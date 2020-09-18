 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Golf Highlights: John Peters leads Carlisle to top spot as a team in Mid-Penn Keystone Division match
HS Golf Highlights

HS Golf Highlights: John Peters leads Carlisle to top spot as a team in Mid-Penn Keystone Division match

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file
  • Carlisle nabbed the No. 1 spot (329 strokes) in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division match Friday with Mechanicsburg (362) behind them in second, Red Land in sixth (381) and Cedar Cliff in seventh (441). Carlisle's John Peters took the top spot in the individual race with a score of 65. Red Land's Jesse Strine and Carlisle's Hannah Barrett tied for second with a 78, and Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges took fourth with an 80.
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 18
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News