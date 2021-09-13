HS Golf: Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch announces commitment to Oglethorpe University

Emily McAninch continues to stripe fairways, drain putts and help the Cumberland Valley golf team soar to new heights.
Before she knows it, she may help the Petrels of Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia, fly to momentous feats as well.
In a Twitter post Monday morning, McAninch announced her commitment to Oglethorpe, following her senior season at CV. Through three conference matches this year, McAninch carded an overall scoring average of 85.3, which places her fifth overall in the Mid-Penn individual contingent. Her season low is an 83 at Sportsman’s Golf Course, also posting rounds of 85 and 88.
Last fall, McAninch was the cornerstone to the Eagles’ Mid-Penn Class 3A girls championship, the District Three girls team title and a fourth place team finish at states.
Aside from guiding the Eagles’ girls team to a pair of titles last season, McAninch boasted her share of top individual rounds, too, taking home fifth-place laurels with a combined two-day score of 168 at districts, a 21st place finish at states (88) and a fourth-place showing at Mid-Penns (85).
HS Golf: 10 Midstate players to watch as the 2021 season opens
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley
Davidson’s consistency across his three years with the Eagles doesn’t go unnoticed. Helping CV capture the Mid-Penn team title last season, Davidson shined individually as well. His junior campaign went to the tune of an eighth-place finish (73) at the PIAA Class 3A championships, a fourth-place two-day scoring (148) at districts and another eighth-place showing at Mid-Penns (76). With last year's district champion, Carlisle grad John Peters, off to Duke University, Davidson should have no trouble making a charge at the title.
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley
Kuffa is primed for a noteworthy senior season with the Eagles. While he didn’t crack the cut line at the two-day district championships, shooting an 86, Kuffa helped propel the CV boys to a Mid-Penn Championship and a third-place finish at districts. At the Mid-Penns, he tied for fourth, carding a 73. Kuffa and Davidson will undoubtedly be the Eagles’ one-two punch.
Josh Motter, Big Spring
If family ties have their say, Motter should follow in the footsteps of older brother Caleb and make a major leap for the Bulldogs and head coach Andrew Koman this year — not that he hasn’t already. As a sophomore, Motter missed the district-qualifying cut line at Mid-Penns by one stroke. He helped fuel Big Spring to a 22-8 record during the regular season.
Jesse Strine, Red Land
Strine has already displayed flashes of dominance on the links in his two years with Jevon Ford’s Patriots. Strine didn’t clear the cut line at districts last fall but carded a respectable 11-over par 83 which followed an 80 at the Mid-Penns. With teammates Edie Myhre and Brooke Laughman graduated, Strine should slide into a leadership role in his junior campaign.
James Ulsh, Trinity
Ulsh has taken the Midstate by storm in his three-year tenure at Trinity. After a shaky round at states his sophomore year, the rising senior flipped the script last fall, carding a 74, tying him for third at the PIAA Class 2A championships. Prior to states, the Shamrock standout took home a silver medal at districts and tied for sixth at Mid-Penns. Ulsh is arguably a favorite to capture the District Three title — possibly even the state crown — this season.
Hannah Barrett, Carlisle
With two more falls ahead of her, Barrett has laid the groundwork for a historic prep career. In her second season on the links, the Thundering Herd phenom drove her way to a silver medal (149) at the District Three Class 3A championships, a third-place finish (78) at the Mid-Penn’s and logged an 80 at states to tie for 14th place. Barrett will easily contend for a possible triple crown this season.
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs
With two more seasons on the links awaiting, Graham has already etched herself in Bubbler history. As the cornerstone to Boiling Springs first-ever 2A district team title, Graham medaled individually, draping gold around her neck thanks to a 161 two-day total. She also impressed at the states stage, tying for 13th, shooting an 87.
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley
McAninch served as a key piece to the Eagles’ first-place finish as a team at the district championships last fall but the rising junior flourished individually as well. McAninch’s second-year resume consisted of a fifth-place two-day total (168) at districts, 21st at states (88) and an 85 at Mid-Penn’s which tied her for fourth. With Lindsay Seely graduating, McAninch will likely slide into a leadership role as an upperclassman.
Paige Richter, Camp Hill
The only thing standing in the way of Richter defending her District Three title last season: a COVID-19 shutdown. However, before having her season come to a screeching halt, the rising senior steamrolled through competition, claiming gold at the Mid-Penn’s, shooting a 76. There’s no questioning the Lions’ star will be back this season hungrier than ever before.
Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg
Just two strokes prevented Shover from punching her ticket to the second day of districts last fall as she shot a 98. Shover was the only Wildcat representative at the district level but she helped usher Mechanicsburg to a solid 24-12 record and eighth-place team finish at the Mid-Penns.
