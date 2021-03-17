HS Golf: After leading Boiling Springs to district title, Drew VonStein taking talents to PSAC power Millersville

Drew VonStein got used to winning in the fall, so he shouldn’t have any problems adjusting to the winning ways at Millersville University.
The Boiling Springs senior golfer committed recently to the Marauders, joining a program that has made the NCAA Atlantic/East Super Regional 14 times since 2001 and is a perennial PSAC contender.
“Pretty much just starting back this summer when I visited there for the first time, the campus to me stood out right away,” VonStein said Thursday.
So did the challenge of a Division II power. VonStein seriously considered three Division III programs — Penn State-Altoona, Lebanon Valley College and Juniata College — before settling on Millersville and veteran coach Scott Vandergrift.
“Coach Vandergrift was very helpful and communicated a lot to me,” VonStein said.
VonStein, a starter for the Bubblers boys basketball and baseball teams as well, played a central role in the golf team’s historic fall season.
Boiling Springs won its first District 3 Class 2A title in October, with VonStein posting a solid round of 85. The victory clinched the program’s first PIAA championships appearance as well, where VonStein and company finished fifth.
The senior was named All-Sentinel First Team after finishing 15th individually in districts and third in the Mid-Penn Conference championships.
VonStein, who earned partial academic and athletic scholarships from the school, intends to major in business and called his recruiting process tough.
“I’m super relieved,” he said.
He said the pandemic made it more difficult for coaches to recruit him, with Vandergrift only able to attend the postseason matches in the fall.
“Just to be able to meet new people and make new friends, and help the team win matches,” said VonStein of his goals for his collegiate career.
With VonStein a week away from trying to lead Bubblers baseball, coached by his father, Paul, back to the playoffs, his future teammates are about to embark on a shortened spring season after COVID-19 canceled the PSAC fall season and forced the Marauders and others to play an unusual season in the spring.
Millersville opens it season Monday and Tuesday at the California (Pa.) Vulcan Invitational. The PSAC Championships are set for April 10-11, and the NCAA regional tournament is May 3-5.
VonStein will join one other Mid-Penn alum, former Greencastle-Antrim girls golfer Amanda Steier.
