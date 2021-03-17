HS Golf: After leading Boiling Springs to district title, Drew VonStein taking talents to PSAC power Millersville

VonStein, who earned partial academic and athletic scholarships from the school, intends to major in business and called his recruiting process tough.

“I’m super relieved,” he said.

He said the pandemic made it more difficult for coaches to recruit him, with Vandergrift only able to attend the postseason matches in the fall.

“Just to be able to meet new people and make new friends, and help the team win matches,” said VonStein of his goals for his collegiate career.

With VonStein a week away from trying to lead Bubblers baseball, coached by his father, Paul, back to the playoffs, his future teammates are about to embark on a shortened spring season after COVID-19 canceled the PSAC fall season and forced the Marauders and others to play an unusual season in the spring.

Millersville opens it season Monday and Tuesday at the California (Pa.) Vulcan Invitational. The PSAC Championships are set for April 10-11, and the NCAA regional tournament is May 3-5.

VonStein will join one other Mid-Penn alum, former Greencastle-Antrim girls golfer Amanda Steier.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.