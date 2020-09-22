HS Golf Highlights: Boiling Springs maintains dominance of division as Drew VonStein ties for first

- Boiling Springs led the field at Mayapple Golf Club with a collective 311 on Tuesday. The Bubblers continue to lead the Mid-Penn Capital with an undefeated record. Trinity finished second with 344, Camp Hill fourth at 397 and East Pennsboro with 403. Individually, Bubbler Drew VonStein and Shamrock James Ulsh tied for first with 73. Fellow Boiling Springs players Josh Hiles, Brooke Graham and Tanner Nickel rounded out the Top 5.
- At Great Cove Golf Course, Waynesboro paced the Colonial Division with a 329. Locally, Big Spring finished second with 354, Northern was in third with 378 and Shippensburg finished fifth. Aiden Hlatkey of Northern was the top placed local in second with a 76. Bulldogs Josh and Caleb Motter placed third and fourth.
- In the Commonwealth Division, State College finished first with 311 strokes. Five strokes then separated the next four places which included Cumberland Valley finishing in fourth with 321. Eagle Brady Davidson was the top local with a third-place finish with a 75. Teammate Grant Kuffa finished tied-fifth.
