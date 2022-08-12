As Boiling Springs junior Nathaniel Harbst navigated his first high school golf season last year, he credited senior captain Josh Hiles for always keeping him in the moment.

Transitioning into his senior year this fall, a season after he qualified for the PIAA Class 2A championships and helped vault Boiling Springs to its second straight District 3 2A team title, Harbst hopes to provide the same guidance for the younger Bubblers.

Harbst, alongside fellow senior Brooke Graham, will be called upon this season to help the Bubblers traverse some unfamiliar territory. Boiling Springs was affected by the PIAA’s classification reshuffle in January, and the Bubbler boys will now contend in Class 3A through the 2023-24 season.

“I think if I see some of these younger players maybe struggling a little bit with the mental side of things,” Harbst said, “I'm hopeful I can, like Josh did so well for me, is keep them in the moment and kind of keep them out of their heads and from getting overwhelmed because golf is meant to be enjoyable. It's just a game, and I'm hopeful that I can kind of mentor them in that sense.

“I think moving up is definitely going to pose the team with some new challenges, especially if we're able to make a postseason run again, which I'm hopeful for, but we'll definitely face some stronger competition teams with some more depth. However, I'm hopeful that with some hard work in the season, the team will be able to rise to the challenge and really put our best foot forward.”

The Bubblers’ optimistic return to district gold faces another road block. Under PIAA rules, three female golfers equate to an official girls team. And if a team meets the maximum, the chance of any girls score counting toward the boys’ team collective score is re

Graham’s rounds have been a driving force to the Bubbler boys’ success her entire prep career, including the team’s district titles, three consecutive Capital Division crowns and a 72-0 regular-season record the last three years. But Graham’s scores will head Boiling Springs’ first girls outfit this season. The program growth — Boiling Springs has five female golfers this year — provides an opportunity for the Bubblers to make a run at 2A girls district gold.

It’s a challenge Graham is eager to explore.

“I know it's gonna be a lot different for me, because that’s what I’ve been used to,” Graham said, “but I think it’ll be good to make the relationships with the girls, and to realize what it's going to be like going into college and having girls team. It'll be a good experience for me to make new friendships with them.”

Despite Graham’s transition to the girls team, the Bubblers’ approach doesn’t change all that much. Head coach Jim Lithgow said his team will carry a “one match at a time mindset” and targets the same goals as past years, beginning with the pursuit of its fourth straight Capital title.

“We’re just gonna go at it from standpoints,” Lithgow said of his team’s philosophy. “Just trying to get the division, trying to be competitive in the division, and then let the chips fall where they may.”

Graham’s shift leaves some shoes to fill. Harbst is in line for the No. 1 position, a role he said he’s comfortable in and prepared to embrace. Since last season, Harbst has fine-tuned both the mechanical and mental capacities of his game and has gained more experience through tournaments and summer leagues. He’s shaved strokes off the scorecard through his progression.

Additionally, he’s been able to draw from last year’s postseason run. Going into the 2021 PIAA tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Harbst didn’t know what to expect. After a taste for the postseason, he hopes to derive from the opportunity.

Returning senior Colby Bubb and junior Austin Fulton are primed to aid Harbst in the Bubblers’ cause, following trips to last year’s Mid-Penn Championships. Newcomers Logan and Garrett Wickard, Andrew Menke, Parker Beadmore, Samuel Harbst and James Sias also could have an impact.

“We did lose some big players last year,” Harbst said, which included Hiles, Matt Whare and Owen Metz, “so it'll be a challenge to rise to that level. But I feel like just the expectation of that challenge for the players coming into the season, I feel like it may pose some inspiration to really put in a little extra time and effort to get just that little bit better to really compete with the 3A kids rather than just double.”

Graham is in a similar situation in her newfound role. The Bubbler standout can pull from three years of state and district tournaments, including an individual district title in 2020. Graham placed a career-best tied for sixth at states last year and nabbed silver-medal honors in the district tournament.

Junior Macy Trostle joins Graham for her second season on the scholastic links while Addison Fulton, Cameron Trostle and Emma Whare account for Lithgow’s incoming freshman trio.

“I think it will just be to make sure that our team, that we always have a great bond,” Graham said of the leadership she aims to bring, “and if we can keep it the way that it has been the last couple of years, I think that will be great. Being a leader, it's always just to make sure that your team is following the right footsteps.”

Lithgow has faith in his senior leaders as they direct Boiling Springs through the new landscape.

“Nathaniel has such a work ethic,” Lithgow said of Harbst, “and he's a great role model, not only in how he works at the game of golf, but he's just a super academically bright kid. So for our team, I'm looking at him to not only be the leader on the golf course, but also off the golf course.

“And (Brooke’s) really going to be a second assistant coach in getting those young kids to play — watch what she does, help them come along, making sure they're doing things the right way as far as knowing the rules of golf, how do you play the game, the right way to do it. … She basically will help guide those girls and maybe get us in (to districts) as a 2A girls team.”

Harbst, Graham and the Bubblers open their season Aug. 22 at Harrisburg Country Club, the beginning of a seven-match schedule. The Boiling Springs’ senior tandem is unsure of the challenges and obstacles they may face, but both aspire to stay in the moment.

“I'm excited to get back at it,” Harbst said.