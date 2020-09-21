HS Golf Highlights: Paced by Grant Kuffa's 76, Cumberland Valley rolls to Commonwealth win; Carlisle's John Peters, Hannah Barrett finish 1-2

- Cumberland Valley won with sizable separation Monday, shooting a collective 329 to beat Lower Dauphin by 11 strokes at Sportsman's Golf Course. Grant Kuffa paced the Eagles with a strong 76, two shots off LD's Derek McGlaughlin for the top spot on the leaderboard. CV's depth then stepped up, with Jacob Burkhart (79) tying for fourth and Brady Davidson (81) and Anthony DePietress (82) also shooting Top-10 rounds. After missing the first match of the season, the Eagles now lead the Mid-Penn Commonwealth with a 12-2 record.
- Carlisle continued to dominate the Keystone Division, with the 1-2 punch of John Peters (71) and Hannah Barrett (73) pacing the field at Lewistown Country Club. Peters's score was good for 1-under par, and the Thundering Herd's 338 was 10 strokes better than second-place Red Land. Carlisle is a perfect 30-0 this season. Red Land's Jesse Strine (80), Luke Barbour (83) and Mike Shenk (84) stacked up Top-10 rounds, while Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges shot an 87. Bishop McDevitt beat Mifflin County and Mechanicsburg for third, with all three teams separated by just four strokes.
- Boiling Springs cruised to a Capital Division victory, posting a 342, 28 shots better than Trinity. Drew VonStein led the Bubblers with an 80, which tied Trinity's James Ulsh for second. Josh Hiles (84) and Brooke Graham (87) also had Top-5 rounds for the Bubblers.
- Big Spring's Caleb Motter shot an impressive 72 at Range End Golf Course, good enough to finish in second, two strokes behind Waynesboro's Devin Smith. The Indians waltz to the win, though, shooting a collective 330, which bested the second-place Bulldogs by 33 strokes. Nothern's Aiden Hlatky shot a fourth-place 81, while teammate Dawson Ramp (89) and Big Spring's Darren Neidigh (91) and Josh Motter (93) also finished in the Top 10.
- Cumberland Valley won the Girls Division match by 11 strokes, with Emily McAninch tying atop the leaderboard with a 79. The Eagles' 250 came from a fifth-place 85 from Lindsay Seeley and sixth-place 86 from Julia Leo.
