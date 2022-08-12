HS Golf: 5 things to know heading into the 2022 season

As the 2022 high school golf season gets ready to tee off, here are five things to know heading into the season:

1. Hello, Happy Valley

Since 2002, Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York has played host to the PIAA championships. However, in December, the PIAA board of directors approved a site change to Penn State’s Blue and White Courses in State College scheduled for Oct. 17-19 — the individual competition set for the first two days followed by the team competition the final day. The site change was in favor of returning to a 36-hole tournament, an option Heritage Hills couldn’t accommodate being one 18-hole course.

2. Classification shake-up

Another note on the PIAA front is the reshuffling of several local teams in terms of classification. The local team most affected by the transition is Boiling Springs, the back-to-back District 3 Class 2A boys team champions. The reshuffle has moved the Bubbler boys to Class 3A through the 2023-24 season while the girls will remain in Class 2A.

3. Open thrones

The Sentinel-area saw two golfers win individual District 3 gold last fall — Camp Hill’s Paige Richter in girls 2A and Cumberland Valley's Brady Davidson in boys 3A. Both have since graduated, opening the door for a new champion. Boiling Springs senior Brooke Graham ascended to district royalty in 2020 and is a favorite to chase the girls 2A title this season.

4. Eyes on the division prize

The local contingent has a pair of defending division champions this year, including the Bubblers in the Capital Division and Mechanicsburg in the Keystone. Boiling Springs will pursue its fourth straight Capital crown while the Wildcats, who secured their first division title in 16 years last fall, angle to go back-to-back. Nathaniel Harbst is the key returner for the Bubblers while Mechanicsburg head coach Doug Erney returns three of his four top starters from last season in Zach Rengen, Cody Fey and Owen McDonnell.

5. 3A improvement?

Cumberland Valley’s Davidson and Emily McAninch were the Sentinel area’s two lone representatives in the 2021 PIAA Class 3A championships. Aided by the classification reshuffle, the local field could see an uptick in tickets punched to states this year. While Davidson and McAninch are now off to college, Boiling Springs’ Harbst, Carlisle’s Richard Kline, CV’s Anthony DePietress and Ben Trautlein and Mechanicsburg’s Rengen are all names that could maneuver their way to the PIAA leaderboard in October.