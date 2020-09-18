HS Golf Highlights: John Peters leads Carlisle to top spot as a team in Mid-Penn Keystone Division match

- Carlisle nabbed the No. 1 spot (329 strokes) in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division match Friday with Mechanicsburg (362) behind them in second, Red Land in sixth (381) and Cedar Cliff in seventh (441). Carlisle's John Peters took the top spot in the individual race with a score of 65. Red Land's Jesse Strine and Carlisle's Hannah Barrett tied for second with a 78, and Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges took fourth with an 80.
