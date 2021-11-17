 Skip to main content
HS Golf

HS Golf: 22 Sentinel-area golfers earn Mid-Penn All-Division honors

The Mid-Penn Conference released its all-division golf recipients Monday night, and 22 Sentinel-area golfers were awarded all-division laurels.

Here’s the full list of Sentinel-area awardees and for the complete Mid-Penn list click, here.

Capital Division

Josh Hiles, Boiling Springs, sr.

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, jr.

Nathaniel Harbst, Boiling Springs, jr.

Matt Whare, Boiling Springs, sr.

Owen Metz, Boiling Springs, sr.

Paige Richter, Camp Hill, sr.

Willow Dixon, Camp Hill, jr.

Robert Kozicki, Camp Hill, sr.

Jonah Spotts, Camp Hill, jr.

James Ulsh, Trinity, sr.

Colonial Division

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg, sr.

Vance Kunkle, Shippensburg, sr.

HS Golf: Boiling Springs, after breakout season in 2020, takes on title defense

Commonwealth Division

Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, sr.

Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley, jr.

Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, sr.

Keystone Division

Alexis Slaseman, Cedar Cliff, sr.

Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg, fr.

Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg, jr.

Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg, sr.

Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg, so.

Jesse Strine, Red Land, jr.

Olivia Brawner, Red Land, sr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

