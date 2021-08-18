HS Golf: Boiling Springs, after breakout season in 2020, takes on title defense

“Yeah, I think we're going to be very competitive this year, just as much as we were last year,” Graham agreed.

Not only will the Bubblers starting five look different this year, but the golf season as a whole will. Last fall, the coronavirus pandemic forced teams, schools, conferences and the PIAA to adjust. With those adjustments came truncated seasons, a condensed practice window and trimmed postseason fields and events.

COVID-19 required golfers to practice more on their own at the start of the season. As the season began to ramp up, the Mid-Penn witnessed its schedules balloon to three matches a week compared to the normal two in order to finish the season in a three-week time frame. And when the postseason rolled around, the state championships shrank to one day in an effort to potentially combat the spread of the virus.

While COVID continues its looming presence, the 2021 season is shaping back to some sense of normalcy. In some facets, it already has. Graham and Hiles, along with other members of the team, have been working on their game all summer, competing in statewide tours including the Harrisburg District Golf Association, the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour and events in the Philadelphia area.