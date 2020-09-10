HS Golf: John Peters, Hannah Barrett help edge Carlisle past Mechanicsburg in first Mid-Penn Keystone Division match of season

CARLISLE — The scene Thursday at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course was a typical one for a sunny September afternoon at the links. For the area’s high school athletes, that picture of normalcy was a victory in itself.
After a more than five-month hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, scholastic sports resumed in Cumberland County with a Mid-Penn Keystone Division match at the Barracks Course hosted by Carlisle, which carded a 325 to edge Mechanicsburg by two strokes and take the top spot in its opening match in the new-look division.
The Thundering Herd’s John Peters and Hannah Barrett each shot a 71 to pace the winners on the par-72 course. Both have maintained busy summer competition schedules that included dozens of rounds — Peters was fresh from competing in the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — but returning to the course with their classmates brought a welcome change of pace.
“I like the camaraderie of playing on a team,” Peters said. “Everything in the summer is individual, so you miss that. Playing with your buddies, playing with the other seniors and the guys you see in school every day, that’s a ton of fun. I really enjoy that and seeing the same faces from the other schools every match.”
Peters and Barrett both had their scrambling and recovery skills tested a few times Thursday, and both showed that they were again ready be among the state’s best in this truncated season. Barrett’s 71 was her best scholastic score, and it was all the more impressive in light of her starting four over par through six holes. She caught fire after that, carding six birdies.
“I’ve been working on good course management,” Barrett said. “I can hit the ball as far as I want, but where you put it is what really matters. It’s about the shots you take and also what shots you don’t take. I’ve been focusing on which risks to take and which not to.”
The Herd’s top duo was followed by teammates Bryson Gordon (89), Zane Sullivan (94) and Richard Kline (103). Their collective effort was just enough to hold off a balanced Mechanicsburg outfit, which was paced by sub-80 cards from Matt Schmidt (74) and Andy Manges (78). Addison Shover tallied an 84.
The Wildcats were just ahead of Red Land (333) in a tightly bunched top three. The Patriots were led by a Jesse Strine’s 78, helping them stay well ahead of Bishop McDevitt (355), Palmyra (368), Mifflin County (370) and Cedar Cliff (436).
“When you have Hannah and John shooting a combined two-under, Carlisle is going to be tough to beat,” Mechanicsburg coach Doug Erney said. “The good news is that our kids believe they have a good shot. Today proved to them that they can compete for the title. Red Land is going to be there too.”
The talk of division chases and postseason qualifying represented a new direction after a summer spent wondering whether there would be a scholastic season. It was in jeopardy until three weeks ago, when the PIAA gave fall sports the go-ahead on Aug. 21. Now the sprint is on, with the Keystone clubs playing six matches in 13 days before the postseason begins on Sept. 28.
The area contingent is looking forward to more outings like Thursday, when for one day, at least, everything was just as it should be.
“The fact that they got to compete was probably the best part of the day,” Erney said. “For a long time we weren’t sure what was going to happen with this season. Nobody knew. We even lucked out on the weather today. It was a perfect day, really.”
