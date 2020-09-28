 Skip to main content
HS Golf Highlights: Carlisle's John Peters second at Mid-Penn's; five local golfers make districts
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

John Peters's 69 could've been good enough to win the Mid-Penn Boys Golf Championships on Wednesday.

But Waynesboro's Devin Smith had other plans, shooting a 66 to win the individual title Monday at Royal Manchester Golf Links. Smith shot 5-under on the five par-5's, including an eagle. 

Cumberland Valley won the team title with a 316, seven shots better than Lower Dauphin.

Carlisle's Peters is the top local golfer to qualify for next week's District 3 championships, Oct. 9-10. Thirteen golfers qualified for the District 3 field, which is smaller than prior years due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Big Spring's Caleb Motter and Cumberland Valley's Grant Kuffa tied for fourth with a 73, and Boiling Springs' Josh Hiles and Trinity's James Ulsh shot identical 75's to tie for sixth. All five qualified for districts.

Carlisle finished sixth with a 338.

The girls championships will be held Wednesday. 

