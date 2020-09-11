 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Golf Highlights: John Peters takes top spot to help lead Carlisle to Mid-Penn Keystone Division win
HS Golf Highlights

HS Golf Highlights: John Peters takes top spot to help lead Carlisle to Mid-Penn Keystone Division win

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file
  • Carlisle remained undefeated Friday, taking the top spot in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division match with 325 points. Mechanicsburg took second with 337 points and Red Land third with 344. Carlisle's John Peters earned the No. 1 spot individually with a 67, while Hannah Barrett was right behind him with a 76. Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges came in third with a 78 and Addison Shover came in seventh with an 84 on the day.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News