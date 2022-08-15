WAYNESBORO — Through the nerves, rust and frustrations, Northern’s Garret White and Shippensburg’s Mason Fogelsonger maintained a strong mental headspace.

The juniors, both playing as their teams’ No. 1 golfer in Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division match at Waynesboro Country Club, navigated a water-logged track and a cool and crisp afternoon while shouldering the weight of being team leaders.

White fired a 7-over par 79 and Fogelsonger a 13-over par 85, steering the Polar Bears and Greyhounds to second and fifth-place finishes in the team standings. Waynesboro captured the Colonial opener on its home course with a 325 team score and low-medalist honors from senior Tyler Fortney (1-under par 71).

White’s younger brother Logan shot an 81, and a 91 and 92 from Josh Danz and Kyle Miller rounded out the Polar Bears’ team score of 343. Jack Johnson fired a 91 and Wyatt Knepper signed off on a 93 to complement Fogelsonger’s 85, cementing Shippensburg’s 379. Big Spring also placed sixth in the match (385 strokes) and received a duo of sub-90 rounds from Noah Williams (85) and Josh Motter (88).

“It’s good to keep your composure even when you start to play bad,” Fogelsonger said. “There's high holes and low holes and you just got to work on finding that middle and keep your emotions in check.”

Keeping the emotions in check was key, as Garrett White and Fogelsonger experienced lows in their game Monday. Both struggled to find the fairway off the tee.

However, the pair’s strengths countered the weaknesses. White cited his soft touch with the irons and short game work as the key cogs to his successful round. Fogelsonger’s power off the tee box — while some drives went awry — set up solid approaches.

“It just kind of breaks the ice, and it just helped me play better,” White said of his round.

Fogelsonger opened his round on the right foot, birdying the par-4 ninth hole after landing his approach shot 15 feet from the cup. White was the opposite, settling in later in the round. He rebounded quickly by stringing together nines of 44 and 37.

Monday’s match was a display of development from both White and Fogelsonger. Last season, White teetered between the high 80s and low 90s while Fogelsonger consistently shot in the low 90s.

“During the offseason," Fogelsonger said, "I spent a lot of time working on my swing and working on my short game, mainly. So now I've taken at least 10 shots off my game from last year to this year.”

In addition to stabilizing their mental capacities, Garret White and Fogelsonger relied on support within their group Monday. The pair, along with Motter and Gettysburg’s Connor Peterman, frequently complimented each others' shots.

“It feels good to know that your opponents are cheering you on,” White said.

The Colonial Division returns to the links Aug. 22 for a match at Greencastle Golf Club. White and Fogelsonger aim to use Monday’s tournament as the springboard for matches ahead.

“I was feeling a little bit of pressure coming into this,” Fogelsonger said. “But once I got out there, I just felt better and ready to go.”

Commonwealth at Penn National

The Commonwealth Division also teed off its division slate Monday at Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville. Cumberland Valley finished second in the team standings with 317 strokes.

Senior Anthony DePietress led the Eagles' charge with a 2-over par 74, a round that included four birdies. Junior Ben Trautlein also contributed a 6-over par 78 to the cause followed by an 82 from Carson French and an 83 from Rylan Brow. Trent Samelko fired an 83 in a noncounting score.

Penn National also hosted a Mid-Penn individual girls match. Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham nabbed low-medalist laurels with a 6-over par 78 with one birdie.

Other local notables who competed were CV’s Megan Fenton (86), Cambria Crossley (89) and Ella Will (95) and Mechanicsburg’s Anna Magnelli (95), Autumn Peters (96) and Bailey Toporcer (103).