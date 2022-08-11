Members of the Cumberland Valley golf team picked up from where they left off last season in Wednesday’s Happy Valley Invitational in State College.

CV senior Anthony DePietress and junior Ben Trautlein led the local Class 3A pack with second and tied for third-place finishes. DePietress fired a 1-under par 71 while Trautlein carded an even par 72. In the girls field, Eagle sophomore Megan Fenton paced the local contingent with an 85 and tied for sixth.

Cumberland Valley also took Top 3 honors as a team. The Eagle boys tied for second (308 strokes) and the girls collected bronze honors (263).

Hazelton’s Connor Matteo and North Pocono’s Gwendolyn Powell were the tournament low medalists at 3-under and 1-under par, respectively.

Other Sentinel-area standouts included Mechanicsburg sophomore Zach Rengen, who signed off on a 3-over par 75 and placed 12th. Rengen coaxed in three straight birdies on his front nine (holes 5-7) and finished with four total on the day. DePietress also drained four birdies while Trautlein sank three and buried an eagle on the par 5 10th hole.

Joining Rengen were Wildcat teammates Cody Fey, Dillon Yinger and Owen McDonnell. Fey shot an 86, Yinger an 89 and McDonnell a 90. Red Land added to the local area’s strong day on the links, with senior Jesse Strine shooting a 79 and Anderson French and Joel Wickert following with 83s.

On the girls side, Fenton’s 85 was complemented by an 88 from Ella Will and a 90 from Cambria Crossley. Ella’s younger sister, Callie, fired a respectable 95 in a non-counting score.

The Mechanicsburg girls also placed three scores below the 100-stroke threshold. Junior Bailey Toporcer started her season on a high note with a 93 while Autumn Peters carded a 97 and junior Anna Magnelli debuted with a 98.

The Happy Valley Invite officially opened the 2022 season. The Mid-Penn begins division play Monday with the Commonwealth at Penn National Golf Club in Fayetteville and the Colonial at Waynesboro Country Club.