HS golf: Notes on unbeaten Boiling Springs, title-chasing Mechanicsburg and more

Boiling Springs golf coach Jim Lithgow said prior to the start of the season that the goal for his team was to repeat as Mid-Penn Capital Division champions.
With a 30-0 record secured through five matches, and the Colonial crown within reach, the Bubblers sights’ are beginning to turn toward a chase back to a District Three Class 2A title, a feat they reached for the first time as a program last fall.
Fueling Boiling Spring’s undefeated campaign is senior Josh Hiles and junior Brooke Graham.
Hiles is the owner of a 77 scoring average, with a season low of 72, while Graham’s carded a career-best 71, boasts a 79.9 average across seven matches (five boys, two girls) and slots as the No. 2 ranked girls golfer in the Mid-Penn. Nathaniel Harbst has also contributed an 83.8 average to the cause.
Eagles holding strong in Commonwealth: The Commonwealth Division arguably sports the strongest field of golfers in the Mid-Penn. Cumberland Valley currently holds third place, sitting behind unbeaten Central Dauphin and trailing State College by two losses.
Brady Davidson remains the Eagles’ catalyst as the senior ranks atop the Mid-Penn with a 70.3 scoring average. If his early-season 3-under par 68 wasn’t impressive enough, Davison made sure to up the ante, carding a 4-under par 67 Tuesday, followed by a 69 Thursday.
In the girls contingent, Emily McAninch paces CV with a 85 season average across four match appearances, her season best being an 83. McAninch’s noteworthy four-match showing places her as the sixth-best average in the conference.
Wildcats in a battle for first: Mechanicsburg opened its season with three-straight sweeps, an 18-0 start. Since then, Mifflin County’s topped the last three matches, knotting the two teams atop the Keystone Division with one match remaining Monday.
Despite lacking experience on the links compared to other programs in the division, Mechanicsburg’s underclassmen have risen to the occasion. Freshman Zach Rengen’s paved the way for the Wildcats, netting an 81.4 season average. Filing behind the freshman phenom are juniors Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell, the pair posting 85.6 and 86.6 averages, respectively.
HS Golf: 10 Midstate players to watch as the 2021 season opens
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley
Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley
Kuffa is primed for a noteworthy senior season with the Eagles. While he didn’t crack the cut line at the two-day district championships, shooting an 86, Kuffa helped propel the CV boys to a Mid-Penn Championship and a third-place finish at districts. At the Mid-Penns, he tied for fourth, carding a 73. Kuffa and Davidson will undoubtedly be the Eagles’ one-two punch.
Josh Motter, Big Spring
If family ties have their say, Motter should follow in the footsteps of older brother Caleb and make a major leap for the Bulldogs and head coach Andrew Koman this year — not that he hasn’t already. As a sophomore, Motter missed the district-qualifying cut line at Mid-Penns by one stroke. He helped fuel Big Spring to a 22-8 record during the regular season.
Jesse Strine, Red Land
Strine has already displayed flashes of dominance on the links in his two years with Jevon Ford’s Patriots. Strine didn’t clear the cut line at districts last fall but carded a respectable 11-over par 83 which followed an 80 at the Mid-Penns. With teammates Edie Myhre and Brooke Laughman graduated, Strine should slide into a leadership role in his junior campaign.
James Ulsh, Trinity
Ulsh has taken the Midstate by storm in his three-year tenure at Trinity. After a shaky round at states his sophomore year, the rising senior flipped the script last fall, carding a 74, tying him for third at the PIAA Class 2A championships. Prior to states, the Shamrock standout took home a silver medal at districts and tied for sixth at Mid-Penns. Ulsh is arguably a favorite to capture the District Three title — possibly even the state crown — this season.
Hannah Barrett, Carlisle
With two more falls ahead of her, Barrett has laid the groundwork for a historic prep career. In her second season on the links, the Thundering Herd phenom drove her way to a silver medal (149) at the District Three Class 3A championships, a third-place finish (78) at the Mid-Penn’s and logged an 80 at states to tie for 14th place. Barrett will easily contend for a possible triple crown this season.
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs
With two more seasons on the links awaiting, Graham has already etched herself in Bubbler history. As the cornerstone to Boiling Springs first-ever 2A district team title, Graham medaled individually, draping gold around her neck thanks to a 161 two-day total. She also impressed at the states stage, tying for 13th, shooting an 87.
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley
McAninch served as a key piece to the Eagles’ first-place finish as a team at the district championships last fall but the rising junior flourished individually as well. McAninch’s second-year resume consisted of a fifth-place two-day total (168) at districts, 21st at states (88) and an 85 at Mid-Penn’s which tied her for fourth. With Lindsay Seely graduating, McAninch will likely slide into a leadership role as an upperclassman.
Paige Richter, Camp Hill
The only thing standing in the way of Richter defending her District Three title last season: a COVID-19 shutdown. However, before having her season come to a screeching halt, the rising senior steamrolled through competition, claiming gold at the Mid-Penn’s, shooting a 76. There’s no questioning the Lions’ star will be back this season hungrier than ever before.
Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg
Just two strokes prevented Shover from punching her ticket to the second day of districts last fall as she shot a 98. Shover was the only Wildcat representative at the district level but she helped usher Mechanicsburg to a solid 24-12 record and eighth-place team finish at the Mid-Penns.
