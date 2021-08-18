HS Golf: Boiling Springs, after breakout season in 2020, takes on title defense

Boiling Springs golfers Brooke Graham and Josh Hiles can still remember the day vividly.
For roughly the first nine holes at York’s Briarwood West course, things weren’t trending in the Bubblers’ favor. They slowly began to feel their chances wane.
“For me, it was about halfway through, after I finished nine holes, we were down pretty bad,” Hiles, a senior, said in a Zoom call last week. “And I saw one of my teammates, Tanner Nickel, and he said, ‘We're not gonna do this.’ And I said, ‘let’s turn it up, we’ll see what happens.’”
The Bubblers re-wrote the script on the back nine, placing themselves in striking distance. About an hour later, with four scores recorded, all heads turned to Graham.
“For me, what stands out is my last hole, when the whole team is following me because everybody was done and I was the last one to finish,” said Graham, who was also on the Zoom call. “Just when we finished, and we all saw each other we were like, ‘OK. Is this real?’”
It was real. The Bubblers had captured their first District 3 Class 2A team title in program history. Individually, Graham took home some hardware as well, claiming the top spot out of the 2A girls field.
It’s a moment the duo — and likely the rest of the Boiling Springs squad — won’t ever forget.
“It was awesome,” Hiles said.
Come this fall, a district championship trophy may not come as easily. Not that it did last year, either, but the Bubblers’ starting five will have some new names featured.
There’s Graham and Hiles, destined to be Boiling Springs one-two punch, but spots three through five are anyone’s for the taking after Drew VonStein, Aidan Johnston-Walsh and Tanner Nickel graduated in the spring. Johnston-Walsh and VonStein finished tied for 10th and 15th at districts, respectively.
“First of all, defending can be very difficult,” Bubblers head coach Jim Lithgow said via phone. “I think we’ll just look at trying to defend the [division] championship first. We won the division two years in a row, so I think that's our first goal. We lost three talented young men on that gold-medal team, which it’s not that I think we can’t replace them, but I don't know if we’re quite there yet.”
Graham and Hiles remain optimistic on the quest for back-to-back district titles. Both said they feel the team has the pieces to make another charge at the district crown. Hiles said he expects there’ll be four or five up-and-coming golfers that’ll step up this fall.
“I think we're going to be just as good as we were last year. I have high aspirations,” Hiles said.
“Yeah, I think we're going to be very competitive this year, just as much as we were last year,” Graham agreed.
Not only will the Bubblers starting five look different this year, but the golf season as a whole will. Last fall, the coronavirus pandemic forced teams, schools, conferences and the PIAA to adjust. With those adjustments came truncated seasons, a condensed practice window and trimmed postseason fields and events.
COVID-19 required golfers to practice more on their own at the start of the season. As the season began to ramp up, the Mid-Penn witnessed its schedules balloon to three matches a week compared to the normal two in order to finish the season in a three-week time frame. And when the postseason rolled around, the state championships shrank to one day in an effort to potentially combat the spread of the virus.
While COVID continues its looming presence, the 2021 season is shaping back to some sense of normalcy. In some facets, it already has. Graham and Hiles, along with other members of the team, have been working on their game all summer, competing in statewide tours including the Harrisburg District Golf Association, the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour and events in the Philadelphia area.
“We’ve all been playing competitive golf throughout the summer, which I think helps because there is a difference between competitive golf and just going out and playing with your friends,” Hiles said. “So, I think it's important that they have some of that experience before the season starts, so they're already in form before.”
While some tournaments still took place over the summer last year, the opportunities weren’t plentiful. It also didn’t allow much time for Lithgow to work with the team on shaking off the pre-season rust and flaws. But in some ways, the Bubblers used that to their advantage.
“I think last year with COVID, our season started late and it was kind of a quick season,” Lithgow said. “Things just happened so fast for us that I think, in some ways, it was a good thing that we didn't have time to think.”
Boiling Springs will be met with some gritty competition this fall in the Mid-Penn Capital Division. Trinity returns James Ulsh, who tied for third at last year’s PIAA boys Class 2A championships. In the girls contingent, Graham’s path back to district gold as a junior will not go unchallenged as 2019 District 3 Class 2A champion Paige Richter returns for her final dance with Camp Hill. Richter’s chances to defend her crown last year were as a good as any before a COVID-related shutdown abruptly ended her season.
The Capital Division opens its first match at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 30, at West Shore Country Club.
“I think they all do,” Lithgow said in regard to what programs present tough competition. “It was pretty competitive last year, and I know we had a really good team. But everybody in the league, they have kids coming up. So, it’s going to be good. It’ll be interesting to see who will be coming out in the end.”
