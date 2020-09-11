HS Golf Highlights: John Peters takes top spot to help lead Carlisle to Mid-Penn Keystone Division win

- Carlisle remained undefeated Friday, taking the top spot in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division match with 325 points. Mechanicsburg took second with 337 points and Red Land third with 344. Carlisle's John Peters earned the No. 1 spot individually with a 67, while Hannah Barrett was right behind him with a 76. Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges came in third with a 78 and Addison Shover came in seventh with an 84 on the day.
