles that played a part in CV’s sixth-place tally at the girls state team tournament last fall. Still in the infancy on her prep career, Fenton fired a collection of rounds in the low 100s last season. She’s already displayed improvement this summer, having competed in the PA Girls Junior Amateur at Lebanon Country Club in late June.
Bailey Toporcer, jr., Mechanicsburg
Taken under the wing by then senior Addison Shover last fall, the 2022 season provides Toporcer the opportunity to break out in the local girls contingent. The Wildcat junior showcased flashes of promise on various tracks last year, including a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns — behind a round of 95 — and a District 3 3A championships appearance.
Ava Frontino, so., Shippensburg
Another local golfer in the sprouting stages of her golf career, Frontino could take on a larger role for the Greyhounds this season with the exit of several starters due to graduation. In her freshman campaign, Frontino qualified for the Mid-Penn championships but came a few strokes shy of making the district cut line.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports