HS Golf: John Peters, Hannah Barrett help edge Carlisle past Mechanicsburg in first Mid-Penn Keystone Division match of season

CARLISLE — The scene Thursday at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course was a typical one for a sunny September afternoon at the links. For the area’s high school athletes, that picture of normalcy was a victory in itself.

After a more than five-month hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, scholastic sports resumed in Cumberland County with a Mid-Penn Keystone Division match at the Barracks Course hosted by Carlisle, which carded a 325 to edge Mechanicsburg by two strokes and take the top spot in its opening match in the new-look division.

The Thundering Herd’s John Peters and Hannah Barrett each shot a 71 to pace the winners on the par-72 course. Both have maintained busy summer competition schedules that included dozens of rounds — Peters was fresh from competing in the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida — but returning to the course with their classmates brought a welcome change of pace.

“I like the camaraderie of playing on a team,” Peters said. “Everything in the summer is individual, so you miss that. Playing with your buddies, playing with the other seniors and the guys you see in school every day, that’s a ton of fun. I really enjoy that and seeing the same faces from the other schools every match.”