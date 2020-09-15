HS Golf Highlights: Paige Richter's individual win helps lead Camp Hill to Girls Division win

- Camp Hill's Paige Richter came out on top with a score of 78 to help the Lions take the top spot (263 points) in the Girls Division match Tuesday. Cumberland Valley took third in the team standings (278). East Pennsboro's Charlie Kirby tied for second with CV's Emily McAninch with scores of 84, and Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham took fourth with a score of 85.
- Big Spring took second as a team (374 points) in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division match with Shippensburg right behind in third (378) and Northern in fourth (395). Northern's Aiden Hlatky took second individually with a score of 75, while Big Spring's Caleb Motter took fourth with a 79. Shippensburg's Stephen Lucas came in sixth with an 87 and Big Spring's Josh Motter was seventh with an 89.
