HS Golf Highlights: Cumberland Valley girls top competition; Carlisle's John Peters, Hannah Barrett post top rounds

- Depth and consistency guided Cumberland Valley's girls team to another division win Thursday. Lindsay Seeley and Kalei Howard tied for fourth with 88's, the top Eagles finishers on the day. But the rest of the crew swung the clubs well, and CV rolled to a round of 267, beating Chambersburg by 12 strokes. Red Land's Edie Myrhe (87) had the top local score of the day with an 87, five shots behind champ Heather Sanbower (Chambersburg).
- Carlisle's 1-2 punch of John Peters and Hannah Barrett did what they do best, pacing the Mid-Penn Keystone field with a 71 and 74, respectively. The Thundering Herd used those performances to again win, posting a 342, eight strokes better than Red Land. The Patriots got a 79 from Jesse Strine in fourth, and Matt Schmidt followed with an 82 for Mechanicsburg.
- Three Boiling Springs golfers placed in the Top 5 and five finished in the Top 10, the kind of performance that typically leads to a win. And that's what the Bubblers did, shooting a 313 to beat second-place Trinity by 38 strokes in a Mid-Penn Capital match. Trinity's James Ulsh and the Bubblers' Aidan Johnston-Walsh tied atop the leaderboard with 74, with Johnston-Walsh followed closely by teammates Josh Hiles (t-3, 78), Drew VonStein (5th, 79) and Brooke Graham (6th, 82).
- Northern's Aiden Hlatky shot an 81 to finish in second in a Colonial Division match, with Big Spring's Caleb Motter (82) and Josh Motter (83) posting Top 5 finishes as well. The Bulldogs finished third with a 361.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!