HS golf: Notes on unbeaten Boiling Springs, title-chasing Mechanicsburg and more

Boiling Springs golf coach Jim Lithgow said prior to the start of the season that the goal for his team was to repeat as Mid-Penn Capital Division champions.

With a 30-0 record secured through five matches, and the Colonial crown within reach, the Bubblers sights’ are beginning to turn toward a chase back to a District Three Class 2A title, a feat they reached for the first time as a program last fall.

Fueling Boiling Spring’s undefeated campaign is senior Josh Hiles and junior Brooke Graham.

Hiles is the owner of a 77 scoring average, with a season low of 72, while Graham’s carded a career-best 71, boasts a 79.9 average across seven matches (five boys, two girls) and slots as the No. 2 ranked girls golfer in the Mid-Penn. Nathaniel Harbst has also contributed an 83.8 average to the cause.

Eagles holding strong in Commonwealth: The Commonwealth Division arguably sports the strongest field of golfers in the Mid-Penn. Cumberland Valley currently holds third place, sitting behind unbeaten Central Dauphin and trailing State College by two losses.