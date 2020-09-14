HS Golf Highlights: Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson, Trinity's James Ulsh take first individually in divisions

- Although Cumberland Valley fell into second (322) behind team winner Central Dauphin (320) in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division match Monday, Brady Davidson impressed for the Eagles, taking the individual top spot with a score of 75. CV's Grant Kuffa tied for third with a 77 and Jacob Burkhart tied for sixth with an 81.
- Boiling Springs (317) took the top spot in the Mid-Penn Capital Division match over Trinity (340), while Camp Hill came in third (345) and East Pennsboro fifth (413). Trinity's James Ulsh came out on top individually with a score of 73, while Camp Hill's Paige Richter tied for second with Boiling Springs' Josh Hiles, both with a score of 76. Bubbler Drew VonStein took fourth with a score of 77 for the day.
- Carlisle's John Peters shot a 67 and Hannah Barrett shot a 76 to help lead Carlisle to the win in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division match. Mechanicsburg's Andy Manges came in third with a 78 and Addison Shover came in seventh with an 84.
