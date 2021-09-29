HS golf: Camp Hill's Paige Richter repeats as Mid-Penn champion; Lions and Cumberland Valley win team titles

Capitalizing on the straightaway par-4 10th hole, Richter carded her second birdie in a row, later completing her quartet on hole No. 14. A lipped putt on the 18th hole — after her approach shot spun backward off the front of the green — led to her final of three bogeys and rounded out her 71 score.

Richter's 1-under par showing is a five-stroke improvement from her title-winning round last year at Dauphin Highlands. Richter credits the growth of her mentality from a year ago to the improvement. She also said competing against golfers the likes of Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham keeps her on her toes.

Graham, who was paired with Richter in Wednesday’s featured group along with Lowry and Chambersburg’s Heather Sanbower, who finished fourth (83), felt the same way. The reigning District 3 Class 2A champion, Graham shot 84 with front and back nines of 41 and 43 to finish fifth overall in the tournament and second in the 2A field behind Richter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graham aims to better her chipping in preparation for the District 3 tournament scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at Briarwood East Golf Club, in hopes of cracking the 70s barrier.