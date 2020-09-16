 Skip to main content
HS Golf Highlights: Brady Davidson ties for first with 74; Cumberland Valley boys, girls both finish second
  • Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson shot a 74, good for a three-way tie Wednesday in a Commonwealth Division match at Manada Golf Course. Davidson tied with Lower Dauphin's Luke Wren and Derek McGlaughlin for the top spot. The Eagles settled for second as a team, though, their 316 five shots behind State College, which made its debut this season after the school district delayed starting fall sports. Despite having two of the top golfers, LD settled for third, a stroke behind CV.
  • Lindsay Seeley paced Cumberland Valley with an 85, four shots behind the leader, in the second Girls Division match of the season. Central Dauphin's Lena Recce topped Seeley with an 81. The Eagles finished with a 277, good for second by six strokes behind the Rams. CV's Aubrey Martin finished seventh with a 94.
