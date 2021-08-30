HS Golf: Mechanicsburg's Zach Rengen rises to the occasion, shoots 79 to extend Wildcats' undefeated season

Some freshmen athletes crumble under the pressure.
There’s the factors of making the leap to high school, joining a new athletic program and the intensity — in some cases — of facing competition three years older than you.
While Mechanicsburg golf’s Zach Rengen admits it’s a bit daunting playing with seniors like Bishop McDevitt’s Aiden DeMuro and Mifflin County’s Owen Wise on the links, it’s been clear from the get-go, Rengen is always up for the challenge.
“It’s a little intimidating seeing how good they are,” Rengen said of DeMuro and Wise. “But I just try to play my own game and worry about how I play.
I just think how they’re older than me and have more experience. I just think of it like … I’ll be there one day.”
Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone Division match was no exception to Rengen rising to the test as the Mechanicsburg freshman — let alone on his first day of high school — remained the catalyst to Mechanicsburg’s starting lineup, shooting a 7-over par 79, augmenting the Wildcats’ undefeated record to 18-0 at Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.
After carding a double bogey on his opening hole (Hole 10), Rengen kept his confidence high, rattling off three straight pars and eventually closing out his front nine with a 40. The back nine was no different, excluding a 20-minute rain delay, with the bright-eyed freshman tallying three bogeys, coupled with six pars to shoot 39 and round out his afternoon with a 79. Rengen’s improved his score each match, shooting an 82, 80 and now a 79.
“The thing I work most on is my approach shots,” Rengen said of what fuels his noteworthy rounds. “Because if I can get those pretty good, then I can set myself up for good putts and get myself a low round.”
Aside from Rengen’s career day, juniors Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell helped furnish Monday’s sweep, both carding an 83. Jacob Dollman also shot a sub-90, completing the Wildcat quartet of counting scores with an 89, totaling an overall team score of 334.
Rengen remains the Wildcats’ No. 1 golfer but Fey and McDonnell continue to nip at his heels, according to Mechanicsburg head coach Doug Erney. The trio has arguably been the Keystone’s most dependable 1-2-3 starters.
“He’s (Zach) our No. 1, but it’s not clear cut. Cody’s been playing really well, too,” Erney said. “And what I love about it, too, is practice wise, no matter who I put out there together, if we’re playing, they all help each other out and they all want the best for the other kid, which is pretty cool. It’s kind of a rare thing and they’re buying in.”
Consistency continues to be the key to Mechanicsburg’s success. The Wildcats have yet to record a counting score above a 91. The uniform rounds up-and-down the lineup is something Erney has taken note of since the season opener at Lewistown Country Club.
They’ve kept the pedal down, too, with the Huskies breathing down their necks. Mifflin County finished three strokes behind the Wildcats Monday.
“I think the biggest thing is they don’t give up. They’re competitors,” Erney said of his team. “They play hard all the time and I think that’s the whole key. I watched some of the other things going on and I see a little difference in our kids.”
“It was pretty competitive last year, and I know we had a really good team. But everybody in the league, they have kids coming up. So, it’s going to be good. It’ll be interesting to see who will be coming out in the end.” ~ Boiling Springs head coach Jim Lithgow
Despite Mifflin County, Bishop McDevitt and Palmyra garnering second, third and fourth place, Red Land and Carlisle golfers also witnessed success on the Thundering Herd home course. Jesse Strine and Mikey Shenk — known for being the Patriots’ one-two punch — remained hot, Strine carding a 7-over par 79 after a sluggish 5-over par start through his first nine while Shenk used a 3-over par 39 front nine to power his overall 10-over par 82.
Carlisle sophomore Richard Kline — similar to Rengen — improved his season track record, shooting an 84. The 12-over par showing comes after scores of 86 and 96. Cedar Cliff’s Alexis Slaseman also impressed Monday, pacing the girls contingent with an 86.
McDevitt’s DeMuro earned low medalist laurels, cracking the 60s barrier, carding a 3-under par 69. He drained countless 20-plus foot putts, accumulating to a total of seven birdies at the conclusion of his round.
“I feel like having three consistent rounds really helps the team a lot,” said Rengen of what the Wildcats need to accomplish in order to extend their success. “So, if three of us or four of us shoot really well, we’re good.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports