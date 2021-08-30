HS Golf: Mechanicsburg's Zach Rengen rises to the occasion, shoots 79 to extend Wildcats' undefeated season

“The thing I work most on is my approach shots,” Rengen said of what fuels his noteworthy rounds. “Because if I can get those pretty good, then I can set myself up for good putts and get myself a low round.”

Aside from Rengen’s career day, juniors Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell helped furnish Monday’s sweep, both carding an 83. Jacob Dollman also shot a sub-90, completing the Wildcat quartet of counting scores with an 89, totaling an overall team score of 334.

Rengen remains the Wildcats’ No. 1 golfer but Fey and McDonnell continue to nip at his heels, according to Mechanicsburg head coach Doug Erney. The trio has arguably been the Keystone’s most dependable 1-2-3 starters.

“He’s (Zach) our No. 1, but it’s not clear cut. Cody’s been playing really well, too,” Erney said. “And what I love about it, too, is practice wise, no matter who I put out there together, if we’re playing, they all help each other out and they all want the best for the other kid, which is pretty cool. It’s kind of a rare thing and they’re buying in.”

Consistency continues to be the key to Mechanicsburg’s success. The Wildcats have yet to record a counting score above a 91. The uniform rounds up-and-down the lineup is something Erney has taken note of since the season opener at Lewistown Country Club.