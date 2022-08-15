WAYNESBORO — Through the nerves, rust and frustrations, Northern’s Garret White and Shippensburg’s Mason Fogelsonger maintained a strong mental headspace.
The juniors, both playing as their teams’ No. 1 golfer in Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division match at Waynesboro Country Club, navigated a water-logged track and a cool and crisp afternoon while shouldering the weight of being team leaders.
White fired a 7-over par 79 and Fogelsonger a 13-over par 85, steering the Polar Bears and Greyhounds to second and fifth-place finishes in the team standings. Waynesboro captured the Colonial opener on its home course with a 325 team score and low-medalist honors from senior Tyler Fortney (1-under par 71).
White’s younger brother Logan shot an 81, and a 91 and 92 from Josh Danz and Kyle Miller rounded out the Polar Bears’ team score of 343. Jack Johnson fired a 91 and Wyatt Knepper signed off on a 93 to complement Fogelsonger’s 85, cementing Shippensburg’s 379. Big Spring also placed sixth in the match (385 strokes) and received a duo of sub-90 rounds from Noah Williams (85) and Josh Motter (88).
“It’s good to keep your composure even when you start to play bad,” Fogelsonger said. “There's high holes and low holes and you just got to work on finding that middle and keep your emotions in check.”
Keeping the emotions in check was key, as Garrett White and Fogelsonger experienced lows in their game Monday. Both struggled to find the fairway off the tee.
However, the pair’s strengths countered the weaknesses. White cited his soft touch with the irons and short game work as the key cogs to his successful round. Fogelsonger’s power off the tee box — while some drives went awry — set up solid approaches.
“It just kind of breaks the ice, and it just helped me play better,” White said of his round.
Fogelsonger opened his round on the right foot, birdying the par-4 ninth hole after landing his approach shot 15 feet from the cup. White was the opposite, settling in later in the round. He rebounded quickly by stringing together nines of 44 and 37.
Monday’s match was a display of development from both White and Fogelsonger. Last season, White teetered between the high 80s and low 90s while Fogelsonger consistently shot in the low 90s.
“During the offseason," Fogelsonger said, "I spent a lot of time working on my swing and working on my short game, mainly. So now I've taken at least 10 shots off my game from last year to this year.”
In addition to stabilizing their mental capacities, Garret White and Fogelsonger relied on support within their group Monday. The pair, along with Motter and Gettysburg’s Connor Peterman, frequently complimented each others' shots.
“It feels good to know that your opponents are cheering you on,” White said.
The Colonial Division returns to the links Aug. 22 for a match at Greencastle Golf Club. White and Fogelsonger aim to use Monday’s tournament as the springboard for matches ahead.
“I was feeling a little bit of pressure coming into this,” Fogelsonger said. “But once I got out there, I just felt better and ready to go.”
Commonwealth at Penn National
The Commonwealth Division also teed off its division slate Monday at Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville. Cumberland Valley finished second in the team standings with 317 strokes.
Senior Anthony DePietress led the Eagles' charge with a 2-over par 74, a round that included four birdies. Junior Ben Trautlein also contributed a 6-over par 78 to the cause followed by an 82 from Carson French and an 83 from Rylan Brow. Trent Samelko fired an 83 in a noncounting score.
Penn National also hosted a Mid-Penn individual girls match. Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham nabbed low-medalist laurels with a 6-over par 78 with one birdie.
Other local notables who competed were CV’s Megan Fenton (86), Cambria Crossley (89) and Ella Will (95) and Mechanicsburg’s Anna Magnelli (95), Autumn Peters (96) and Bailey Toporcer (103).
Josh Motter, sr., Big Spring
Motter has been knocking on the door of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A Championships the last two years and this season could be the time he gets over the hump. Now the Bulldogs’ senior leader, Motter fell in a four-way playoff last year at the Mid-Penn Championships. Still, he fared well on the links last fall, including a 16-over par 88 round at Mid-Penns, and was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Nathaniel Harbst, sr., Boiling Springs
By the looks of his scorecards, one wouldn’t think last fall was Harbst’s first go-round on the competitive circuit. Boiling Springs’ then budding junior helped launch the Bubblers back to District 3 2A team gold and their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown. Individually, Harbst advanced to the PIAA championships after rounds of 85 at districts and completed his debut season with an 83.3 average.
Richard Kline, jr., Carlisle
Carlisle’s lone postseason representative last fall, Kline advanced to the district tournament in a breakout sophomore campaign. He booked his debut trip to districts by defeating Motter in the four-way playoff at Mid-Penns, also shooting a 16-over par 88, and signed off on several mid-80s rounds throughout the regular season. Like last year, Kline is poised to be the Herd’s No. 1 golfer this fall.
Anthony DePietress, sr., Cumberland Valley
Despite dropping a seven-way playoff at districts to reach the PIAA tournament, DePietress’ 2021 campaign came with its fair share of accolades. CV’s sure-to-be No. 1 fired a two-day 154 (74 and 80) at districts last fall and helped the Eagles author a Mid-Penn 3A team title with a 79 at Royal Manchester in Mount Wolf. DePietress has also kept busy this summer, having recently competed in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey Country Club’s East Course where he carded a combined a 16-over par.
Zach Rengen, so., Mechanicsburg
Rengen played with the top dogs of the Keystone a season ago and is considered to be one heading into year two. The Wildcat phenom helped Mechanicsburg roar to its first division title in 16 seasons last fall and was another local golfer on the cusp of qualifying for the district tournament. Throughout his freshman campaign, Rengen posted consistent low to mid-80s scores and cracked the 70s barrier on occasion.
Brooke Graham, sr., Boiling Springs
Graham’s name was plastered on local leaderboards last fall thanks to a spectacular junior campaign. The cornerstone to the Bubblers’ return to District 3 2A royalty, Graham hauled in a collection of individual accolades last year, including District 3 2A runner-up honors — she shot a two-day 17-over par — and tied for sixth at the state championships with a 6-over par 80, the best PIAA placing of her career. Graham will head Boiling Springs’ first girls team in program history this season.
Willow Dixon, sr., Camp Hill
Dixon made major strides in her game last fall, a junior season that included a PIAA championships appearance and a fourth-place finish at the District 3 2A tournament where she rolled in a two-day 176. Alongside state champion Paige Richter and senior Lily Kaplainak, Dixon also helped usher the Lions to a Mid-Penn 2A team title. With the departure of Richter and Kaplaniak due to graduation, Dixon is in position to serve as the Lions’ top golfer.
Megan Fenton, so., Cumberland Valley
Fenton was one of four Eagles that played a part in CV’s sixth-place tally at the girls state team tournament last fall. Still in the infancy on her prep career, Fenton fired a collection of rounds in the low 100s last season. She’s already displayed improvement this summer, having competed in the PA Girls Junior Amateur at Lebanon Country Club in late June.
Bailey Toporcer, jr., Mechanicsburg
Taken under the wing by then senior Addison Shover last fall, the 2022 season provides Toporcer the opportunity to break out in the local girls contingent. The Wildcat junior showcased flashes of promise on various tracks last year, including a 10th-place finish at Mid-Penns — behind a round of 95 — and a District 3 3A championships appearance.
Ava Frontino, so., Shippensburg
Another local golfer in the sprouting stages of her golf career, Frontino could take on a larger role for the Greyhounds this season with the exit of several starters due to graduation. In her freshman campaign, Frontino qualified for the Mid-Penn championships but came a few strokes shy of making the district cut line.
As Boiling Springs junior Nathaniel Harbst navigated his first high school golf season last year, he credited senior captain Josh Hiles for always keeping him in the moment.
Transitioning into his senior year this fall, a season after he qualified for the PIAA Class 2A championships and helped vault Boiling Springs to its second straight District 3 2A team title, Harbst hopes to provide the same guidance for the younger Bubblers.
Harbst, alongside fellow senior Brooke Graham, will be called upon this season to help the Bubblers traverse some unfamiliar territory. Boiling Springs was affected by the PIAA’s classification reshuffle in January, and the Bubbler boys will now contend in Class 3A through the 2023-24 season.
“I think if I see some of these younger players maybe struggling a little bit with the mental side of things,” Harbst said, “I’m hopeful I can, like Josh did so well for me, is keep them in the moment and kind of keep them out of their heads and from getting overwhelmed because golf is meant to be enjoyable. It’s just a game, and I’m hopeful that I can kind of mentor them in that sense.
“I think moving up is definitely going to pose the team with some new challenges, especially if we’re able to make a postseason run again, which I’m hopeful for, but we’ll definitely face some stronger competition teams with some more depth. However, I’m hopeful that with some hard work in the season, the team will be able to rise to the challenge and really put our best foot forward.”
The Bubblers’ optimistic return to district gold faces another road block. Under PIAA rules, three female golfers equate to an official girls team. And if a team meets the maximum, the chance of any girls score counting toward the boys’ team collective score is rescinded.
Graham’s rounds have been a driving force to the Bubbler boys’ success her entire prep career, including the team’s district titles, three consecutive Capital Division crowns and a 72-0 regular-season record the last three years. But Graham’s scores will head Boiling Springs’ first girls outfit this season. The program growth — Boiling Springs has five female golfers this year — provides an opportunity for the Bubblers to make a run at 2A girls district gold.
It’s a challenge Graham is eager to explore.
“I know it’s gonna be a lot different for me, because that’s what I’ve been used to,” Graham said, “but I think it’ll be good to make the relationships with the girls, and to realize what it’s going to be like going into college and having girls team. It’ll be a good experience for me to make new friendships with them.”
Despite Graham’s transition to the girls team, the Bubblers’ approach doesn’t change all that much. Head coach Jim Lithgow said his team will carry a “one match at a time mindset” and targets the same goals as past years, beginning with the pursuit of its fourth straight Capital title.
“We’re just gonna go at it from standpoints,” Lithgow said of his team’s philosophy. “Just trying to get the division, trying to be competitive in the division, and then let the chips fall where they may.”
Graham’s shift leaves some shoes to fill. Harbst is in line for the No. 1 position, a role he said he’s comfortable in and prepared to embrace. Since last season, Harbst has fine-tuned both the mechanical and mental capacities of his game and has gained more experience through tournaments and summer leagues. He’s shaved strokes off the scorecard through his progression.
Additionally, he’s been able to draw from last year’s postseason run. Going into the 2021 PIAA tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Harbst didn’t know what to expect. After a taste for the postseason, he hopes to derive from the opportunity.
Returning senior Colby Bubb and junior Austin Fulton are primed to aid Harbst in the Bubblers’ cause, following trips to last year’s Mid-Penn Championships. Newcomers Logan and Garrett Wickard, Andrew Menke, Parker Beadmore, Samuel Harbst and James Sias also could have an impact.
“We did lose some big players last year,” Harbst said, which included Hiles, Matt Whare and Owen Metz, “so it’ll be a challenge to rise to that level. But I feel like just the expectation of that challenge for the players coming into the season, I feel like it may pose some inspiration to really put in a little extra time and effort to get just that little bit better to really compete with the 3A kids rather than just double.”
Graham is in a similar situation in her newfound role. The Bubbler standout can pull from three years of state and district tournaments, including an individual district title in 2020. Graham placed a career-best tied for sixth at states last year and nabbed silver-medal honors in the district tournament.
Junior Macy Trostle joins Graham for her second season on the scholastic links while Addison Fulton, Cameron Trostle and Emma Whare account for Lithgow’s incoming freshman trio.
“I think it will just be to make sure that our team, that we always have a great bond,” Graham said of the leadership she aims to bring, “and if we can keep it the way that it has been the last couple of years, I think that will be great. Being a leader, it’s always just to make sure that your team is following the right footsteps.”
Lithgow has faith in his senior leaders as they direct Boiling Springs through the new landscape.
“Nathaniel has such a work ethic,” Lithgow said of Harbst, “and he’s a great role model, not only in how he works at the game of golf, but he’s just a super academically bright kid. So for our team, I’m looking at him to not only be the leader on the golf course, but also off the golf course.
“And (Brooke’s) really going to be a second assistant coach in getting those young kids to play — watch what she does, help them come along, making sure they’re doing things the right way as far as knowing the rules of golf, how do you play the game, the right way to do it. … She basically will help guide those girls and maybe get us in (to districts) as a 2A girls team.”
Harbst, Graham and the Bubblers open their season Aug. 22 at Harrisburg Country Club, the beginning of a seven-match schedule. The Boiling Springs’ senior tandem is unsure of the challenges and obstacles they may face, but both aspire to stay in the moment.
“I’m excited to get back at it,” Harbst said.
As the 2022 high school golf season gets rolling, here are 10 local golfers to watch for on the links this fall.
The August humidity isn’t leaving anytime soon and that means the 2022 high school golf season is beginning to hit its stride.
Below is a look into each Sentinel-area team based on information provided by area coaches.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Cumberland Valley
Head coach: R. Scott Ainscough (2nd season)
Key losses from last year: Brady Davidson, Emily McAninch, Grant Kuffa, Ean Morrison.
Key returning boys golfers: Anthony DePietress, sr.; Ben Trautlein, jr.
Key returning girls golfers: Ella Will, sr.; Megan Fenton, so.
Boys newcomers to watch: Nathaniel Cressler, jr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: The Eagles lose District 3 Class 3A champion Davidson and girls team mainstay McAninch heading into the season but return a core group on both the boys and girls team that will keep CV in thick of the Commonwealth race.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Carlisle
Head coach: Adam Zigner (2nd season)
Key losses from last year: None.
Key returning boys golfers: Thomas Davenport, sr.; Matt Serafin, sr.; Bryson Gordon, sr.; Richard Kline, jr.
Key returning girls golfers: None.
Boys newcomers to watch: Ayden Burgin, fr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: With Kline and an experienced group of seniors back, the Herd are likely to take another step forward this season.
Cedar Cliff
Head coach: Scott Lackey
Key losses from last year: No information provided.
Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.
Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.
Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Outlook: The Colts look to compete in a strong Keystone Division this year.
Mechanicsburg
Head coach: Doug Erney (17th season)
Key losses from last year: Addison Shover.
Key returning boys golfers: Cody Fey, sr.; Owen McDonnell, sr.; Zach Rengen, so.
Key returning girls golfers: Autumn Peters, sr.; Bailey Torporcer, jr.
Boys newcomers to watch: Dillon Yinger, jr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: Off its first division title in 16 seasons, the Wildcats return three of their four starters this year in Fey, McDonnell and Rengen and are due for another run at the crown.
Red Land
Head coach: Jevon Ford (13th season)
Key losses from last year: Mikey Shenk, Olivia Brawner.
Key returning boys golfers: Jesse Strine, sr.; Joel Wickert, sr.
Key returning girls golfers: None.
Boys newcomers to watch: Anderson French, jr.; Aiden French, fr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: The Patriots return their most prolific golfer in Strine and have a host of other talent that could give programs in the Keystone a challenge.
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Boiling Springs
Head coach: Jim Lithgow (5th season, 19th overall)
Key losses from last year: Josh Hiles, Matt Whare, Owen Metz.
Key returning boys golfers: Nathaniel Harbst, sr.; Colby Bubb, sr.; Austin Fulton, jr.
Key returning girls golfers: Brooke Graham, sr.; Macy Trostle, jr.
Boys newcomers to watch: Logan Wickard, sr.; Garrett Wickard, jr.; Andrew Menke, jr.; Parker Beadmore, so.; Samuel Harbst, so.; James Sias, fr.
Girls newcomers to watch: Addison Fulton, fr.; Cameron Trostle, fr.; Emma Whare, fr.
Outlook: The Bubbler boys will navigate a new terrain this fall with the move up to Class 3A — off two straight District 3 2A team titles — while the girls, led by senior Brooke Graham, eye postseason hardware in 2A.
Camp Hill
Head coach: Barry Reddish (5th season, 10th overall)
Key losses from last year: Paige Richter.
Key returning boys golfers: Jonah Spotts, sr.; Bobby Latham, sr.; John Waldner, so.
Key returning girls golfers: Willow Dixon, sr.
Boys newcomers to watch: Noah Karaschak, jr.; Luke Brown, jr.; Taylor Knight, so.; Gage Myers, so. ; Sam Ellis, so.; Jack Stewart, fr.; Jordan MacCall, fr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: Richter, the 2021 PIAA 2A champion, departs the Camp Hill program but Reddish has a wealth of returners that could help the Lions roar to contender status in the Capital.
East Pennsboro
Head coach: Jeff Barlup
Key losses from last year: No information provided.
Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.
Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.
Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Outlook: The Panthers look to improve in the Capital.
Trinity
Head coach: Chris Heisey (4th season)
Key losses from last year: James Ulsh.
Key returning boys golfers: Victor Green, sr.; Raj Chima, sr.; Dylan Renne, sr.; Ben Penwell, jr.; Ryan Long, so.; Ivan Laforme, so; Quintin Wise, so.
Key returning girls golfers: Olivia Reynosa, so.
Boys newcomers to watch: Evan Rogalski, jr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: The Shamrocks lose Ulsh to graduation but have laid the groundwork for an effective starting four this season.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Big Spring
Head coach: Andrew Koman (6th season)
Key losses from last year: Trevor Richwine.
Key returning boys golfers: Josh Motter, sr.; Noah Williams, jr.; Parker Drawbaugh, jr.; Ashton Cunningham, jr.
Key returning girls golfers: None.
Boys newcomers to watch: Tommy Copits, sr.; Sheldon Mentzer, sr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: With Motter and a bulk of varsity experience back, the Bulldogs could map out a successful season in the Colonial.
Northern
Head coach: Scott Houseal
Key losses from last year: No information provided.
Key returning boys golfers: No information provided.
Key returning girls golfers: No information provided.
Boys newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Girls newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Outlook: The Polar Bears angle to improve from last season.
Shippensburg
Head coach: Brad Horgos (11th season)
Key losses from last year: Jeremy Thomas, Vance Kunkle, Jonathan Breaux, Alex Holderbaum.
Key returning boys golfers: Conner Mowers, sr.; Mason Fogelsonger, jr.; Wyatt Knepper, jr.; Carson Stevenson, jr.
Key returning girls golfers: Ava Frontino, so.
Boys newcomers to watch: Ben Horgos, fr.
Girls newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: The Greyhounds, who come off their best season in program history (18-7 record), will feature a younger outfit on the links this fall with the departure of four starting seniors.
As the 2022 high school golf season gets ready to tee off, here are five things to know heading into the season:
1. Hello, Happy Valley
Since 2002, Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York has played host to the PIAA championships. However, in December, the PIAA board of directors approved a site change to Penn State’s Blue and White Courses in State College scheduled for Oct. 17-19 — the individual competition set for the first two days followed by the team competition the final day. The site change was in favor of returning to a 36-hole tournament, an option Heritage Hills couldn’t accommodate being one 18-hole course.
2. Classification shake-up
Another note on the PIAA front is the reshuffling of several local teams in terms of classification. The local team most affected by the transition is Boiling Springs, the back-to-back District 3 Class 2A boys team champions. The reshuffle has moved the Bubbler boys to Class 3A through the 2023-24 season while the girls will remain in Class 2A.
3. Open thrones
The Sentinel-area saw two golfers win individual District 3 gold last fall — Camp Hill’s Paige Richter in girls 2A and Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson in boys 3A. Both have since graduated, opening the door for a new champion. Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham ascended to district royalty in 2020 and is a favorite to chase the girls 2A title this season.
4. Eyes on the division prize
The local contingent has a pair of defending division champions this year, including the Bubblers in the Capital Division and Mechanicsburg in the Keystone. Boiling Springs will pursue its fourth straight Capital crown while the Wildcats, who secured their first division title in 16 years last fall, angle to go back-to-back. Nathaniel Harbst is the key returner for the Bubblers while Mechanicsburg head coach Doug Erney returns three of his four top starters from last season in Zach Rengen, Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell.
2021 All-Sentinel Girls Golf Team: Camp Hill's Paige Richter adds Golfer of the Year to senior season accolades
5. 3A improvement?
Cumberland Valley’s Davidson and Emily McAninch were the Sentinel area’s two lone representatives in the 2021 PIAA Class 3A championships. Aided by the classification reshuffle, the local field could see an uptick in tickets punched to states this year. While Davidson and McAninch are now off to college, Boiling Springs’ Harbst, Carlisle’s Richard Kline, CV’s Anthony DePietress and Ben Trautlein and Mechanicsburg’s Rengen are all names that could maneuver their way to the PIAA leaderboard in October.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports