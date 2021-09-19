 Skip to main content
HS golf: Notes on unbeaten Boiling Springs, title-chasing Mechanicsburg and more
HS golf: Notes on unbeaten Boiling Springs, title-chasing Mechanicsburg and more

Team Golf Championships 7

Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles putts on #15 green in the PIAA Class Team Golf Championships held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Boiling Springs golf coach Jim Lithgow said prior to the start of the season that the goal for his team was to repeat as Mid-Penn Capital Division champions.

With a 30-0 record secured through five matches, and the Colonial crown within reach, the Bubblers sights’ are beginning to turn toward a chase back to a District Three Class 2A title, a feat they reached for the first time as a program last fall.

Fueling Boiling Spring’s undefeated campaign is senior Josh Hiles and junior Brooke Graham.

Hiles is the owner of a 77 scoring average, with a season low of 72, while Graham’s carded a career-best 71, boasts a 79.9 average across seven matches (five boys, two girls) and slots as the No. 2 ranked girls golfer in the Mid-Penn. Nathaniel Harbst has also contributed an 83.8 average to the cause.

HS Golf: Boiling Springs, after breakout season in 2020, takes on title defense

Eagles holding strong in Commonwealth: The Commonwealth Division arguably sports the strongest field of golfers in the Mid-Penn. Cumberland Valley currently holds third place, sitting behind unbeaten Central Dauphin and trailing State College by two losses.

Brady Davidson remains the Eagles’ catalyst as the senior ranks atop the Mid-Penn with a 70.3 scoring average. If his early-season 3-under par 68 wasn’t impressive enough, Davison made sure to up the ante, carding a 4-under par 67 Tuesday, followed by a 69 Thursday.

In the girls contingent, Emily McAninch paces CV with a 85 season average across four match appearances, her season best being an 83. McAninch’s noteworthy four-match showing places her as the sixth-best average in the conference.

HS Golf: Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch announces commitment to Oglethorpe University

Wildcats in a battle for first: Mechanicsburg opened its season with three-straight sweeps, an 18-0 start. Since then, Mifflin County’s topped the last three matches, knotting the two teams atop the Keystone Division with one match remaining Monday.

Despite lacking experience on the links compared to other programs in the division, Mechanicsburg’s underclassmen have risen to the occasion. Freshman Zach Rengen’s paved the way for the Wildcats, netting an 81.4 season average. Filing behind the freshman phenom are juniors Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell, the pair posting 85.6 and 86.6 averages, respectively.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

