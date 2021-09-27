HS Golf: Carlisle's Kline punches districts ticket in Mid-Penn playoff

MOUNT WOLF — When Carlisle’s Richard Kline began playing golf, one of the tips his grandfather provided him was, any time he hit a bunker shot, to make sure he hit about 2 inches behind the ball, providing some backspin so the ball would stop abruptly once it landed flush on the green.
Standing in a large sand trap about 20 yards from the pin on the 18th hole in a four-way playoff match Monday at Royal Manchester Golf Links during the Mid-Penn Boys Championships, that advice coursed through the back of the Carlisle sophomore’s mind as he dug into the dry, silky sand to set up for his bunker shot.
Along with “go in the hole” chants, the thud of sand flying into the air drifted across the small gallery of golfers and coaches that looked on when he made contact.
Kline’s shot stuck 3 feet from the hole.
The shot propelled Kline to a sudden-death battle with Big Spring’s Josh Motter and helped him claim the last spot in the Class 3A field in the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at Honey Run Golf Club.
Kline joined a list of local district qualifiers in Class 3A that included Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson, Anthony DePietress, Grant Kuffa, Ben Trautlein and Ean Morrison.
Trinity’s James Ulsh won the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A individual title with a 6-over par 78, and Boiling Springs, which qualified for districts as a team, placed five golfers in the top nine in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A field. The District 3 Class 2A tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at Briarwood East Golf Club.
“I don’t know what it is,” Kline said, “I’ve been in the bunker, but not that much. But when I am, I don’t know, I’m just able to get it done.”
After Greencastle-Antrim’s Shea Toomey and Eli Beck bowed out in the first playoff hole, Kline defeated Motter in the second playoff bout when Motter put two balls in the water on his approach shot. Kline was the lone Herd representative at Royal Manchester Monday. He carded a 16-over par 88.
“You know, I got lucky that he kind of chunked [his two shots],” Kline said of the second playoff hole. “But Josh played really well. He really made me earn it.”
Kline opened his district-bound round on the par-4 10th hole and began his morning 5-over par through his first eight holes, placing him in the top half of the pack. A triple-bogey on 18 sent him three strokes back and resulted in a 44 on the back nine.
With the wind beginning to whip around noon, scores rose across the board. Kline tallied two double bogeys through holes 1-5 before settling in and going 2-over par through his last four, totaling another 44 and rounding out his Mid-Penn Championships debut with an 88.
Despite feeling the pressure and being riddled with nerves, he said, he got the job done.
“I just tried to stay within myself,” Kline said. “I just tried to get on the green, tried to two-putt, and, you know, keep it short, keep it simple and didn’t try to do anything too fancy.”
Trinity’s James Ulsh also felt he left some shots out on the links, specifically around the green. But despite leaving some putts short and lipping the edges, Ulsh came out atop the 2A leaderboard (sixth overall in the tournament), shooting a 6-over par 78. He topped Boiling Springs’ Josh Hiles by one stroke.
“I really pounded it off the tee, drove two of the holes out here, and I didn’t really birdie any of the par 5s, which was kind of unfortunate, which could have helped me, but overall, I just put myself in good position off the tee,” Ulsh said. “Which, that’s what you have to do out here and it kind of allowed me to go for every single pin.”
Ulsh’s Mid-Penn 2A title was an improvement from last fall, where he tied for sixth. Ulsh carded a 41 front nine Monday before finding his groove on the back, shooting a 1-over par 37. He hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation.
While he didn’t achieve his main goal of winning the entire tournament — the overall title belonged to Bishop McDevitt’s Tyler Blask with a 1-over 73 — Ulsh said he’s satisfied with the outcome.
“I can only play my game, and that’s what I was doing,” Ulsh said. “You know, not really thinking about anyone else until the last putt’s holed on 18 … but I came out here wanting to win the whole thing. That was kind of my mindset, but yeah, I’m happy to have won the [2A title], that’s for sure.”
As a team, Cumberland Valley booked its direct flight to the District 3 Championships in the 3A contingent behind Davidson’s 76, DePietress’ 79 and Kuffa’s 80, which placed them fourth, eighth and 10th individually. Trautlein and Morrison also contributed an 85 and 86 to the Eagles’ cause.
Other notable local finishers included Boiling Springs’ Owen Metz (88) and Nathaniel Harbst (88), Big Spring’s Motter (88) and Mechanicsburg’s Zach Rengen (89).
