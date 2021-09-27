HS Golf: Carlisle's Kline punches districts ticket in Mid-Penn playoff

“I don’t know what it is,” Kline said, “I’ve been in the bunker, but not that much. But when I am, I don’t know, I’m just able to get it done.”

After Greencastle-Antrim’s Shea Toomey and Eli Beck bowed out in the first playoff hole, Kline defeated Motter in the second playoff bout when Motter put two balls in the water on his approach shot. Kline was the lone Herd representative at Royal Manchester Monday. He carded a 16-over par 88.

“You know, I got lucky that he kind of chunked [his two shots],” Kline said of the second playoff hole. “But Josh played really well. He really made me earn it.”

Kline opened his district-bound round on the par-4 10th hole and began his morning 5-over par through his first eight holes, placing him in the top half of the pack. A triple-bogey on 18 sent him three strokes back and resulted in a 44 on the back nine.

With the wind beginning to whip around noon, scores rose across the board. Kline tallied two double bogeys through holes 1-5 before settling in and going 2-over par through his last four, totaling another 44 and rounding out his Mid-Penn Championships debut with an 88.

Despite feeling the pressure and being riddled with nerves, he said, he got the job done.