HS Golf: Division champions Mechanicsburg and Boiling Springs hope to ride momentum into Mid-Penn Championships

Mechanicsburg head golf coach Doug Erney was traveling to Penn State University Sept. 17 to visit his son and catch the Nittany Lions’ whiteout game against Auburn University when he received a text from senior Jacob Dollman.
Erney had given the Wildcats a day off from practice that Friday, but Dollman’s group text to Erney, freshman Zach Rengen and juniors Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell read, “I got a 3:20 tee time at Range End [Golf Course]. Who’s in?”
A smile crossed Erney’s face.
“That’s a moment when I think you know you’ve done a good job as a coach," Erney said, "when you got a senior that says, ‘Alright. I got us. We’re gonna do a little more than we have to.' It showed me how important it was to them.”
That “it” Erney hinted at was the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title, a championship Mechanicsburg hadn’t won for 16 years before the Wildcats topped Mifflin County by seven strokes (333 to 341) Monday at Range End in the Keystone’s final match of the regular season to snap the skid.
Mechanicsburg overcame a five-stroke deficit in its remaining six holes to take the crown, which booked the Wildcats a direct flight to the District Three Class 3A team championships scheduled for Oct. 8-9.
“It meant the world to me, that’s for sure,” Erney said of seeing his team win the crown.
On Tuesday, at Mayapple Golf Course, riding a 36-0 record, Boiling Springs was one match away from capturing a third consecutive Capital Division crown and punching its ticket to the District Three Class 2A team championships with a chance to defend a title they captured last fall for the first time in program history.
The Bubblers did so with ease.
Behind Josh Hiles’ 73, Brooke Graham’s 74 and Nathaniel Harbst’s 79, the Bubblers swept their season slate, extending their winning streak to 78-0 dating back to last fall.
“I thought they put the hard work in over the summer, and as a coach, you don't know when that hard work will come out,” Boiling Springs head coach Jim Lithgow said. “It really showed early on in some of the young kids, in their ability to play in matches. The young kids really stepped up.”
PIAA Golf: Boiling Springs places fifth in first appearance as a team at PIAA Class 2A Boys Golf Championships
With the regular season in the rear-view mirror, both teams turn their attention to the Mid-Penn Championships. The boys hit the fairways Monday at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mt. Wolf. The girls tee it up Wednesday at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg.
Mechanicsburg’s in store for a bulk of perennial powers in the Class 3A field, including Central Dauphin and Waynesboro, while Boilings Springs is the argued favorite in the 2A boys contingent. Among the girls, Wildcats senior Addison Shover and sophomore Bailey Torporcer head the Mechanicsburg lineup, and the Bubblers bring only Graham and Macy Trostle to Dauphin Highlands.
“The girls are very excited about the opportunity to compete and try to make districts as a team ... it’d be exciting for Addison, especially as a senior,” Erney said. “She’s been the glue and leader of the girls.”
Aside from the team championships, both Erney and Lithgow are eager to see how their golfers place individually. Mechanicsburg bodes a less-experienced bunch while the Bubblers are familiar with what it takes to qualify for districts.
Hiles and Graham both earned a trip to districts last fall, Graham being the eventual 2A girls champion. Shover was the lone Mechanicsburg representative.
“They’re just looking to carry over what they’ve done in the last seven matches,” Lithgow said of his co-captains.
HS Golf: 'We thought there was a slight chance': With program's first district golds in hand, Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs eye bigger prizes at states
Mechanicsburg and Boiling Springs will be greeted with some gritty competition. Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson, Anthony DePietress and Grant Kuffa in addition to Red Land’s Jesse Strine are poised to make some noise in the 3A boys contingent, with Davidson currently pacing the conference in scoring average (70.25). Trinity’s James Ulsh sits less than a stroke off Hiles’ average in the 2A classification, and Camp Hill’s Robert Kozicki, who carded a career-best 78 Tuesday, aims to make his case for districts.
On the girls side, after losing her chance at repeating as district champion last fall due to COVID-related issues within the school district, Camp Hill’s Paige Richter hopes to dethrone Graham atop the 2A field. Richter’s teammate, Willow Dixon, boasts an 80.3 regular-season average across three matches. CV’s Emily McAninch should also fare well Wednesday.
Both the boys and girls have shotgun starts Monday and Wednesday, beginning at 9:30.
“All that playing, all that practice, fortunately came out, and that's really what you want as a coach, and that's all you can ask for out of the kids,” Lithgow said. “And you hope for that trickle-down effect to where the young kids see that, they see what they're doing and that success just builds on itself. As a coach, that’s really where you want your program, and that's really the cool part about what's going on right now at our place.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports