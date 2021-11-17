HS Golf: 22 Sentinel-area golfers earn Mid-Penn All-Division honors

The Mid-Penn Conference released its all-division golf recipients Monday night, and 22 Sentinel-area golfers were awarded all-division laurels.
Here’s the full list of Sentinel-area awardees and for the complete Mid-Penn list click, here.
Paige Richter becomes the first Camp Hill female golfer to ever win the state crown and just the second Lions golfer overall since Jack Weaver won in 1945.
Capital Division
Josh Hiles, Boiling Springs, sr.
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, jr.
Nathaniel Harbst, Boiling Springs, jr.
Matt Whare, Boiling Springs, sr.
Owen Metz, Boiling Springs, sr.
Paige Richter, Camp Hill, sr.
Willow Dixon, Camp Hill, jr.
Robert Kozicki, Camp Hill, sr.
Jonah Spotts, Camp Hill, jr.
Colonial Division
Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg, sr.
Vance Kunkle, Shippensburg, sr.
Commonwealth Division
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, sr.
Anthony DePietress, Cumberland Valley, jr.
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, sr.
Keystone Division
Alexis Slaseman, Cedar Cliff, sr.
Zach Rengen, Mechanicsburg, fr.
Cody Fey, Mechanicsburg, jr.
Addison Shover, Mechanicsburg, sr.
Bailey Toporcer, Mechanicsburg, so.
Jesse Strine, Red Land, jr.
Olivia Brawner, Red Land, sr.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
