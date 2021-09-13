HS Golf: Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch announces commitment to Oglethorpe University

Emily McAninch continues to stripe fairways, drain putts and help the Cumberland Valley golf team soar to new heights.

Before she knows it, she may help the Petrels of Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, fly to momentous feats as well.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, McAninch announced her commitment to Oglethorpe, following her senior season at CV. Through three conference matches this year, McAninch carded an overall scoring average of 85.3, which places her fifth overall in the Mid-Penn individual contingent. Her season low is an 83 at Sportsman’s Golf Course, also posting rounds of 85 and 88.

Last fall, McAninch was the cornerstone to the Eagles’ Mid-Penn Class 3A girls championship, the District Three girls team title and a fourth place team finish at states.

Aside from guiding the Eagles’ girls team to a pair of titles last season, McAninch boasted her share of top individual rounds, too, taking home fifth-place laurels with a combined two-day score of 168 at districts, a 21st place finish at states (88) and a fourth-place showing at Mid-Penns (85).

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

