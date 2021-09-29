HS golf: Camp Hill's Paige Richter repeats as Mid-Penn champion; Lions and Cumberland Valley win team titles

Camp Hill Paige Richter can hit bombs off the tee.
Maybe not Happy Gilmore-type bombs, but drives far enough to put a wedge in her hand to attack the pin.
At a golf course like Dauphin Highlands in Harrisburg, setting up in striking position off the tee, as well as reading the speed and break of the sizable greens, are keys to carding a successful round.
Richter did just that in Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Girls Golf Championships, hitting fairways and draining four birdies in a 1-under par 71 to win her second straight conference title, holding off Waynesboro's Ella Lowry (77) and Cumberland Valley's Emily McAninch (81).
Camp Hill also won the Mid-Penn's Class 2A team title behind Richter, Willow Dixon’s 86 and Lily Kapalaniak’s 99. McAninch's round led Cumberland Valley to the Class 3A team title.
“[Club] speed has always been a pretty big advantage I've had,” said Richter, who recently committed to Bucknell University. “So, definitely, when I get some more wedges in my hand, it's a lot easier for me to score, which is really nice about this course.”
It took some time for Richter to find her groove Wednesday morning. The Lions senior began her round 2-over par through four holes. On the par-5 fifth hole, Richter kicked it into high gear, rolling in her first birdie of the day before sinking another on the par-4 ninth hole to break even (36) on the front.
Capitalizing on the straightaway par-4 10th hole, Richter carded her second birdie in a row, later completing her quartet on hole No. 14. A lipped putt on the 18th hole — after her approach shot spun backward off the front of the green — led to her final of three bogeys and rounded out her 71 score.
Richter's 1-under par showing is a five-stroke improvement from her title-winning round last year at Dauphin Highlands. Richter credits the growth of her mentality from a year ago to the improvement. She also said competing against golfers the likes of Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham keeps her on her toes.
Graham, who was paired with Richter in Wednesday’s featured group along with Lowry and Chambersburg’s Heather Sanbower, who finished fourth (83), felt the same way. The reigning District 3 Class 2A champion, Graham shot 84 with front and back nines of 41 and 43 to finish fifth overall in the tournament and second in the 2A field behind Richter.
Graham aims to better her chipping in preparation for the District 3 tournament scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at Briarwood East Golf Club, in hopes of cracking the 70s barrier.
“I think that I can take in a lot from this course,” Graham said of Dauphin Highlands. “It’s very hilly, so it's a little different than Briarwood [Golf Club]. It’s not going to be as hilly [at Briarwood], so I can definitely work on my chipping and get that a little bit better to make sure that I don't have to have as many putts, so I think that'll be good.”
Richter captured the district crown in 2019 but a COVID-19 related issue within the Camp Hill School District thwarted her chances of defending her title last fall. She bears some extra motivation entering the tournament as a senior.
“It means a lot to me. Obviously, last year, I didn't get the chance to play, so it's my senior year, it's my last run at it, so I'm gonna work really hard and give it my all,” Richter said. “I’m really excited.”
In the Class 3A contingent, McAninch headed the local band, carding a 9-over par 81, which included a trio of birdies and placed her second in the classification to complement her bronze-medal finish overall.
For McAninch, also a senior, the third-place finish is a feat she’s been chasing the last two years at Mid-Penns. She tied for fourth last year with an 85.
Her noteworthy round Wednesday also accentuated the Eagles' repeat performance as Mid-Penn champions in the 3A competition.
“I've been wanting to finish high at Mid-Penns the last two years, but I haven't been able to do it," said McAninch, who’s a recent pledge to Oglethorpe University. “So, this is definitely something that will help me at districts, kind of push through and finish higher than I did last year.”
The district's Class 3A tournament, also scheduled for Oct. 8-9, is set to take place at Honey Run Golf Club in York.
Other Midstate representatives to qualify for districts included Mechanicsburg’s Addison Shover and Bailey Toporcer, who placed eighth (93) and 10th (95), respectively. Red Land’s Olivia Brawner carded a 94, good enough for ninth, and CV’s Ella Will (13th, 101), Cambria Crossley (14th, 102) and Megan Fenton (16th, 104) also stamped their ticket to districts.
“I think it's that mental approach of just being able to turn it on when you need to," McAninch said, "and realize that, you know, bogeys aren’t a bad score on this course on most of the holes, so I think just being able to say to yourself, ‘you can do it and just get through it’ helps.”
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross